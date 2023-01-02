ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

FOX40

Flood watch issued in the Sacramento region

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch in the Sacramento region as Northern California prepares for another atmospheric river. The flood watch has been issued for the central Sacramento Valley and will be in effect from 10 a.m. on Wednesday and last until Friday morning. The next atmospheric river is expected […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Intense winds threaten more power outages in the Sacramento region

(KTXL) — At 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday the National Weather Service Sacramento station shared radar images of the week’s incoming storm making landfall in the Bay Area. While rainfall will be a significant factor in Wednesday’s storm, strong sustained winds and intense gusts will define much of what Sacramento area residents will experience throughout the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Storm Updates: California battered by a series of storms

(KTXL) — A third atmospheric river in a series of storms is drenching Northern California, which officials say could cause flooding and damage across the state, this just days after a storm over the New Year weekend. -Click here for live updates The director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said at a Wednesday […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Roseville Flooding: Creek levels, power outages and updates

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A significant winter storm arrives Wednesday bringing heavy rain to the Roseville area. The wind is a big concern in the valley with gusts nearing 60 mph. Helen Dyda, a spokesperson for the city of Roseville told ABC10 Roseville and FEMA have invested $32 million since...
ROSEVILLE, CA
The Week

'Truly brutal' storm system to hit California

The National Weather Service is warning that on Wednesday, Northern California will face "a truly brutal" storm system that "needs to be taken seriously." The NWS said in its forecast that this "will likely be one of the most impactful systems on a widespread scale that this meteorologist has seen in a long while. The impacts will include widespread flooding, roads washing out, hillside collapsing, trees down [potentially full groves], widespread power outages, immediate disruption to commerce, and the worst of all, likely loss of human life." Over the weekend, a powerful storm hit Northern California, causing severe flooding in San Francisco....
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood

(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

All San Joaquin County parks close ahead of winter storm

STOCKTON, Calif. — All Stockton and San Joaquin County parks are being closed to the public due to tree hazards and flooding, according to officials. Rain and wind surfaced tree roots and branches were weakened by years of drought conditions in Stockton. Recent and upcoming storms softened the ground and many trees and other branches are falling, according to city officials.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

This is how much rain and snow Northern California received on New Year’s Eve

(KTXL) — Northern California saw several inches of rain on New Year’s Eve, causing widespread flooding and impacted roadways. While the atmospheric river brought rain throughout the week, several inches of rain was seen throughout the valley on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, the Sacramento area received 2.12 inches of rain on Saturday. […]
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

“Severe river flood warning” in the valley and Sierra

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service issued a “severe river flood warning” on Saturday for Sacramento County and several surrounding counties. The included counties are: Alpine, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento and San Joaquin. In Alpine County, minor flooding is predicted along the east fork of the Carson River near Gardenville from Saturday afternoon until […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Town Declares Emergency Ahead Of Big Storm

The Town of Danville has proclaimed a local emergency in response to the ugly storms expected to start Wednesday, while the city is still cleaning up after last weekend's wet weather that included flooding and mudslides. Acting as the city's director of emergency services, Town Manager Joe Calabrigo signed the...
DANVILLE, CA
FOX40

No traffic restrictions on State Route 99, Caltrans says

Update: 6:21 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2022 Caltrans is reporting that there are no longer any traffic restrictions along State Route 99 in Central California or Northern California. Original Story Below (KTXL) — A stretch of Highway 99 in South Sacramento was partially closed due to flooding on Monday night, according to Caltrans. The closure […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Consumnes levee breaks near Wilton and Green Road

A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. Officials discuss state preperations for the second …. State officials discuss the state's response to the storm hitting California. Weather...
WILTON, CA
FOX40

Flooding Updates: More than 2000 still without power

(KTXL) — An atmospheric river brought continuous rain to California Friday and Saturday, leaving widespread flooding, impacted roadways and high water levels in lakes and rivers. In Sacramento County, a flash flood warning has been issued in areas near the community of Wilton due to “imminent levee failure” near the Cosumnes River. Sacramento County proclaimed […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

