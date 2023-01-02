Read full article on original website
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Nets' Kyrie Irving thunders home put-back dunk, stuns NBA world
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a sick put-back jam during the team's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, which shocked his teammates.
Kyrie Irving's Shocking Highlight Had The Arena In Awe
Kyrie Irving had an incredible highlight during Monday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets.
VIDEO: Celtics’ Marcus Smart ejected, grabbed by Joe Mazzulla in fit of rage
Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart couldn’t hold back his frustration on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, leading to his second technical foul and ejection late in the third quarter. Making matters uglier, Smart had to be held back by Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla as he tried to...
Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 3: Boston Celtics Dealt A Bad Loss To Shorthanded Oklahoma City
The NBA’s best team was slowed by one of the worst teams in the West that was playing without its leading scorer. The Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the Boston Celtics 150-117 while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was sidelined with an illness. Five Thunder players recorded 20-plus points, including Tre Mann's 21.
NBC Sports
Jaylen Brown gives honest assessment of C's effort after OKC loss
Jaylen Brown knows the Boston Celtics' effort level in Tuesday night's blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder was unacceptable. The C's star didn't mince words after the game in his assessment of the team's performance in the 150-117 defeat. Asked what happened that led to Boston's worst loss of the season, Brown gave a brutally honest answer.
Jake DeBrusk injury: Bruins F sidelined with lower leg fracture (report)
After one of the best moments of his career in the midst of the best season of his career, Jake DeBrusk is headed to the shelf with an injury for the Bruins. DeBrusk scored both Boston goals in their come-from-behind 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Monday’s Winter Classic, but he left Fenway Park in a walking boot.
NBA Executive Says Boston Celtics Could Target Mitchell Robinson
Mitchell Robinson could be a trade target for the Boston Celtics.
Celtics injury report: Robert Williams out against Thunder due to left knee management
Robert Williams III is officially out for Tuesday’s game against the Thunder because of left knee management. The Celtics continue to be cautious with their big man after he had left knee surgery right before training camp, which led to Williams sitting out the majority of this season. Williams was originally listed as questionable on the injury report.
News On 6
Thunder Blow Out Celtics 150-117 Without Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey scored a season-high 25 points and the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 150-117 on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranks among the league’s leaders with 30.8 points per game, sat out with an illness. Without him, the Thunder set a record for points since the team moved to Oklahoma City from Seattle before the 2008-2009 season. The previous mark was 149 points in 2013.
Yardbarker
Boston Celtics' Red Auerbach Hired Wilt Chamberlain As A Bellhop With A $13 Per Week Salary And Coached Him During His High School Years
Wilt Chamberlain was as dominant an athlete individually as any sport has ever seen. The big man put up stats that no one has even come close to matching in the modern era and the stories about Wilt have turned into legends. He is remembered as this larger-than-life figure, the consummate superstar, but before he made it to the top of the basketball world, Chamberlain too was just a kid waiting for his opportunity.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Had A Must-See Dunk On Monday Night
The Brooklyn Nets are now officially the hottest team in the National Basketball Association. Winners of 12 straight, Jacque Vaughn‘s squad is finally making the headlines for the right reasons. Unsurprisingly, the Nets’ offense has produced plenty of highlights during their twelve-game winning streak, with Kevin Durant and Kyrie...
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum is a top-5 NBA player, soccer star Kylian Mbappe says
Jayson Tatum’s firmly part of the MVP conversation this season, elevating his game to new heights while leading the Celtics to the best record in the league. While Boston has struggled over the past month, Tatum’s numbers remain stellar coming off his first-team All-NBA nod from last season.
Thunder Gameday: Final Contest of Season Against Jayson Tatum and the Celtics
The Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA to this point and are one of the favorites to go the distance this season. This means they’ll be a tough test for the Oklahoma City Thunder as they host the Celtics at Paycom Center. While it appeared Oklahoma...
Heading to Houston, Jazz look to get back on track
For the first month of the season, the Utah Jazz were the surprise of the NBA, and even a stretch
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Celtics need to redefine identity after embarrassing loss
The exasperated look on the face of assistant coach Damon Stoudamire told the story for the Boston Celtics. After offering little resistance against a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-less Thunder squad and giving up a season-high 74 first-half points in Oklahoma City, Boston’s coaching staff implored players at halftime to guard the ball better and stop the Thunder’s insatiable desire to drive.
Magic Johnson: Celtics might be East’s best team, but Nets are ‘most dangerous’
While the Celtics still boast one of the best records in the NBA, they’ve undoubtedly stumbled over the past month as they’ve put up a 5-7 record over the past month. The most recent blip was the blowout 150-117 loss to the Thunder where the C’s were embarrassed by one of the youngest teams in the league.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Reveals The Secret Behind His Success This Season
Kyrie Irving is euro stepping in the face of everyone who doubted his ability to contribute to winning basketball after a series of controversies in recent years. After missing most of last season due to the vaccine mandate and the early part of this season due to a suspension for promoting an anti-Semitic film.
Luka Doncic gets real about facing Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum ahead of clash vs Celtics
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will be hosting the wounded Boston Celtics this coming Thursday night, and the prospect of seeing the Mavs superstar going toe-to-toe against the pair of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum has everyone salivating. Asked whether the prospect of locking horns with the other alphas...
MassLive.com
