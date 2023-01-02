Read full article on original website
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Kearney: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska
KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
The benign weather we had today turns ominous tomorrow morning
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Happy New Year! Benign weather to start off the new year. However, the weather turns ominous early tomorrow morning as a potent winter storm moves in overnight affecting western areas just after midnight and then reaching south central spots just before sunrise. This evening will be cloudy and quiet. No travel troubles for your plans this evening and later tonight. It’s when we get into the early morning hours tomorrow is when things will begin to get dicey. For this evening and the rest of the overnight you can expect cloudy skies with lows ranging from the mid 20s north to low to mid 30s south.
DPPD substations back online after several outages near Cozad
COZAD, Neb. -- Ice and wind caused several people in central Nebraska to lose power, but Dawson Public Power District says the problem should be resolved. At approximately 3:30 p.m. CT, ice and wind caused a transmission line fault in the Cozad area, DPPD officials said. There were also outages in the Farnam area south of Cozad.
Water users fight to keep local control of water, prevent merger of CNPPID, Dawson PPD
HOLDREGE – A new nonprofit corporation has raised more than $225,000 in two months and has recruited more than 75 members in an attempt to prevent the merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District with Dawson Public Power District. Citizens Opposed to the Merger members said in...
One person injured in Howard Co. rollover crash
HOWARD CO., Neb. (KSNB) - One person was injured in a rollover crash in southern Howard County late Monday night. According to the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Dept., the person was assisted out of their vehicle to an ambulance and then transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The...
This week's top stories
Aurora is sure to be a tough out for the rest of the season. The Huskies picked up its fifth win in a row Friday, holding Blair to its lowest point total of the season as Aurora won the Blair Holiday Tournament over the host team, 43-29. The game was...
Buffalo County applies for Nebraska Crime Commission funds
KEARNEY – Buffalo County has applied for community-based grant funds through the Nebraska Crime Commission and allotted by the Nebraska Legislature. The county is pursuing $167,575 for 2023 and $10,700 as part of its interlocal agreement with Sherman County’s diversion program. The funds support truancy mediation, which, for...
Photos: Kearney vs. North Platte girls and boys basketball
The Kearney girls defeated the North Platte girls, 44-24, Wednesday night at Kearney. The Kearney boys also won their game by beating North Platte, 69-56.
After 42 years in Buffalo County Courthouse, Jan Giffin shifting focus
KEARNEY – County Clerk Jan Giffin said she struggled with the decision to retire. After more than 42 years as a courthouse employee – 16 as clerk – she said it was difficult stepping away from the job and responsibilities that had been a part of her life for so long.
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for January 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (36) updates to this series since Updated 27 min ago.
Jennies score last five points to beat Lopers
WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The 11th-ranked Central Missouri Jennies had four starters score in double figures and tallied the final five points to edge the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 55-50, Monday night in Warrensburg, Missouri. The undefeated Jennies (11-0, 7-0) won their second straight thriller after defeating Fort Hays...
Mobile home lost, cat perishes in Kearney fire
The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called at 2:45 a.m. Sunday to a residential fire at Sunset View Court, south of Highway 30 on the western edge of Kearney. Smoke was coming from the roof when firefighters arrived on the scene. When crews went inside the home, they found a small burning area in the ceiling, said KVFD Chief Jeremy Feusner. They pulled down the ceiling, cooled the hot areas and cleared the scene.
Balanced scoring, aggressive defense lifts Cental Missouri over UNK
WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Ten Central Missouri players got into the scoring column as the Mules defeated the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 62-48, Monday night in Warrensburg, Mo. Central Missouri used an aggressive defense to win its third straight over the Lopers. “Traditionally, they’ve always gotten out, denied and...
Ryan Held 'perfect fit' as Lopers' football coach, says UNK AD Marc Bauer
KEARNEY — Marc Bauer had to step out of the recent MIAA winter meeting to answer an urgent phone call. When he returned, his colleagues could tell by the look on his face. “He’s gone, isn’t he?” Pittsburg State’s Jim Johnson said. “He” was football...
Brown: Mr. City Council, tear down those license plate readers
I don’t recall agreeing to the installation of license plate readers along Kearney’s thoroughfares. No one called to asked my opinion – or permission – of keeping track of my comings and goings as I navigate life here in this pleasant town along the banks of the Platte River. One day I noticed a new item mounted to a pole on 56th Street, and other places in town, with a camera pointed to the traffic.
Adult pickleball open gym sessions planned at Sunrise Middle School
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department is hosting adult pickleball open gym sessions, for people of all ages. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Open gym sessions will be conducted 3-5 p.m....
Buffalo County official advocates for keeping inheritance tax
KEARNEY – The Nebraska Legislature is likely going to repeal the inheritance tax this year. NACO Executive Director Jon Cannon told Buffalo County Commissioners on Dec. 13 that there is a “movement to get rid of it entirely.”. “On that issue, we stand alone as county officials,” said...
Hastings traffic stop leads to drug arrest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings woman is in trouble with the law after police located drugs in the vehicle she was in. Catrina Lopez, 41, was taken into custody following a traffic stop in the 800 block of West 2nd Street Tuesday afternoon. Hastings Police pulled over a vehicle...
Sharon Mauler retiring after guiding district court for 28 years
KEARNEY — Sharon Mauler, clerk of the district court for Buffalo County, is one of the three longtime elected officials who are retiring this year. The other two are County Treasurer Jean Sidwell and County Clerk Jan Giffin. Mauler is a 42-year courthouse veteran, including 28 years as the...
