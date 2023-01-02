ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Bill Belichick said when asked about Robert Kraft being unhappy with team

There have been questions regarding the state of the New England Patriots, following a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. According to Breer, owner Robert Kraft has “expressed to people in the building that he’s not happy with the offensive coaching situation.” After losing former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Belichick made the decision to keep the replacement hire in-house by moving former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia into the vacant position of offensive play-caller.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
MassLive.com

Bengals coach reveals heartbreaking words from Bills coach after Damar Hamlin injury

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor knew his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills wasn’t going to be resumed on Monday night. Speaking for the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed due to cardiac arrest, Taylor had some eye-opening comments to the dire situation that unfolded. Hamlin needed CPR and the use of an AED on the field before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
MassLive.com

Patriots-Bills Week 18 start time finally announced and it’s good news for New England

The Patriots and Bills finally know when they’ll be playing in Week 18. On Monday afternoon, the league announced that the two teams will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. It had been on the schedule as TBD. That’s good news for the Patriots, as the Chiefs were flexed to Saturday, so the Bills may know their playoff fate by the time they kick off with New England and could rest their starters accordingly.
BUFFALO, NY
MassLive.com

Family of Damar Hamlin sends message after Bills player’s scary injury, collapse

The family of Damar Hamlin has released a statement thanking fans, medical personnel and the teams involved after Buffalo Bills defensive back collapsed on the field Monday night. The 24-year-old player remains in a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest following a hit. The incident rocked...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Robert Kraft wants Bill Belichick to make changes in 1 area

The New England Patriots have been horrendous on offense for the majority of the 2022 season, and owner Robert Kraft sounds like he is fed up with what he has seen on that side of the ball. Before New England’s win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Albert Breer of NBC Sports reported that Kraft... The post Report: Robert Kraft wants Bill Belichick to make changes in 1 area appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MassLive.com

Will NFL postpone Patriots-Bills Week 18 game? Troy Vincent doesn’t rule it out

While the Patriots began preparing for Week 18 in Buffalo on Wednesday, it’s still not clear whether the game will be played this weekend. Following Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest on Monday night in Cincinnati, the Bills might not be ready to return to the field less than a week later. The safety needed CPR and an AED on the field at Paycor Stadium and was whisked away in an ambulance. As of Wednesday afternoon, Hamlin remained in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
BUFFALO, NY
MassLive.com

Patriots’ Kyle Dugger named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after 3rd TD of the season

Kyle Dugger’s third touchdown of the season landed him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. The Patriots safety had a highlight reel interception in last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins. After stepping in front of Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield to intercept Teddy Bridgewater, Dugger delivered an electric 39-yard touchdown, stiff arming the quarterback at the goal line to punctuate it. It gave the Patriots some sorely needed points as the offense was lagging.
The Associated Press

Patriots' uneven season leads to must-win game vs Bills

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — “Control what we can control” is a mantra often regurgitated by New England players soon after they are indoctrinated into Bill Belichick’s conformist culture. The Patriots (8-8) somehow have control of their playoff fate entering the final week of the season — even after a year marred by poor offensive play and some befuddling moments in recent losses. Not surprisingly, the defensive-minded Belichick has that side of ball to thank for the opportunity his team will have on Sunday. When the Patriots have needed a game-changing play this season, often it’s been their defense that has answered the call. The latest example — Kyle Dugger’s third-quarter, go-ahead interception return for a touchdown in New England’s 23-21 win over Miami — has set the Patriots up for a one-game showdown with the Buffalo Bills.
MassLive.com

Jakobi Meyers says it’s his dream to return to the Patriots next season

FOXBOROUGH – If Jakobi Meyers has it his way, Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins won’t be his last home game inside Gillette Stadium. The Patriots leading receiver for the third-straight year will become an unrestricted free agent when this 2022 season ends. On offense, Meyers has become the most dependable receiver in New England since Julian Edelman decided to hang up his cleats. The 26-year-old enters this final regular season game with 64 receptions, 771 receiving yards and a career-high five touchdowns.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

