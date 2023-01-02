Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
How the Pittsburgh Steelers can make the playoffs
Thanks to Sunday night's 16-13 win in Baltimore, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.
Here's what Bill Belichick said when asked about Robert Kraft being unhappy with team
There have been questions regarding the state of the New England Patriots, following a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. According to Breer, owner Robert Kraft has “expressed to people in the building that he’s not happy with the offensive coaching situation.” After losing former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Belichick made the decision to keep the replacement hire in-house by moving former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia into the vacant position of offensive play-caller.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Tom Brady will be a Raider, John Henry will sell Red Sox - 2023 predictions | Matt Vautour
Exciting news to ponder as you read by annual picks column for 2023. You can put your money where my mouth is now that sports betting will be legal in Massachusetts. I’ve got a good feeling about these picks. This is my year. The other years have simply been leading up to this collection of obviously flawless predictions.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NBC Sports
What Patriots fans should watch for in Week 18 with game times set
The stage is officially set for the final week of the regular season. The NFL announced game times for the Week 18 slate Monday, and the New England Patriots' road game against the Buffalo Bills is slated for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 8. Here's a look at the...
Bengals coach reveals heartbreaking words from Bills coach after Damar Hamlin injury
Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor knew his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills wasn’t going to be resumed on Monday night. Speaking for the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed due to cardiac arrest, Taylor had some eye-opening comments to the dire situation that unfolded. Hamlin needed CPR and the use of an AED on the field before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Patriots-Bills Week 18 start time finally announced and it’s good news for New England
The Patriots and Bills finally know when they’ll be playing in Week 18. On Monday afternoon, the league announced that the two teams will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. It had been on the schedule as TBD. That’s good news for the Patriots, as the Chiefs were flexed to Saturday, so the Bills may know their playoff fate by the time they kick off with New England and could rest their starters accordingly.
MassLive.com
Family of Damar Hamlin sends message after Bills player’s scary injury, collapse
The family of Damar Hamlin has released a statement thanking fans, medical personnel and the teams involved after Buffalo Bills defensive back collapsed on the field Monday night. The 24-year-old player remains in a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest following a hit. The incident rocked...
Report: Robert Kraft wants Bill Belichick to make changes in 1 area
The New England Patriots have been horrendous on offense for the majority of the 2022 season, and owner Robert Kraft sounds like he is fed up with what he has seen on that side of the ball. Before New England’s win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Albert Breer of NBC Sports reported that Kraft... The post Report: Robert Kraft wants Bill Belichick to make changes in 1 area appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Will NFL postpone Patriots-Bills Week 18 game? Troy Vincent doesn’t rule it out
While the Patriots began preparing for Week 18 in Buffalo on Wednesday, it’s still not clear whether the game will be played this weekend. Following Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest on Monday night in Cincinnati, the Bills might not be ready to return to the field less than a week later. The safety needed CPR and an AED on the field at Paycor Stadium and was whisked away in an ambulance. As of Wednesday afternoon, Hamlin remained in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
WCVB
NFL: Week 18 schedule including Patriots-Bills matchup unchanged after Hamlin injury
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With fans and players still reeling after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday's game, the National Football League said that next week's games will continue as scheduled. That includes the New England Patriots' visit to Buffalo with the playoffs on the line.
Patriots’ Kyle Dugger named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after 3rd TD of the season
Kyle Dugger’s third touchdown of the season landed him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. The Patriots safety had a highlight reel interception in last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins. After stepping in front of Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield to intercept Teddy Bridgewater, Dugger delivered an electric 39-yard touchdown, stiff arming the quarterback at the goal line to punctuate it. It gave the Patriots some sorely needed points as the offense was lagging.
Patriots' uneven season leads to must-win game vs Bills
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — “Control what we can control” is a mantra often regurgitated by New England players soon after they are indoctrinated into Bill Belichick’s conformist culture. The Patriots (8-8) somehow have control of their playoff fate entering the final week of the season — even after a year marred by poor offensive play and some befuddling moments in recent losses. Not surprisingly, the defensive-minded Belichick has that side of ball to thank for the opportunity his team will have on Sunday. When the Patriots have needed a game-changing play this season, often it’s been their defense that has answered the call. The latest example — Kyle Dugger’s third-quarter, go-ahead interception return for a touchdown in New England’s 23-21 win over Miami — has set the Patriots up for a one-game showdown with the Buffalo Bills.
Erin Andrews Explains Why She’s ‘Obsessed’ With Brian Daboll
The Fox Sports reporter gained respect for the first-year Giants coach after interviewing him earlier this season.
NFL allows Patriots to cancel media access due to Damar Hamlin injury
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots are still preparing like they’ll be playing against the Buffalo Bills this weekend, but things are looking different this week at Gillette Stadium,. In the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field from cardiac arrest on Monday night, the NFL...
Patriots postpone Tuesday media availabilities in wake of Damar Hamlin situation
The New England Patriots postponed media availabilities with several coaches on Tuesday following the scary collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. The Patriots are scheduled to play the Bills on Sunday.
Jakobi Meyers says it’s his dream to return to the Patriots next season
FOXBOROUGH – If Jakobi Meyers has it his way, Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins won’t be his last home game inside Gillette Stadium. The Patriots leading receiver for the third-straight year will become an unrestricted free agent when this 2022 season ends. On offense, Meyers has become the most dependable receiver in New England since Julian Edelman decided to hang up his cleats. The 26-year-old enters this final regular season game with 64 receptions, 771 receiving yards and a career-high five touchdowns.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1