ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 16

Troy Hawkins
2d ago

Parents 😢 ... it's 10pm DO YOU KNOW WHERE YOUR KIDS ARE? 10pm curfew wknites & 11pm curfew wkends! Start dragging the parent or guardian to Court so Judge can ask: "Why are you're kids OUT PAST CURFEW?" 😡

Reply
5
Dani Rivera
2d ago

Where are the parents of these kids running the streets and reeking havoc??? Obviously something is going on in these homes, which makes these kids look for acceptance somewhere else!!!

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman shot, wounded near 44th and Center

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 44th and Center on the city's north side Wednesday, Jan. 4. Police said the 42-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit, man in custody; gun, narcotics recovered

MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody Tuesday, Jan. 3 following a pursuit. It happened approximately at 9:23 p.m. The pursuit began in the area of S. 19th Street and W. Becher Street and ended in the area of S. 5th Place and W. Lincoln Avenue when the fleeing vehicle experienced mechanical failure.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Investigators seek 'dangerous' wanted man last believed to be in Milwaukee

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Washington County sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's assistance in locating an alleged dangerous wanted fugitive. Authorities say 38-year-old Willie Johnson is wanted for his alleged attack on a female companion that occurred over a several-day period leading up to Christmas. He's wanted for mayhem, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, strangulation, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property, all with the use of a dangerous weapon as well as probation violations.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting at Milwaukee park near 21st and Keefe; teen charged

MILWAUKEE - Criminal charges have been filed after a 2-year-old boy, his great-aunt and one other person were shot and wounded in Milwaukee's Franklin Heights neighborhood Tuesday, Oct. 4. The shooting happened at a park near 21st and Keefe around 2:15 p.m. Traviontae Grame, 17, is charged with:. 3 counts...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting; 'bullet holes in the bedroom walls,' man charged

RACINE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wisconsin Avenue on Dec. 21. The accused is Christopher Cosey – and the criminal counts he faces include:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts) Possession...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 'hoarder' fire, body found a day later

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said a body was found at the scene of a fire near Layton and Greenfield a day after it happened. Medical examiner data show the body was that of a man, 70. The body was found Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4 when MFD was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Exclusive: Police release video of deadly balcony shooting

On Feb. 5, at the Park Plaza Apartments on Brown Deer Road, residents began frantically calling 911. Dispatcher: "911, What is your emergency?" Caller: "Oh my gosh, they're having a whole shootout." WISN 12 News just exclusively received hours of video and audio recordings through an open records request. They're...
BROWN DEER, WI
CBS 58

20-year-old Milwaukee man seriously hurt in shooting near 27th and Hope

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was seriously hurt in a shooting that happened near 27th Street and Hope Avenue Wednesday, Jan. 4. Officials say the shooting occurred just before 12:30 p.m. According to police, the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cousins dead in South Milwaukee were targeted, police believe

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Cousins Jaelen Yracheta, 18, and Ava Allen, 17, were found shot to death in a car in South Milwaukee Dec. 29. Police believe they were targeted. Questions swirled after the bodies were found inside Yracheta's mother's vehicle at an apartment complex at 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road. His mother and another woman flagged down a South Milwaukee police officer.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man charged with attacking Wauwatosa police officer

MILWAUKEE — Charges have been filed in a police chase that ended with an attack on a Wauwatosa police officer. An officer's body camera captured the incident as a man is seen taking the officer's taser from him. The officer was later hit repeatedly in the head with his...
WAUWATOSA, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee’s 2022 Homicide Count Hits 224

It was an even deadlier 2022 in Milwaukee than first thought. The unofficial homicide count in Milwaukee now stands at 224. Police reported a pair of homicides on Friday and Saturday which drove the numbers higher. Milwaukee Police say 2022 set a record for homicides. This year’s 224 is more...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

$50K bail rescinded, Milwaukee homicide defendant back in jail

MILWAUKEE - A counselor for troubled youth in Milwaukee paid $50,000 to spring a homicide defendant from jail. Now, he wants his money back. 20-year-old Jai'Quann McMurtry hobbled into court on a crutch on Wednesday, Jan. 4 – and left out the back door in handcuffs. "And I find...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Shooting at Racine bar leaves 2 dead including owner

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members identified the owner as Avery “Rerun”...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase; stolen vehicle, gun, drugs found

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a stolen vehicle involved in a Monday, Jan. 2 chase was later found with a gun and drugs inside. According to police, the chase began near 31st and North around 9:15 p.m. when officers tried to stop the vehicle, which matched the description of one taken in a carjacking, and the driver refused to stop.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy