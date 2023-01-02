Read full article on original website
Related
Maren Morris Seemingly Subtweeted Miranda Lambert for Performing With Jason Aldean
In 2022, Maren Morris seemed to subtweet Miranda Lambert on Twitter after Lambert performed at Jason Aldean's concert in Nashville, Tennessee.
Has Miranda Lambert Ever Had a No. 1 Hit Song?
Given that Miranda Lambert is entrenched in country and stays true to her identity, the Billboard Hot 100 may not be something she wants to conquer.
CMT
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More
2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Watch 11-Year-Old Justin Timberlake Perform Alan Jackson’s “Love’s Got A Hold On You” Back In 1992
To the time machine we go. Way, way back in 1992, Justin Timberlake appeared on Star Search, showing off the twang, dance moves, cowboy hat, and love of country music. Alan Jackson‘s “Love’s Got a Hold on You” from his Don’t Rock the Jukebox album. And damn, you gotta love it.
Martina McBride And Kelly Clarkson Will Blow You Away With Powerhouse Duet Of Reba’s Classic “Does He Love You”
You’d be hard-pressed to find two better vocalists on the planet. Back in 2006, Martina McBride and Kelly Clarkson honored Reba as part of her CMT Giants feature, singing her original duet with Linda Davis, “Does He Love You.”. The 1993 heartbreaker was also the lead single from...
Women's Health
See Carrie Underwood's Latest Grand Ole Opry Dress That Has Everyone Talking
No matter the performance or appearance, the American Idol alum Carrie Underwood never misses, and her most recent slay left fans with a lot to say. The "Ghost Story" singer graced the stage at Nashville's iconic venue, the Grand Ole Opry, yet again. The 8-time Grammy winner shared two snapshots...
How Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean Became Friends
Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood are often spoken of in the same breath because of their hit duet, 'If I Didn't Love You.'
Luke Combs Says He Loves Miranda Lambert’s Divorce Record
Miranda Lambert released her sixth studio album The Weight of These Wings in November of 2016. She wrote and recorded the songs on the two-disc offering at a pivotal time in her life. The Texas native had just gone through a divorce from Blake Shelton. Additionally, she was working on a new relationship. The songs on the album reflect the pain of the divorce and the hope she found in her new relationship. It won Album of the Year at the 2017 ACM Awards and was considered by many to be one of the best albums of 2016. Luke Combs agrees.
Exclusive: Behind the Lyrics of Maren Morris’ “The Bones” as Told by Laura Veltz
Maren Morris’ 2019 hit single “The Bones” holds personal meaning to each of the track’s songwriters. Written by longtime friends and frequent collaborators Morris, Laura Veltz and Jimmy Robbins, “The Bones” was conceived at a pivotal time in each of the songwriters’ lives.
Remembering Jeff Carson: 5 Essential Songs from His Country Music Career
During the 1990s, country music was dominated by a new generation of talented artists ready to make their mark on the genre. Jeff Carson's rise to stardom arrived halfway through the decade with the release of his self-titled debut album and the heartfelt single "Not on Your Love," which became the singer-songwriter's first and only No. 1 hit.
Why Tammy Wynette Loved Making ‘Honest’ Country Music: ‘It’s What People Live’
Tammy Wynette is a country music legend known for belting out songs about heartache. And she once explained why she preferred singing those tunes over others.
Nashville’s Big Bash 2023 Airs Tonight
Tonight, all you country fans looking to ring in the New Year in style and twang, you’re in luck. Nashville’s Big Bash 2023 is ready to give you what you want to start the new year right. Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash is slated for tonight (December...
CMT
2023 Country Tours and Residencies - Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, Luke Combs and more
Country music stars celebrated the New Year at home over the weekend, while many of them enjoyed a few last days with their families before they hit the road in 2023. Artists including Lainey Wilson, Scotty McCreery and Blake Shelton will launch new tours in the first six weeks of 2023, with Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire set to resume their journeys on the road. Dozens of their country music counterparts will follow in their footsteps over the next six months.
Comments / 0