4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.Yanasa TVQuitaque, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
Hispanic chamber veteran returns to San Antonio to boost minority-owned businesses
U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce executive C. LeRoy Cavazos-Reyna is returning to San Antonio with a new business venture that first sprouted at the chamber. Cavazos-Reyna, who spent five years at the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce before heading to Washington D.C., has launched a consulting firm that will focus on minority-owned small businesses in San Antonio.
Fresh off local wins, San Antonio’s Hispanic Chamber sets sights on the Texas Legislature
Huddled in the City Hall meeting room last June, members of the Small Business Advisory Commission (SBAC) made impassioned pleas to defend their work to the City Council’s Economic and Workforce Development Committee. After months of work crafting a plan for the city to spend $31 million helping small...
San Antonio obstetrician: Abortion ban complicates high-risk pregnancy care
For doctors who work with high-risk pregnancies, Texas’ abortion ban has added an extra layer of pressure and paperwork when making life-or-death decisions. After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, Texas’ trigger law banned nearly all abortions starting on Aug. 25 and added criminal charges for doctors, who could face life in prison and fines up to $100,000 for an illegal abortion.
Martinez Fischer: ‘Hopefully San Antonio’s priorities will become our state’s priorities’
Once able to boast one of the most powerful lawmakers in the state — former Republican House Speaker Joe Straus — San Antonio’s 10-member House delegation held just a single committee chair in the 2021 legislative session. When those lawmakers return to Austin in January they’ll still...
Reader’s choice: 2022’s top stories
As the United States entered its second year of the coronavirus pandemic, a weary public, including San Antonio readers, looked to distance itself from the topic. While three COVID-related stories were among 2021’s top 10 stories list, none appeared among 2022’s final tally. Instead, San Antonio Report readers were drawn to stories about government and politics, the migrant crisis and San Antonio’s favorite coach.
Former Bexar County constable gets probation, jail time for record tampering
A former Bexar County constable convicted on two felony charges of tampering with evidence in September was sentenced Wednesday to five years probation, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office. Michelle Barrientes Vela, 48, also received a 90-day jail sentence from Judge Velia Meza of the 226th...
‘Going to give it my all’: Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai ushers in new era
Former state District Judge Peter Sakai was sworn into his new role as Bexar County judge on Sunday, marking the county’s first change in leadership in more than two decades. Roughly 300 family members, friends and colleagues packed both the first and second-floor galleries of the Double Height Courtroom...
San Antonio’s week in photos, Dec. 25-Jan. 1
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape.
Death by progress: San Antonio taking on more construction than it can handle
Progress can be a dirty word. Places like North St. Mary’s Street, North New Braunfels Avenue, Broadway, Fredericksburg Road, Main Avenue and the mind-boggling construction zone formerly known as downtown are fantastic examples of what happens when we don’t consider the costs of too much progress all at once.
Artist Verónica Castillo grows ‘trees of life’ from her Southtown studio
Folkloric artists tend to strictly follow the traditions they’ve learned. San Antonio artist Verónica Castillo Hernández started out learning the craft of árboles de la vida — tree of life sculptures — from her traditionalist parents in her native state of Puebla, southeast of Mexico City.
The Trailist: 3 miles of new Salado Creek Greenway trail open on the Southeast Side
A new greenway trail extension on the Southeast Side follows Salado Creek — as it crosses through a golf course that’s been closed for a decade that could one day house a future veterans’ community. A 3.1-mile extension of the Salado Creek Greenway from South Side Lions...
On the eve of his retirement, a look back at Nelson Wolff’s half century of public service
Nelson Wolff spent much of his career physically reshaping San Antonio and Bexar County, through development projects he shepherded as a member of the state Legislature, mayor of San Antonio and Bexar County Judge. Given a windfall of federal funding at the end of his career, however, Wolff has dedicated...
Small band of dedicated volunteers keeps San Antonio College cats fed and fixed
A love for cats, a love for campus and love for students motivates a group of volunteers to care for the 40-plus cats who make the San Antonio College campus their home. Each cat has been lovingly named, with monikers like Sammie, Canello, Chiquito, LeRoy, Connor, Fiona, Grace, Chance, Sylvester and Little Mama.
Incoming Area Foundation board chair shares new focus and strategy
Alex Perez is accustomed to taking on complex challenges. The incoming chairman of the San Antonio Area Foundation board of directors for the next two years starting in January 2023, Perez will be tasked with leading oversight of San Antonio’s principal philanthropic hub with the launch of a new five-year strategic plan.
Affidavit: Councilman Perry had 14 drinks in 4 hours before hit-and-run collision
The probable cause affidavit for San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry’s (D10) alleged involvement in a Nov. 6 hit-and-run while intoxicated revealed new details about that night. Perry had 14 alcoholic beverages between 4:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. at Evil Olive Elixir Lounge at 2950 Thousand Oaks Drive in...
New year, new buildings: San Antonio development projects to watch in 2023
There’s talk of an economic downturn in the air, but things are still looking up for commercial construction projects nearing the finish line in San Antonio. From apartment towers and office buildings to science, medical and educational institutions, there are scores of developments coming online in 2023. A familiar eatery has larger digs opening in January, and the gates also are slated to open on new green spaces next year.
Prepare for launch at the Carver Gallery with two new art exhibitions
Heroes of Black culture and visions of an inclusive future go on display Thursday at the Carver Gallery in the Carver Community Cultural Center, in side-by-side exhibitions by San Antonio artists. Maverick Pascal and Timothy Lister make portraits of important Black historical figures, but both artists also bring personal stories...
Where I Live: 2022 in review
In 2022, readers took us all over the city and beyond, inviting us out to places like Bulverde, Timberwood Park, Trinity University, the St. Mary’s Strip, Dignowity Hill, Sunshine Estates and the Fairways of Woodlake. As we ring in the new year, we look back at the neighborhoods we...
Ramon Vasquez y Sanchez humanizes history in vivid artworks
San Antonian Ramon Vasquez y Sanchez has been many things: an advocate for indigenous Americans, an activist for social justice and Chicano rights, an agitator against injustice and an ardent preserver of local and regional history. He has also been an artist, working diligently across seven decades in his favored...
San Antonio Classical Music Institute awarded $350K grant
On the heels of a controversial $300,000 grant from Bexar County and another $225,000 from the commissioners court on outgoing County Judge Nelson Wolff’s last day presiding, the Classical Music Institute on Thursday announced a grant of $350,000 from the Kronkosky Charitable Foundation. The grant will arrive in 2023,...
