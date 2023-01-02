ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Syracuse Orange

By Matthew McGavic
The Cardinals return home to host the Orange for their first game of the new year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After getting thumped by their in-state rival, the Louisville men's basketball returns home to the KFC Yum! Center, and will host secure in their first game of the new year.

Against Kentucky, the Cardinals dug themselves a big hole right out of the gates, and were never able to truly recover despite having multiple opportunities to mount a comeback. They shot 46.8 percent from the field, but allowed the Wildcats to shoot 60.0 percent, and were out-rebounded 33-20 while committing 15 turnovers that led to 19 UK points.

As for the Orange, they've looked much better over the last month. After starting their 2022-23 campaign with a 3-4 record, including losses to Colgate and Bryant, Cuse has now won six of their last seven games. The caveat is, none of those six teams were ranked inside the KenPom Top-100.

This will be the 31st all-time meeting between Louisville and Syracuse, with the Cardinals holding a 19-11 series advantage. These two teams last faced on Feb. 5, 2022 at the Carrier Dome, with the Orange winning in blowout fashion, 92-69. Cuse has won three of the last four matchups.

*Editor's note: This game was previously scheduled to be on ESPNU before being moved to ESPNews.

Syracuse Orange (9-5, 2-1 ACC) vs. Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
  • TV: ESPNews - Dave O'Brien (Play-by-play) and Cory Alexander (analyst).
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 513, Dish: 142, DirecTV: 207, fuboTV ( link here ).
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst)

(Photo of J.J. Traynor: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

