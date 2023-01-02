A New Era of Collaboration Promises to Deliver More Value for Patients. As life science executives from around the world head to San Francisco this January for the premier week in healthcare partnering, Issei Tsukamoto, Head of Business Development, Mike Luther, Head of Search & Evaluation, and Chieko Mori, Head of Transactions, from Astellas share their perspectives on how partnering approaches need to change to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving industry. Additional insights are provided by Gary Starling, Chief Scientific Officer of Xyphos Biosciences, a biotechnology company that is advancing the development of a novel, flexible cancer cell therapy platform, and was acquired by Astellas in 2019.

