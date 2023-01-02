Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Flood watch issued in the Sacramento region
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch in the Sacramento region as Northern California prepares for another atmospheric river. The flood watch has been issued for the central Sacramento Valley and will be in effect from 10 a.m. on Wednesday and last until Friday morning. The next atmospheric river is expected […]
Intense winds threaten more power outages in the Sacramento region
(KTXL) — At 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday the National Weather Service Sacramento station shared radar images of the week’s incoming storm making landfall in the Bay Area. While rainfall will be a significant factor in Wednesday’s storm, strong sustained winds and intense gusts will define much of what Sacramento area residents will experience throughout the […]
Storm Watch | Sacramento official announces locations to shelter from weather
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For downtown Sacramento residents wanting to shelter from the high winds and heavy storm conditions forecasted this week, City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela released a list of available locations. Though not official weather respite centers run by local officials, they are still open to the public and...
Storm Updates: California battered by a series of storms
(KTXL) — A third atmospheric river in a series of storms is drenching Northern California, which officials say could cause flooding and damage across the state, this just days after a storm over the New Year weekend. -Click here for live updates The director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said at a Wednesday […]
Roseville Flooding: Creek levels, power outages and updates
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A significant winter storm arrives Wednesday bringing heavy rain to the Roseville area. The wind is a big concern in the valley with gusts nearing 60 mph. Helen Dyda, a spokesperson for the city of Roseville told ABC10 Roseville and FEMA have invested $32 million since...
'Truly brutal' storm system to hit California
The National Weather Service is warning that on Wednesday, Northern California will face "a truly brutal" storm system that "needs to be taken seriously." The NWS said in its forecast that this "will likely be one of the most impactful systems on a widespread scale that this meteorologist has seen in a long while. The impacts will include widespread flooding, roads washing out, hillside collapsing, trees down [potentially full groves], widespread power outages, immediate disruption to commerce, and the worst of all, likely loss of human life." Over the weekend, a powerful storm hit Northern California, causing severe flooding in San Francisco....
Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood
(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
All San Joaquin County parks close ahead of winter storm
STOCKTON, Calif. — All Stockton and San Joaquin County parks are being closed to the public due to tree hazards and flooding, according to officials. Rain and wind surfaced tree roots and branches were weakened by years of drought conditions in Stockton. Recent and upcoming storms softened the ground and many trees and other branches are falling, according to city officials.
Sacramento County, Stockton temporarily close parks as wet weather causes trees to fall
(KTXL) — Sacramento County and the city of Stockton decided to close all of their parks as the wet weather is causing trees and branches to fall. —Video above: Large tree topples onto Elk Grove home Stockton’s parks are closed as of Tuesday, but Sacramento County said it would close its parks on Wednesday when […]
This is how much rain and snow Northern California received on New Year’s Eve
(KTXL) — Northern California saw several inches of rain on New Year’s Eve, causing widespread flooding and impacted roadways. While the atmospheric river brought rain throughout the week, several inches of rain was seen throughout the valley on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, the Sacramento area received 2.12 inches of rain on Saturday. […]
Sacramento Valley, already deluged, braces for more floods
As a "bomb cyclone" descends on Northern California tonight, storms have already tested a region highly vulnerable to flooding. One report says the Central Valley needs $30 billion in improvements over 30 years.
Who is responsible if a tree falls during a storm? This is what the City of Sacramento says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Heavy rain and windy conditions can cause trees and palm trees to fall over, potentially damaging homes and personal property. According to the City of Sacramento’s website, strong winds and soil that has been soaked with rainfall could make trees vulnerable due to a loss of anchorage and the moving of […]
KCRA.com
Highway 99 connector ramp to State Route 4 in Stockton closed for emergency repairs
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Highway 99 connector ramp to State Route 4 in Stockton is closed Wednesday morning for emergency guard rail repairs, according to Caltrans. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 4) Caltrans said the full closure is expected to end today at 2 p.m. Drivers are asked...
“Severe river flood warning” in the valley and Sierra
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service issued a “severe river flood warning” on Saturday for Sacramento County and several surrounding counties. The included counties are: Alpine, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento and San Joaquin. In Alpine County, minor flooding is predicted along the east fork of the Carson River near Gardenville from Saturday afternoon until […]
SFGate
Town Declares Emergency Ahead Of Big Storm
The Town of Danville has proclaimed a local emergency in response to the ugly storms expected to start Wednesday, while the city is still cleaning up after last weekend's wet weather that included flooding and mudslides. Acting as the city's director of emergency services, Town Manager Joe Calabrigo signed the...
No traffic restrictions on State Route 99, Caltrans says
Update: 6:21 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2022 Caltrans is reporting that there are no longer any traffic restrictions along State Route 99 in Central California or Northern California. Original Story Below (KTXL) — A stretch of Highway 99 in South Sacramento was partially closed due to flooding on Monday night, according to Caltrans. The closure […]
KCRA.com
Watch: KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan surveys Sacramento County flooding from LiveCopter 3
KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan joined LiveCopter 3 on Sunday to view flooding in parts of Sacramento County by air. He provided context for the dramatic images of inundated areas in Wilton, Twin Cities, along Highway 99 and at other parts of southern unincorporated Sacramento County. The footage captured...
Video: South Fork of the American River rages after rainfall
(KTXL) — A video shared by the El Dorado County Fire Protection District on Saturday shows how the recent rainfall has significantly increased the flow of water in the South Fork of the American River. The video starts off in Lotus, about 16 miles north of Folsom Lake, where the deep brown waters of the […]
Fox40
Consumnes levee breaks near Wilton and Green Road
A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. Officials discuss state preperations for the second …. State officials discuss the state's response to the storm hitting California. Weather...
Flooding Updates: More than 2000 still without power
(KTXL) — An atmospheric river brought continuous rain to California Friday and Saturday, leaving widespread flooding, impacted roadways and high water levels in lakes and rivers. In Sacramento County, a flash flood warning has been issued in areas near the community of Wilton due to “imminent levee failure” near the Cosumnes River. Sacramento County proclaimed […]
Comments / 0