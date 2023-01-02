Five Liverpool Players That Could Be Added To Jurgen Klopp's Squad To Face Brentford

The Reds face Brentford in the Premier League on Monday.

Liverpool travel to London on Monday to take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in a Premier League encounter.

Jurgen Klopp's team, despite not being at their best, have won their last four matches and will be hoping to extend that run when they face Thomas Frank's Bees.

IMAGO / News Images

Injury Concerns

Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott both picked up knocks in the 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Anfield on Friday which could mean they need late checks on their fitness.

Returning Players?

Klopp was able to provide positive news in respect of some of the injured players in his squad which could mean he is boosted by reinforcements for the visit to Brentford.

James Milner

The 37-year-old picked up a slight hamstring issue in the Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City but could already be back fit and available.

IMAGO / Action Plus

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Curtis Jones

England under-21 international Jones has struggled since picking up a foot injury in the Community Shield but has returned to full training meaning a comeback is imminent.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Roberto Firmino

The Brazilian suffered a calf injury in training prior to the game at the Etihad but Klopp confirmed the striker is now back in contention and could feature on Monday.

IMAGO / PA Images

Fabinho

Fabinho could also return to the Reds squad after missing the match with the Foxes as he was attending the birth of his baby boy.

IMAGO / Action Plus

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Cody Gakpo

Reds fans will be desperate to see their new signing in action at Brentford but it will be dependant on the remaining paperwork being completed in respect of his transfer from PSV.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |