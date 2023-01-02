ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Report

Hispanic chamber veteran returns to San Antonio to boost minority-owned businesses

U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce executive C. LeRoy Cavazos-Reyna is returning to San Antonio with a new business venture that first sprouted at the chamber. Cavazos-Reyna, who spent five years at the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce before heading to Washington D.C., has launched a consulting firm that will focus on minority-owned small businesses in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio obstetrician: Abortion ban complicates high-risk pregnancy care

For doctors who work with high-risk pregnancies, Texas’ abortion ban has added an extra layer of pressure and paperwork when making life-or-death decisions. After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, Texas’ trigger law banned nearly all abortions starting on Aug. 25 and added criminal charges for doctors, who could face life in prison and fines up to $100,000 for an illegal abortion.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Reader’s choice: 2022’s top stories

As the United States entered its second year of the coronavirus pandemic, a weary public, including San Antonio readers, looked to distance itself from the topic. While three COVID-related stories were among 2021’s top 10 stories list, none appeared among 2022’s final tally. Instead, San Antonio Report readers were drawn to stories about government and politics, the migrant crisis and San Antonio’s favorite coach.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

New year, new buildings: San Antonio development projects to watch in 2023

There’s talk of an economic downturn in the air, but things are still looking up for commercial construction projects nearing the finish line in San Antonio. From apartment towers and office buildings to science, medical and educational institutions, there are scores of developments coming online in 2023. A familiar eatery has larger digs opening in January, and the gates also are slated to open on new green spaces next year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Where I Live: 2022 in review

In 2022, readers took us all over the city and beyond, inviting us out to places like Bulverde, Timberwood Park, Trinity University, the St. Mary’s Strip, Dignowity Hill, Sunshine Estates and the Fairways of Woodlake. As we ring in the new year, we look back at the neighborhoods we...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy