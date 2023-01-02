Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
advantagenews.com
Barrett serves area for 126 years
Air conditioning and heating are mainstays of modern life. What might have once been considered a luxury is now an essential part of everyday living. It is hard to imagine struggling through a frigid winter with nothing more than a wood stove and a fireplace or sweltering indoors when the thermometer outside inches into the 80s and 90s in the Midwestern humidity.
scctd.org
St. Clair County MetroLink Extension Shiloh-Scott to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Facilities – Single Track
St. Clair County Transit District will receive sealed bids until 2:00 P.M. on February 14, 2023, at: St. Clair County Transit District 27 North Illinois Street Belleville, Illinois 62220. All bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at that time. The sealed bids must be delivered to and received...
KMOV
Downtown residents voice concerns regarding lack of safety by frequent problem property owners
Damar Hamlin situation brings attention to trauma-induced cardiac arrest in sports. Up to 10 guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods. Woman dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis on New Year’s morning. Jessica Conners, 34, was killed, and a man was injured in a hit-and-run accident...
Boil water advisory issued for two elevated St. Louis areas
Officials reported a loss of incoming power at the Chain of Rocks Water Treatment Plant.
St. Louis lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis Water Division on Wednesday lifted the precautionary boil advisory in place for parts of its service area. The advisory was issued due to a loss of power supply at its Chain of Rocks Water Treatment Plant. The advisory was lifted after...
KMOV
Metro East businesses charged wrong amounts for business licenses, owners say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several business owners in Cahokia Heights told News 4 they’ve been improperly charged for business license fees. Recently, the City of Cahokia Heights billed business owners’ license fees for 2022 and 2023. Many businesses told News 4 that prices have increased from 2021 prices.
stlpublicradio.org
Latex gloves are no longer allowed in Illinois food service, next is health care in 2024
Metro East food service providers are now barred from using latex gloves as a new state law takes effect. The Illinois General Assembly passed the Latex Glove Ban Act this year, which Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in June. The goal of the new law is to protect workers and customers who may be allergic to latex.
New law makes sleeping, camping on state-owned land illegal and leaves homeless shelters concerned
ST. LOUIS — Effective Jan. 2 in Missouri, a new law makes sleeping or camping on state-owned land illegal. The law also mentions funding for more resources, but the language has some shelters in the Greater St. Louis area concerned. "Where will these individuals go? Where will they find...
advantagenews.com
Market at Milton continues to renovate and expand
Market at Milton is a shopping and retail space housing a collection of small businesses and residential apartments in the old Milton school building in Alton. The 85,000-square-foot facility has a storied history dating back to when it was built in 1904. The Milton school building operated as a school...
FOX2now.com
2 arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois teenager sitting in car: ‘He had so much innocence’
Miguel Villegas De-Santiago, 18, was in Collinsville on Sunday when a vehicle approached and one man got out and opened fire, authorities said. Both the alleged shooter and alleged getaway driver are charged with murder. 2 arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois teenager …. Miguel Villegas De-Santiago, 18, was in...
Metro East man charged for battery on officers after domestic dispute
A Metro East man faces several felonies after a violent exchange with officers Monday following a domestic dispute.
advantagenews.com
Meth arrest in Bethalto
An area woman already out on bond for a drug arrest last fall has been taken into custody again following a traffic stop in Bethalto on Monday. 34-year-old Savannah E. Douglas, with previous addresses in Bethalto and East Alton, is charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Douglas was the driver...
myleaderpaper.com
Items worth nearly $7,000 stolen from Cedar Hill construction site
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home under construction on O’Brien Drive in Cedar Hill. It looked like someone forced open the front door to the home and stole two 100-pound propane tanks, a 50-foot propane hose and numerous tools, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Here's how St. Louis aldermen spent ward capital funds
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — City streets in St. Louis are long overdue for upgrades, and elected officials have promised repairs are on the way in the form of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The Board of Aldermen approved a plan to spend $88.4 million in ARPA dollars last...
lutheranmuseum.com
Granite City Steel Worker
Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
advantagenews.com
Alton businessman Paul Lauschke Jr. dies
Long-time realtor and community figure Paul Lauschke Jr. has died. Lauschke was the founder of the real estate company bearing his name and was on the board of directors of the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation. Godfrey Trustee Jeff Weber had been friends with Lauschke for about 50 years and...
edglentoday.com
'A True Pillar Of The Community:’ Legendary Realtor/Community Activist Paul Lauschke Jr. Dies
ALTON - Paul Lauschke Jr., a legendary Realtor/community activist, and a family man died early Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, 2023, at the age of 88. One of his sons, David Lauschke, said late Wednesday afternoon Paul had suffered from heart issues in the last months of his life. Paul was...
labortribune.com
New 1.25 million square-foot, union-built manufacturing facility coming to Crystal City, Mo.
Largest corporate investment in history of Jefferson County. Crystal City, Mo. – A new 1.25 million-square-foot manufacturing facility that will create 238 jobs is in the works for Crystal City, and it’s the largest corporate investment in the history of Jefferson County. James Hardie, a world leader in...
Gunfire, reckless driving threatens to further mar reputation of downtown St. Louis
Downtown residents provided FOX 2 with video showing a barrage of gunfire ringing in the New Year right outside their homes in high-rise apartments and condos near N. 10th and Locust streets.
wmay.com
Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois
We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
Comments / 0