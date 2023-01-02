Galant’s Defense Ministry as Nasty as Gantz’s: Civil Administration Uproots Jewish Vineyard near Yitzhar

Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Channel 13 Exposes European Union Plan to Help Palestinian Authority Seize Land in Area C
Israel’s Channel 13 News team on Monday night exposed a shocking document by the European Union revealing a plan to meddle in Israel’s sovereign affairs by secretly helping the Palestinian Authority seize land in Area C. The six-page document was written at the European Union’s mission in eastern...
Israel's Netanyahu distances himself from son's call for treason charges
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday distanced himself from comments made his son Yair calling for treason charges against prosecutors investigating him for bribery.
The Jewish Press
Hamas to Israel: ‘We Overthrew Your Government, and are Capable of Overthrowing Any Future Government’
Here are some highlights from the speech from Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, during today’s rally, which marks 35 years since the founding of the terror organization:. 1. We support any armed organization fighting against the occupation (Israel – Abu Ali) of the West...
The Jewish Press
Blinken Warns Jewish State Not to Allow Prayer
Secretary of State Blinken delivered an address at the annual event for the anti-Israel group, J Street. Secretary of State Blinken took an opening shot at the incoming conservative Israeli government, warning that “We expect the new Israeli Government to continue to work with us to advance our shared values, just as we have previous governments. We’ll continue to express our support for core democratic principles, including respect for the rights of the LGBT community”.
The Jewish Press
King of Jordan Threatens Conflict if Israel Crosses Jerusalem ‘Red Lines’
Jordanian King Abdullah II on Wednesday said he was ready for a conflict should Israel’s incoming government violate “red lines” by changing the status quo governing relations at Jerusalem’s Jewish holy sites. “If people want to get into a conflict with us, we’re quite prepared,” Abdullah...
Afghanistan's Taliban displays pallets of cash received for 'humanitarian aid'
The Taliban-controlled back of Afghanistan said last week it had received $40 million in cash.
Zelensky Made 'Fatal Mistake' by Visiting U.S., Russia Warns
Ukraine's alliance with the United States will end badly for Volodymyr Zelensky's administration, a member of the Russian State Duma said.
U.S. Colonel Says Troops Watching Outside Ukraine 'Ready if the Call Comes'
The U.S. has provided Ukraine with $21 billion in military assistance since the war with Russian began, including $1.85 billion in aid this week.
3 reasons why the CIA will not order Putin’s assassination
As a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer specializing in Russia, I often am asked why the United States doesn’t just take out Vladimir Putin. Russia’s president is clearly a bad dude. So far, in his barbaric 10-month war against Ukraine, Putin’s forces have bombed maternity wards, tortured civilians and abducted their children, shipping them to Russia by force. His missiles have pounded vital infrastructure, leaving Ukrainians without electricity or drinking water amid freezing winter temperatures. His illegal invasion has also led to a global energy crisis and exacerbated skyrocketing inflation across the West. US leaders watch the conflict nervously, worried it could...
Russian TV Warns Frontline Troops Would March on Washington to Win War
Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov said frontline troops remain determined in the fight in Ukraine and believe they are fighting against Nazis.
Donald Trump Freeing 5,000 Taliban Members Compared to Biden Griner Deal
A deal was made by the Trump administration in 2020 to allow thousands of Islamist militants be freed as part of Afghan peace negotiations.
South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV
The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
The Jewish Press
Israel Warns Lebanon: We’ll Bomb Beirut Airport If Iran Ships Weapons There
Israel warned Lebanon on Saturday that it will bomb Beirut Airport if the government allows Iran to use the facility to deliver weapons to its proxy, Hezbollah. The warning follows a broadcast by the Al-Arabiya news channel about an Iranian plan to use the airport as its new arms smuggling corridor.
Trump Would Threaten to Give Classified Files to Iran, North Korea: Cohen
Michael Cohen said Saturday he believes the former president was going to give classified documents that he kept at Mar-a-Lago to America's adversaries.
International Business Times
21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military
More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
grid.news
Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes
Over the last two months, support for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine has dropped dramatically among the Russian population — a roughly 20 percent drop, according to several polls, including one conducted for the Kremlin. And as that support drops, Russia’s leading propagandists are making a new case for continuing the war.
N. Korea will release a new sub that fires ballistic missiles after Joe Biden accused the nation of violating sanctions
Reports have emerged indicating that images of the Sinpo South Shipyard on the east coast of North Korea have been revealed. The images were taken on Sep. 18, 2022. The reports allege that "six barges and vessels gathered around the construction hall quay." The new vessel is a submarine that can allegedly carry missiles. [i]
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
The Jewish Press
Jesus the Palestinian Terrorist and his 72 Dark-Eyed Virgins
One of the many ways in which the Palestinian Authority distorts history in order to invent a centuries-old Palestinian identity is to turn Jesus the Judean (Jew), who promoted peace on earth, into a Palestinian terrorist who was murdered by the Israelis, thus becoming the first Palestinian “Martyr,” who is now reveling in heaven with Allah, in the arms of 72 dark-eyed virgins.
The Jewish Press
Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties
Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
