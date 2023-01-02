ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
WTAJ

Over $270K won playing Pennsylvania Lottery game

(WTAJ) — One lucky winner made the most of the Pennsylvania Lottery online games and claimed more than $270,000 to start off 2023. The player, from Allegheny County, won $272,352.44 on the online game Stocking $tuffer Multiplier, the lottery announced Tuesday, Jan. 3. Stocking $tuffer Multiplier is a connect-and-collect-style internet instant game. Gameplay features a chance […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Armed man accused of robbing Monroeville Eat'n Park, stealing cash and manager's car

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - No one was hurt after an armed robbery at the Eat'n Park in Monroeville on Monday morning.The robbery happened around 7:30 a.m., about 30 minutes after the restaurant opened.  Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said he believes the suspect was casing the restaurant. He said the man first attempted to enter through the back door. When he found it was locked, he then walked straight through the front doors wielding a gun.When the man encountered the manager, he allegedly pulled out a handgun and demanded cash and the keys to his car. The suspect got the...
MONROEVILLE, PA
explore venango

Local Man Accused of Stealing Three Catalytic Converters Faces Hearing Today

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local man who reportedly stole three catalytic converters in Cranberry Township is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 25-year-old Cole James Ghering, of Oil City, is set for Wednesday, January 4, at 1:30 p.m. on Venango County Central Court on the following charges:
OIL CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Cranberry Twp. Hosting Seasonal Job Fair

Those looking for seasonal employment are invited to visit an upcoming job fair in southern Butler County. This event is taking place at the Cranberry Township Municipal Center Council Chambers Thursday from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Positions to be filled include public works seasonal groundskeeper, Cranberry Highlands golf course workers,...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Searching for Suspect Involved in Theft at Clarion Walmart

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of theft by deception at the Clarion Walmart. According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, January 2, the incident occurred at Walmart on Perkins Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 3:55 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

BLAIRSVILLE POLICE LOOKING FOR PERSON OF INTEREST IN THEFT, FRAUD CASE

Police in Blairsville Borough are asking the public to help identify a person connected with some recent crimes. Police released a picture of the person of interest in cases of theft of a motor vehicle and access device fraud. The suspect in the photo is seen wearing a dark winter hat with a white stripe, a brown heavy jacket, blue jeans and dark shoes or boots.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Selling Vehicle Without Owner’s Permission Due in Court of Wednesday

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for an Oil City man accused of selling a vehicle that did not belong to him. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 57-year-old Ronald Anthony Harkless, of Oil City, is scheduled for Wednesday, January 4, at 1:30 p.m. in Venango County Central Court in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland.
OIL CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Grove City Police Charge Woman With Resisting Arrest

A Mercer County woman is facing charges for resisting arrest after an incident with police last month. According to Grove City police, the incident occurred just after 9 p.m December 2nd. Police responded to the Broad Street Grille where 29-year-old Jesica Frishkorn allegedly refused to leave. Police say Frishkorn appeared...
GROVE CITY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Area Man Trying to Apply for Loan Scammed Out of $2,400

PIKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a report of an internet scam in which an area man lost over $2,000. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Monday, January 2, an investigation was launched into a scam that occurred along Lyle Lane in Pike Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of pulling gun during fight in Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man will face charges after police said he pulled a gun on another man in the Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage.Pennsylvania State Police said they were called to a fight involving a gun shortly after 1:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.Troopers learned a 55-year-old from Marianna allegedly got into a fight with another man in the casino's parking garage, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim. Police said charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness will be filed.  Troopers did not release the suspect's name. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Local Gas Prices Fall As National Cost Rises

Gas prices have dropped locally but remained stable across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, declined by four cents over the past week to reach $3.74 per gallon.
BUTLER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy