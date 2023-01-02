ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Luke Combs Says He Loves Miranda Lambert’s Divorce Record

Miranda Lambert released her sixth studio album The Weight of These Wings in November of 2016. She wrote and recorded the songs on the two-disc offering at a pivotal time in her life. The Texas native had just gone through a divorce from Blake Shelton. Additionally, she was working on a new relationship. The songs on the album reflect the pain of the divorce and the hope she found in her new relationship. It won Album of the Year at the 2017 ACM Awards and was considered by many to be one of the best albums of 2016. Luke Combs agrees.
Nashville’s Big Bash 2023 Airs Tonight

Tonight, all you country fans looking to ring in the New Year in style and twang, you’re in luck. Nashville’s Big Bash 2023 is ready to give you what you want to start the new year right. Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash is slated for tonight (December...
2023 Country Tours and Residencies - Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, Luke Combs and more

Country music stars celebrated the New Year at home over the weekend, while many of them enjoyed a few last days with their families before they hit the road in 2023. Artists including Lainey Wilson, Scotty McCreery and Blake Shelton will launch new tours in the first six weeks of 2023, with Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire set to resume their journeys on the road. Dozens of their country music counterparts will follow in their footsteps over the next six months.
