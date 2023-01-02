Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Winter weather advisories later today
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be mainly dry for the morning, but rain will move in for the afternoon — and it could freeze in some areas. There’s a winter weather advisory because of possible freezing rain for St. Lawrence County and the Adirondacks from 1 p.m. today until 10 a.m. on Thursday.
wwnytv.com
National Weather Service: potential for ice accumulation
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s the potential icing in our forecast. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for portions of the north country. In St. Lawrence County, the advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday. The NWS says freezing rain and sleet could leave...
informnny.com
Winter weather advisories issued across North Country
WATERTOWN, N.Y, (WWIT) — The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for several counties in the North Country. The NWS warned that freezing rain is expected to hit Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties either in the morning or afternoon on Wednesday, January 4. Periods of snow, sleet...
wwnytv.com
Natalie Jeanine Marrin, 93, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Natalie Jeanine Marrin of Watertown, NY passed away at age 93 on Thursday December 22, 2022 at Ives Hill Retirement Community Congregate Building where she was a resident for the past three years. She was born in Canton, New York on October 28, 1929 to...
wwnytv.com
Morning Checkup: Health & Exercise in the New Year
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As people vow to become healthier in the New Year, it’s best to have small, consistent goals. Samaritan Medical Center registered nurse Jeniffer Alberry says smaller goals are generally more successful in the long run. So, instead of pledging to lose 100 pounds, focus...
wwnytv.com
‘It’s a lot of anxiety,’ says homeless man about shelter’s closing
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter is set to close at the end of this week. Jefferson County officials say part of the reason is that the shelter’s residents aren’t doing enough to help themselves. Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter has gone from being open...
wwnytv.com
Francis J Mitchell, 96, of Brownville
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Francis J Mitchell, 96 and a half from Brownville, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, surrounded by family under the care of Hospice. Francis lived a life of devotion to his faith, family, and country. Born on June 1, 1926 in Rutland, NY, son...
wwnytv.com
John H. “Jack” Charlebois, 86, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John H. “Jack” Charlebois, 86, Watertown, passed away Sunday evening, January 1, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Jack was born in Watertown April 14, 1936, son of Harold “Sonny” and Margaret E. “Betty” Patterson Charlebois. He was a...
wwnytv.com
Watertown planning board approves Taco Bell site plan
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown is one step closer to having a new Taco Bell. On Tuesday, the city’s planning board approved the site plan for a Taco Bell on the corner of Winthrop and State streets. The plan now shows a two-lane drive-through and the main entrance...
wwnytv.com
Georgia Duprey, 66, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Georgia Duprey, 66, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 15th, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Gouverneur VFW. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Georgia was born in Ogdensburg...
informnny.com
Officials explain Jefferson County temporary homeless shelter changes
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — What was intended to be a temporary homeless shelter in Jefferson County has kept its doors open through the new year. The emergency shelter, located at 137 Main Street in the City of Watertown, was first opened following a severe lake-effect snowstorm in mid-November. This provided shelter and resources to upwards of 30 individuals at times after over a dozen were relocated inside the facility from the Butler Pavilion in the downtown area.
wwnytv.com
Titus E Witmer, 78, formerly of Lowville
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Titus E Witmer, 78, formerly of Lowville, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, NY with his family by his side. Titus was born on November 22, 1944 in Myerstown, PA. the son of Paul and...
wwnytv.com
Leonard R. O’Dell, Jr., 87, of Mannsville
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Leonard R. O’Dell, Jr., 87, peacefully left his earthly home on December 31, 2022. Leonard, fondly known as “Red” or “Lenny”, was born to Mildred and Leonard “Mike” Sr. on August 13th, 1935. He grew up in Mannsville NY. Upon graduation his family moved to Watkins Glen. Len enlisted in the Army and served as a Specialist third class from 1954 to 1956 and spent most of that time in Korea. Upon return he made his home in Hammondsport and upon retirement in Bath before moving to Lowville in 2019 to be near his daughter.
WKTV
First New Year's baby born at Rome Health on Jan. 3
ROME, N.Y. – The first New Year’s baby born at Rome Health made her debut on Jan. 3. Paisleigh Green Hart was born Tuesday at 3:47 a.m. weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. She is the daughter of Jason and Kaitlyn Hart, of Rome.
wwnytv.com
Joan M. Randall, 75, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joan M. Randall, 75, of East Avenue, Watertown, passed away December 31, 2022, at her son’s home where he and his family have been caring for Joan for the last few years. Joan was born June 10, 1947 in Watertown, a daughter of Ross...
wwnytv.com
Watertown now seeking environmental assessment, appraisal of golf course
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A claim to nullify the city’s $3.4 million purchase of the Watertown Golf Club states an environmental assessment was never done. City officials confirm that will be rectified during Tuesday night’s council meeting. “It’s certainly taking a lot of staff effort for not...
wwnytv.com
Frances M. (Brabaw) Sheridan, 89, of Pyrites
PYRITES, New York (WWNY) - Frances M. (Brabaw) Sheridan, 89, of Pyrites, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Emergency Room after being stricken ill at home. She was surrounded by her family. Frances was born July 30, 1933 in her family home in Pyrites, a daughter of...
wwnytv.com
Almond W. Daniels, 59, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Almond W. Daniels, 59, of Canton will be private. Mr. Daniels died on Saturday, January 1st, 2023 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Almond W. Daniels was born on October...
wwnytv.com
North Country funeral homes react to NYS greenlighting organic reduction
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York is going green once again. A new law signed Friday by Governor Kathy Hochul officially makes organic reduction, otherwise known as human composting, legal in the Empire State. “It gives people another option. You know basically we had two before, and this is...
wwnytv.com
Terri L. Abar, 39, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Terri L. Abar, 39, of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 26, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted with Fox & Murray Funeral Home. She is survived by her father Jeffrey Abar of Ogdensburg, mother Susan Gauthier of Heuvelton, sisters Hollie (Brian Francia) Abar of Heuvelton...
