Over $270K won playing Pennsylvania Lottery game
(WTAJ) — One lucky winner made the most of the Pennsylvania Lottery online games and claimed more than $270,000 to start off 2023. The player, from Allegheny County, won $272,352.44 on the online game Stocking $tuffer Multiplier, the lottery announced Tuesday, Jan. 3. Stocking $tuffer Multiplier is a connect-and-collect-style internet instant game. Gameplay features a chance […]
$150,000 stolen from Butler County fire company, police say; treasurer charged
A longtime member of a Butler County volunteer fire company is accused of making unapproved withdrawals from the company's bank account, totaling about $150,000. State police just announced the charges against 66-year-old William George. George is the treasurer of the Sarver Volunteer Fire Company in Buffalo Township. State police said...
Franklin Man Accused of Attempting to Break into Medicine Room, Residents’ Rooms at Sugar Valley Lodge
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A resident of the Sugar Valley Lodge Personal Care Home was arrested for reportedly trying to break into the facility’s medicine room and other residents’ rooms last week. According to a release issued on Tuesday, January 3, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department received...
Armed man accused of robbing Monroeville Eat'n Park, stealing cash and manager's car
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - No one was hurt after an armed robbery at the Eat'n Park in Monroeville on Monday morning.The robbery happened around 7:30 a.m., about 30 minutes after the restaurant opened. Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said he believes the suspect was casing the restaurant. He said the man first attempted to enter through the back door. When he found it was locked, he then walked straight through the front doors wielding a gun.When the man encountered the manager, he allegedly pulled out a handgun and demanded cash and the keys to his car. The suspect got the...
Local Man Accused of Stealing Three Catalytic Converters Faces Hearing Today
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local man who reportedly stole three catalytic converters in Cranberry Township is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 25-year-old Cole James Ghering, of Oil City, is set for Wednesday, January 4, at 1:30 p.m. on Venango County Central Court on the following charges:
Company closes Hermitage manufacturing facility
Charlie's Specialties, Inc. in Hermitage has closed, as well as one of the parent company's locations in Butler County.
Local player matches 4 of 5 numbers for nice Powerball prize
No one won the $215 million Powerball Jackpot, but someone in the area is doing pretty well for themselves after winning a smaller prize. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Butler County.
Cranberry Twp. Hosting Seasonal Job Fair
Those looking for seasonal employment are invited to visit an upcoming job fair in southern Butler County. This event is taking place at the Cranberry Township Municipal Center Council Chambers Thursday from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Positions to be filled include public works seasonal groundskeeper, Cranberry Highlands golf course workers,...
Police Searching for Suspect Involved in Theft at Clarion Walmart
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of theft by deception at the Clarion Walmart. According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, January 2, the incident occurred at Walmart on Perkins Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 3:55 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29.
BLAIRSVILLE POLICE LOOKING FOR PERSON OF INTEREST IN THEFT, FRAUD CASE
Police in Blairsville Borough are asking the public to help identify a person connected with some recent crimes. Police released a picture of the person of interest in cases of theft of a motor vehicle and access device fraud. The suspect in the photo is seen wearing a dark winter hat with a white stripe, a brown heavy jacket, blue jeans and dark shoes or boots.
Oil City Man Accused of Selling Vehicle Without Owner’s Permission Due in Court of Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for an Oil City man accused of selling a vehicle that did not belong to him. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 57-year-old Ronald Anthony Harkless, of Oil City, is scheduled for Wednesday, January 4, at 1:30 p.m. in Venango County Central Court in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland.
Grove City Police Charge Woman With Resisting Arrest
A Mercer County woman is facing charges for resisting arrest after an incident with police last month. According to Grove City police, the incident occurred just after 9 p.m December 2nd. Police responded to the Broad Street Grille where 29-year-old Jesica Frishkorn allegedly refused to leave. Police say Frishkorn appeared...
Police: Area Man Trying to Apply for Loan Scammed Out of $2,400
PIKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a report of an internet scam in which an area man lost over $2,000. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Monday, January 2, an investigation was launched into a scam that occurred along Lyle Lane in Pike Township, Clearfield County.
Police: Local man burglarized hotel room with sleeping child inside
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for a local man who they said burglarized a hotel room while a child was sleeping inside a Cranberry Township hotel. “That’s extremely scary. I have children and I would have been very upset, and I hope they catch him,” said James Loringer.
Duo charged after 36 dead cats found at Clearfield County home
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A duo from Hyde are facing charges after 36 dead cats were found stacked in boxes near their front door. Lawrence Township Police said they were called to assist the SPCA at the home of 32-year-old Ana Houston and 36-year-old Thomas Rowles on Dec. 30. Police reported that seven boxes […]
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in Pennsylvania
There is certainly no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples.
Man accused of pulling gun during fight in Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man will face charges after police said he pulled a gun on another man in the Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage.Pennsylvania State Police said they were called to a fight involving a gun shortly after 1:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.Troopers learned a 55-year-old from Marianna allegedly got into a fight with another man in the casino's parking garage, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim. Police said charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness will be filed. Troopers did not release the suspect's name.
Local Gas Prices Fall As National Cost Rises
Gas prices have dropped locally but remained stable across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, declined by four cents over the past week to reach $3.74 per gallon.
Teen driver struck woman on motorized scooter in Clearfield, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was injured when a teen driver struck them while they were crossing the road on a motorized scooter, police report. The incident happened before noon on New Year’s Eve when a person on a motorized scooter was at the intersection of Riverview Road and Fullerton Street in Clearfield. […]
Hermitage man sentenced in federal drug case
A Hermitage man who was one of 22 people indicted in federal court for their role in a drug ring was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison.
