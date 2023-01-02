ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaylen Brown gives honest assessment of C's effort after OKC loss

Jaylen Brown knows the Boston Celtics' effort level in Tuesday night's blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder was unacceptable. The C's star didn't mince words after the game in his assessment of the team's performance in the 150-117 defeat. Asked what happened that led to Boston's worst loss of the season, Brown gave a brutally honest answer.
Thunder Blow Out Celtics 150-117 Without Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey scored a season-high 25 points and the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 150-117 on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranks among the league’s leaders with 30.8 points per game, sat out with an illness. Without him, the Thunder set a record for points since the team moved to Oklahoma City from Seattle before the 2008-2009 season. The previous mark was 149 points in 2013.
Boston Celtics' Red Auerbach Hired Wilt Chamberlain As A Bellhop With A $13 Per Week Salary And Coached Him During His High School Years

Wilt Chamberlain was as dominant an athlete individually as any sport has ever seen. The big man put up stats that no one has even come close to matching in the modern era and the stories about Wilt have turned into legends. He is remembered as this larger-than-life figure, the consummate superstar, but before he made it to the top of the basketball world, Chamberlain too was just a kid waiting for his opportunity.
Kyrie Irving Had A Must-See Dunk On Monday Night

The Brooklyn Nets are now officially the hottest team in the National Basketball Association. Winners of 12 straight, Jacque Vaughn‘s squad is finally making the headlines for the right reasons. Unsurprisingly, the Nets’ offense has produced plenty of highlights during their twelve-game winning streak, with Kevin Durant and Kyrie...
Forsberg: Celtics need to redefine identity after embarrassing loss

The exasperated look on the face of assistant coach Damon Stoudamire told the story for the Boston Celtics. After offering little resistance against a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-less Thunder squad and giving up a season-high 74 first-half points in Oklahoma City, Boston’s coaching staff implored players at halftime to guard the ball better and stop the Thunder’s insatiable desire to drive.
Kyrie Irving Reveals The Secret Behind His Success This Season

Kyrie Irving is euro stepping in the face of everyone who doubted his ability to contribute to winning basketball after a series of controversies in recent years. After missing most of last season due to the vaccine mandate and the early part of this season due to a suspension for promoting an anti-Semitic film.
