Minden, IA

House Fire Claims the Life of Minden Iowa Man

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Minden) A Minden, Iowa, man died in a New Year’s Day house fire.

KETV News says the fire started at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday at a home on Park Street in Minden. Seven fire departments were called to help battle the blaze.

The Minden Fire Chief told KETV the family residing at the home were babysitting their grandchild. The grandmother and child escaped, and a man, who has not been identified, did not make it out of the home.

The house is a total loss, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Western Iowa Today

