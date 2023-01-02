Read full article on original website
ABC Action News
Person of interest in custody after suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A person of interest is in custody after an elderly couple was found dead in what police described as a "random, senseless and ruthless" slaying. WFTV reported that Chief Michael Gibson said Darryl and Sharon Getman were found dead Saturday in their home in Waterman Village in Mount Dora.
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora murders: Person of interest had gone door-to-door saying 'she needed help,' police say
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A person of interest in the double murder of a Mount Dora couple at a retirement community reportedly went door-to-door with a story of needing help to try and get inside residents homes. Sharon and Darryl Getman were found dead at their senior living community over...
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora murders: Children of Florida couple slain inside their home release statement
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - The children of a married couple found murdered at their Mount Dora retirement home released a statement Wednesday thanking the community for their support during "this most difficult time." "We are stunned, devastated and heart-broken by the horrific murder of our parents," Anthony and Brittany Getman...
fox35orlando.com
Security concerns raised after couple slain inside retirement community
Sharon and Darryl Getman had their lives tragically taken in a random crime of opportunity, according to authorities. The Mount Dora Police Department said the person of interest who has been taken into custody out of state in connection to the killings was spotted on the Lakeside of Waterman Village property three times before police were ever called.
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora double homicide: What we know about person of interest in deaths of Florida couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been identified. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested out-of-state after she was found driving a car belonging to the victims, Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80. She was taken into custody on a charge of vehicle theft and is being held in the Chatham County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora police: Person of interest in 'ruthless' murder of Florida couple in custody
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A woman has been taken into custody as a person of interest in the murders of a Florida husband and wife at a senior living community over New Year's weekend, police announced during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. Mount Dora Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said...
fox35orlando.com
'For me, it’s just a shock': Friend of slain Mount Dora retirees said she treasured brief time with couple
Orlando - As police continue to investigate what they are calling the double-murder of a couple at a Central Florida retirement community, friends and relatives of the victims are expressing great sadness and shock over their loss. Detectives with the Mount Dora Police Department said Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon...
First Coast News
$10K reward offered after elderly couple found dead in Central Florida home
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A money reward is being offered for information in a homicide investigation surrounding an elderly couple found dead in their house over the weekend. Police in Central Florida say the elderly couple was found dead at their home which is in a senior living facility in Mount Dora. WESH reports an 83-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife were found dead inside the apartment.
Police in Florida offering $10K reward for info about 'heinous' murder of married couple
Police in Florida are asking the public for tips to help them find the person responsible for killing a married couple in their senior living community apartment.
$10k reward offered after married couple slain at Florida retirement community
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help, and offering a $10,000 reward, as they investigate the killings of a married couple who was found dead inside their home at a retirement community in Mount Dora Saturday afternoon, WESH reports. According to police, a security guard called 911 at 4 p.m. Saturday […]
North Alabama man arrested for ‘dark web fraud scheme’ in Florida
An Arab man was arrested in Florida last week in connection to what officials are calling a "dark web fraud scheme."
Central Florida corrections officer arrested for battery, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida corrections officer is out on bond after being arrested for battery. Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric Medina after he was asked to leave a party after becoming violent. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Medina,...
Mount Dora police investigate suspicious death of man and woman at senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Police are investigating the death of a man and woman at a Senior Living Community apartment in Mount Dora. On Saturday, officers responded to a report of potentially suspicious activity in the Senior Living Community, Waterman Village, located at 150 Waterman Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
positivelyosceola.com
St. Cloud teen reunites with EMS paramedics, doctors who helped save his life after crash in August
Jacob Verdecia, a 6-foot, 5-inch basketball player at St. Cloud High School who almost lost his life in a car crash on Florida’s Turnpike last August, returned to school today, but on Tuesday he was reunited with the team of paramedics and doctors that helped saved his life. In...
WXIA 11 Alive
Metro Atlanta woman recounts night her ex ambushed her and her boyfriend as they slept
Heather Quiggle was shot six times and her boyfriend was shot three times while in bed on Dec. 19. Both miraculously survived.
Commuters were stuck on SR 206 Bridge in St. Johns County
CRESCENT BEACH, Fla — Arms on the SR 206 Crescent Beach Bascule Drawbridge were locked Tuesday afternoon leaving drivers stranded on the bridge. The malfunction occurred just before 2 p.m. Tuesday according to the St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Department. First Coast News' Jessica Clark is one of the drivers stuck on the bridge. "Nobody's going anywhere," she said. "We're just sitting on the bridge waiting for the bridge arms to get unstuck." The drivers were still trapped at 2:30 p.m.
fox35orlando.com
Florida suspect pointed laser at sheriff's office helicopter, authorities say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man is potentially facing charges after he repeatedly pointed a laser at a Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter on Sunday night, temporarily blinding and blurring the pilot's vision, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's department was assisting the Palm Bay Police Department with...
‘Everyone is hurting;’ Community rallies after St. John’s father, daughter dead in murder-suicide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two days after the death of a young girl and man that neighbors told Action News Jax was her father, a community held a vigil at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon to honor the young girl’s death. At around 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, The St....
wmfe.org
Dementia-friendly dining in Central Florida grows to 5 restaurants
A fifth Central Florida restaurant is joining a special effort to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and those who care for them. Dementia-friendly dining provides specific times and days of the week for eating out, free from the usual hubbub and clatter of a crowded restaurant, and with servers specially trained to interact with people who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
fox35orlando.com
Bryan Kohberger's family 'shocked,' believes police nabbed wrong man in Idaho murders: report
MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's family is "shocked" and doesn't believe he slaughtered four college students, according to a report. "They don’t believe it to be Bryan. They can’t believe this," Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar told NBC News. "They’re obviously shocked. This is certainly completely out of character, the allegations, and really they’re just trying to be supportive with the understanding that these four families have suffered loss."
