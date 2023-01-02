Read full article on original website
VSCO: Chase confirmed near Tekoppel Elementary School
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh county Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) confirms a chase has led to a pursuit. Officials tell us a deputy involved with the joint narcotics task force was involved in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was called off by a sergeant when it was near a construction site, and the suspect ran […]
VCSO: Authorities searching for suspect involved in chase, crash and run
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm authorities are searching for a suspect after they say the suspect took off from a traffic stop and then crashed. “The last time they were in contact with him was up at the hilltop,” said Dolores Russler, who saw the...
Suspect on the loose after pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County Wednesday morning. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office tell us that the Joint Drug Task Force was involved in a short pursuit with the suspect before the pursuit was terminated due to being near a construction zone.
ISP: Semi crashes with wrong way car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police were called to the scene of a head on crash Wednesday involving a semi truck and car. Troopers say a semi was traveling northbound on US 231 near County Road 1250 North in Spencer County when it crashed head-on with a southbound wrong-way driver.
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff shares thoughts after 6 months of no handgun permit requirement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the state of Indiana, gun owners no longer need any sort of permit to carry a handgun while in public spaces. For less than a year, this has been the case after the state removed the requirement for handgun permits, and some in law enforcement aren’t happy about the change.
Greene County man facing attempted murder, several other charges
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County man faces nine charges, including attempted murder. The Greene County Sheriff's Office arrested 44-year-old Matthew York. This stems from an incident on the day after Christmas. York and a woman share a child in common. The woman told police York threatened herself...
Alleged underage drinking, drug use at large New Year’s Eve party leads to arrest of Breckinridge Co. man, his son
A Breckinridge County man and his son have been arrested after a New Year’s Eve party spiraled out of control. Sunday morning at approximately 1:00, Kentucky State Police and the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9800 block of Hwy 401, about 2.5 miles south of Custer, on the report of “physical fighting” at the party.
Drunk driver accused of passing out at intersection, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to the area of Franklin Street and Fulton Avenue just before 2 a.m. New Year’s Day. They say the driver of a white Range Rover was sitting at the light through several light cycles, and several people had called about it.
White County Sheriff’s Department Report 1/4/2023
The White County Sheriff’s Department had their hands full Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as they made multiple arrests. Tuesday night at around 10:30pm Reporting Officers were sent to Crossville to attempt to serve an arrest warrant. They found and arrested 40 year old Samantha Blake of Crossville on a White County Warrant for Obstructing a Peace Officer. She is currently being held on $500 bond.
Police: Underage drinking suspect backs into patrol car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is accused of hitting a police car, then driving off. It happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday. Evansville Police say they were called to a hotel on E. Division Street because 20-year-old Deonta Johnson refused to leave. Officers say when they arrived, Johnson backed into...
Henderson Police hope to catch hooded suspected shoplifter
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Do you know him? The Henderson Police Department is hoping someone may recognize a recent suspected shoplifter based on a few photos. Officers shared two images of the man, who was reportedly seen riding a bicycle and wearing a black backpack. Police accuse the man of stealing items from the Rose’s […]
White County deputies warn NOT to drive Monday night
WHITE CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The White County Sheriff’s Department has put out a PSA for anyone driving Monday night or the next day. Deputies gave the warning out on social media, mentioning that weather conditions in the area could make driving dangerous. “Dense fog, heavy rains and localized flooding will make driving hazardous this […]
Evansville Police asking for help to identify laundry room burglar
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is hoping you can help them identify a suspect in a burglary. Evansville Police say a man entered the laundry room of an apartment complex, damaged several laundry machines and stole more than $300 worth of coins. Officials say he stole a...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Henderson say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday. It happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Madison Street. The scene was clear by the time our crew arrived.
Family of man killed behind Showplace theater reacts to loss
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man was killed early Sunday morning behind an Evansville movie theater. Police already have a suspect in custody but that arrest hasn’t made things easier for the family of the man who was killed. [Name released of man killed near Evansville movie...
EPD: Three-car crash on Burkhardt Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A three-car crash on Burkhardt Road sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. Officials say the call came in just before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of North Burkhardt. Evansville Police say one car rear ended another which caused that car to rear end...
OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE
JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
Fire officials give update on Garvin Street warehouse investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With smoke no longer rising off of what remains of the Garvin Street Warehouse, investigators are finally able to begin what they say will likely be a lengthy and thorough investigation. [Previous: Day three of the investigation into Garvin Street warehouse fire]. [Previous: Massive fire breaks...
Large fire breaks out at Waupaca Foundry in Perry Co.
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A large fire was reported at the Waupaca Foundry in Tell City. It broke out Wednesday evening. Sheriff Malone tells us numerous fire departments were called to the scene. Officials say the fire started in the melt center in the foundry, but they don’t yet...
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
