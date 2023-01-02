Read full article on original website
Cancer care branding: Will City of Hope and Cancer Treatment Centers of America brands work ‘better together’?
What happens when a top non-profit cancer research center merges with a privately held marketing-forward cancer hospital network? For City of Hope and Cancer Treatment Centers of America, it’s starting with hope. That’s the theme of its first co-branded messaging for the now family brands. A new TV...
Scoop: MPM backs a new checkpoint inhibitor biotech in $80M raise
An MPM Capital-backed biotech based on the discovery of a new immune checkpoint inhibitor has secured about $80 million in financing, with former executives from Surface Oncology, Syndax and bluebird bio at the helm. NextPoint Therapeutics, founded in 2018, reeled in $80 million in equity from 13 investors last month,...
Sesen Bio pushes back after investor group attacks merger as ‘illogical’
Sesen Bio is pushing back against claims by a group of investors who control 8.4% of the company’s shares and who oppose a planned reverse merger. Sesen Bio said in a statement Wednesday morning that it continues to believe a deal with CAR-M player Carisma Therapeutics, announced in September, is the “most value maximizing path.” Sesen added its board took four months to review all the biotech’s options, including asset sales, dissolving the company or a deal after reaching out to more than 100 companies.
'Sorry, Escape Bio closed': A neurodegenerative upstart exits bid to rival Biogen-Denali
A neurodegenerative disease-focused biotech that was attempting to go up against the billion-dollar pairing of Biogen and Denali has shuttered, Endpoints News has learned. Escape Bio had built a pipeline of three small molecules for patients with forms of Niemann-Pick Type C, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s and wooed a who’s who of biotech investors. Bankrollers included the VC arms of J&J and Novartis, Wellington Capital Management, OrbiMed, Novo Holdings, Sutter Hill Ventures, Surveyor Capital and more than half a dozen others.
Moderna's globetrotting BD team snags an mRNA upstart with some handy new tech tools
Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel made it clear early on in their M&A mapping phase that the biotech would be hunting the world for just the right mRNA-related deals to build the company into a global powerhouse. And nothing illustrates that strategy better than the $85 million tuck-in that the biotech is unveiling this morning.
MarketingRx roundup: Pfizer rolls out Covid booster social ads with influencers; AbbVie retires Humira TV
Pfizer teamed up with a handful of celebrities and influencers over the holidays for social media ads promoting Covid-19 booster shots. Singer Charlie Puth, TV show host Karamo Brown and singer Kelly Rowland are among those talking about getting their booster shots in sponsored Facebook and Instagram ads. Social influencers doing the same thing included Suzy from Empty Nest Blessed and mom Falesha from Cali Joy’s Journey.
Scoop: Bing Yao’s ArriVent lining up $145M raise, after $150M debut in 2021
Bing Yao took his previous biotech through three key milestones: IPO, drug approval and an M&A exit. Now, he’s lining up another round of financing for his bet on bringing Chinese R&D to the States. ArriVent Biopharma debuted with a $150 million round in June 2021. New paperwork filed...
Vividion 2.0? Ben Cravatt and Scripps team form a new chemoproteomics biotech
By Jeff Jonker’s count, more than a dozen biotechs operate in the chemoproteomics space, in which companies like Vividion Therapeutics look to upend small molecule drug discovery. Add Jonker’s latest upstart to the table. After launching Vividion, Versant Ventures is back with what it calls a next-gen approach to...
Capsida makes $55M deal with Eli Lilly to develop gene therapies
Capsida Biotherapeutics has added another Big Pharma partner for its gene therapy platform, striking a deal with Eli Lilly to develop therapies for central nervous system diseases. Eli Lilly will pay $55 million upfront, in cash plus a commitment to join a future fundraise. Capsida will be eligible for $685...
Tiny IPO closes out Nasdaq's barren biotech year
A New Era of Collaboration Promises to Deliver More Value for Patients. As life science executives from around the world head to San Francisco this January for the premier week in healthcare partnering, Issei Tsukamoto, Head of Business Development, Mike Luther, Head of Search & Evaluation, and Chieko Mori, Head of Transactions, from Astellas share their perspectives on how partnering approaches need to change to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving industry. Additional insights are provided by Gary Starling, Chief Scientific Officer of Xyphos Biosciences, a biotechnology company that is advancing the development of a novel, flexible cancer cell therapy platform, and was acquired by Astellas in 2019.
Updated: Off-the-shelf cell therapy pioneer Allogene recruits a Kite vet to run R&D
After riding out much of a rough year at Instil Bio — capped by a decision to pause and then scrap the lead tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte program and slash more than half the staff — Zachary Roberts will be ringing in the new year as the head of R&D at one of the pioneers of off-the-shelf cell therapies.
Roivant's ulcerative colitis drug from Pfizer shows promising data in early readout
Roivant’s ulcerative colitis drug acquired from Pfizer last month has already produced positive data in the first readout of the Phase IIb trial. The company is now planning for a Phase III test, claiming in a press release that the drug has “best-in-indication potential” as a first- or second-line treatment. The trial included patients who had received prior therapy, including anti-TNF drugs, steroids, JAK inhibitors and other standard treatments, and some patients had a biomarker associated with the disease.
Federal court deals blow to Gilead and Astellas in patent case against Pfizer generic
The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit yesterday ruled against Astellas and Gilead in a drawn-out patent battle over the active ingredient in a Pfizer company’s generic version of Lexiscan, which is used in a cardiac stress test called myocardial perfusion imaging. The decision is a blow for...
