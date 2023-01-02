ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxana, IL

advantagenews.com

Barrett serves area for 126 years

Air conditioning and heating are mainstays of modern life. What might have once been considered a luxury is now an essential part of everyday living. It is hard to imagine struggling through a frigid winter with nothing more than a wood stove and a fireplace or sweltering indoors when the thermometer outside inches into the 80s and 90s in the Midwestern humidity.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Market at Milton continues to renovate and expand

Market at Milton is a shopping and retail space housing a collection of small businesses and residential apartments in the old Milton school building in Alton. The 85,000-square-foot facility has a storied history dating back to when it was built in 1904. The Milton school building operated as a school...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Meth arrest in Bethalto

An area woman already out on bond for a drug arrest last fall has been taken into custody again following a traffic stop in Bethalto on Monday. 34-year-old Savannah E. Douglas, with previous addresses in Bethalto and East Alton, is charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Douglas was the driver...
BETHALTO, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Items worth nearly $7,000 stolen from Cedar Hill construction site

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home under construction on O’Brien Drive in Cedar Hill. It looked like someone forced open the front door to the home and stole two 100-pound propane tanks, a 50-foot propane hose and numerous tools, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
CEDAR HILL, MO
lutheranmuseum.com

Granite City Steel Worker

Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton businessman Paul Lauschke Jr. dies

Long-time realtor and community figure Paul Lauschke Jr. has died. Lauschke was the founder of the real estate company bearing his name and was on the board of directors of the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation. Godfrey Trustee Jeff Weber had been friends with Lauschke for about 50 years and...
ALTON, IL
wmay.com

Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois

We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL

