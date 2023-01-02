ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

'Not a Good One!' Commanders QB Carson Wentz Laments Poor Showing vs. Browns

By Adam Schultz
Commander Country
Commander Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F3TnX_0k0qFtdq00

In his first start since Week 6, Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz had a day to forget against the Cleveland Browns, throwing three interceptions in the 24-10 loss.

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz got his shot...he didn't take it. After being instilled as the new starter against the Cleveland Browns, Wentz endured a shocking day, losing 24-10 in a game that dropped Washington to 7-8-1 and leaving its playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner stated earlier in the week that the offense would stay the same with Wentz under center ...but it did as the former Indianapolis Colt did something Taylor Heinicke has yet to do all season, throw multiple interceptions in a game.

Wentz reflected on his game and was visibly disappointed with how it panned out.

​"Not a good one, Wentz said on his game vs. the Browns. "That's not what I had in mind and what we had in mind as a team. Individually, not the performance that I envisioned, a lot of stuff I want back. It's a tough one."

A tough one for sure. It was made even worse with the Washington Crowd chanting for Taylor Heinicke to be reinstated as the starter midway through the game .

The 10 points scored was the team's lowest since the 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3. For Wentz, the crowd noise is all a part of football.

"Just keep playing ball," Wentz said. "Again, it's football, this is the business, this is the league, there's a lot of craziness that goes on every single week, and mentally, you just have to be able to block it out. I feel like I did that. I just didn't make enough plays down the stretch. It wasn't the best day."

After having its playoff destiny squarely in its hands, Washington now has made things incredibly difficult for itself , and as for the starting role going forward, head coach Ron Rivera has some answers to find.

