TheLawyerGuide.com Raises €475K in Funding
TheLawyerGuide.com, an Oslo, Norway-based authorized tech startup offering a platform for attorneys, raised €475K in funding. The corporate has raised €475K by way of a share subject on the crowdfunding platform Folkeinvest.no, which values the corporate at €4M. Greater than 50 new shareholders joined the spherical. TheLawyerGuide.com...
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
Ganymed Robotics Raises Additional €15M in Series B Extension; Total Amount to €36M
Ganymed Robotics, a Paris, France-based developer of laptop imaginative and prescient software program and robotics applied sciences for orthopedic surgeons, raised further €15M in Collection B extension. The extension, which introduced the entire spherical quantity to €36M, was led by The Fund of the European Innovation Council, via its...
Med Learning Group Receives Investment from DW Healthcare Partners
Med Learning Group, a New York-based supplier of an internet platform centered on persevering with medical schooling, obtained an funding from DW Healthcare Companions. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up development and increase operations. MLG focuses...
Puffin Drinkwear Raises Series A Funding Round
Puffin Drinkwear, a Bend, OR-based supplier of personality-infused attire for drinks, raised an undisclosed quantity in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Village Household Capital and Jim Collis. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up product growth and supplies improvement. Based by Tyrone...
SirionLabs Raises Additional $25M; Closes $110M Series D
SirionLabs, a Seattle, WA-based supplier of a contracting platform, raised a further $25M funding and closed a $110M Collection D funding. Brookfield Progress made the extra funding. The beforehand introduced spherical was led by Companions Group with participation from current traders Sequoia India and Tiger World. The corporate intends to...
Metformin, Lifestyle Changes Not Associated With Risk of AMD
A clinical trial found that the prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) was not associated with the use of metformin. A study published in JAMA Ophthalmology found that the use of metformin and lifestyle changes were not associated with the prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Duration of metformin use was also not found to be associated with AMD.
LeadArt Biotechnologies Completes US$6M Pre-A Financing
LeadArt Biotechnologies, a Boston, MA and Ningbo, China-based biotechnology firm targeted on drug discovery by automating chemoproteomics processes, raised US$6M in Pre-A funding. The spherical was led by BlueRun Ventures Aster. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to advance the event of its automated chemoproteomics platform and...
M33 Growth Closes Third Fund, at $340M
M33 Growth, a Boston, MA-based enterprise and progress stage funding agency, closed its Third Fund, at $340M. Buyers included endowments, philanthropic foundations, and household workplaces. Led by Michael Anello, Gabe Ling, and Brian Shortsleeve, M33 Progress is a enterprise and progress stage funding agency that seeks to companion with founders...
Kopis Acquires Intelice’s ERP Group
Kopis, a Greenville, SC-based tech agency specializing in enterprise-level app improvement and Enterprise Useful resource Planning (ERP) companies, acquired Intelice’s ERP Group, which makes a speciality of cloud and on-premise ERP companies that make the most of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Enterprise Central/NAV platform. The phrases of the deal...
Biogen splits R&D division ahead of key decision on Alzheimer's drug
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) said on Thursday it will split its research and development division into two units ahead of a highly anticipated decision by the U.S. health regulator about the company's second Alzheimer's drug.
Fastest Growing Online Industries to Invest in 2023
In 2023, investing has develop into a relatively widespread technique to make some further money on the facet. However, after all, the purpose of investing is to just be sure you’ve invested in shares which might be of top of the range. So, the purpose is to spend money on industries which might be on the rise and rising quick.
Belharra Therapeutics Raises $130M in Funding
Belharra Therapeutics, a San Mateo and San Diego, CA-based chemoproteomics firm, raised $130M in funding. The capital included $50m in Sequence A financing from founding investor Versant Ventures and a multi-year collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, that may present $80m in upfront capital. Led by Jeff...
MedicalXpress
Timely booster vaccination reduces omicron breakthrough infections and COVID-19 severity
Researchers at the AIDS Institute, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, and the State Key Laboratory of Emerging Infectious Diseases, LKS Faculty of Medicine of The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) reveals that the timely third vaccination of either CoronaVac or BNT162b2 is critical to induce activated virus-specific memory B cells and omicron cross-reactive T cell responses, leading to significantly reduced frequencies of breakthrough infection and disease severity.
Chaos Genius Raises $3.3M in Seed Funding
Chaos Genius, a Palo Alto, CA-based supplier of a DataOps observability platform, raised $3.3M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Elevation Capital with participation from Y Combinator, Charles Zedlewski, Holly Liu, and Sumon Sadhu. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to launch the product for...
Alicia Raises €7M in Seed Funding
Alicia, a Rotterdam, The Netherlands-based supplier of insurance-as-a-service for freelancers, reportedly raised €7M in Seed funding. The spherical was joined by Volta Ventures, Randstad Innovation Fund, and Achmea Innovation Fund. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop in some European international locations in 2023, develop...
Help Your Sales: Update Your Website
Our mission is to supply cogent commentary and evaluation about developments, applied sciences, operations, and occasions in all of the markets that comprise immediately’s printing business. Assist our mission and skim articles like this with a Premium Membership. TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE. About Pat McGrew. Pat is a...
When will cloud computing stop growing?
IoT Analytics does a fairly good job of wanting on the development potential for cloud computing hyperscalers (public cloud suppliers) transferring ahead. They see this market transferring from $157 billion in 2022 to roughly $597 billion in 5 years, to anyplace between a ~$0.6 trillion to ~$10 trillion whole addressable market (TAM). The wide selection accommodates an aggressive or conservative development sample or one thing within the center (learn the article for extra particulars). IoT Analytics is making these predictions on a 10- to 20-year horizon.
Ansys Acquires Rocky
Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS), a Pittsburgh, PA-based supplier of engineering simulation software program, acquired Engineering Simulation and Scientific Software program Rocky DEM, a Florianópolis, Brazil-based supplier of a discrete component technique (DEM) device. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With this acquisition, Ansys provides Rocky’s device, and a...
BC Partners To Acquire Madison Logic
BC Companions, a New York-based worldwide funding agency, acquired a majority stake in Madison Logic, a New York-based Account Based mostly Advertising (ABM) firm, from Clarion Capital Companions. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Different shareholders together with CEO Tom O’Regan and Co-Founders Vin Turk (COO) and Erik...
