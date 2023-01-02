Read full article on original website
Villages Daily Sun
Villager watches granddaughter compete on 'The Amazing Race'
Watching his granddaughter Claire Rehfuss compete on “The Amazing Race” each week kept Ray Cornprobst on the edge of his seat. Rehfuss and her boyfriend, Derek Xiao, won the 34th season of “The Amazing Race” in December, making Cornprobst a proud grandfather. “I was shocked by...
Couple Camping in California Wilderness Find Lost Man Who Survived for Weeks on Half Jar of Salsa
"His feet were extremely swollen and infected just from walking so much, and possibly the cold where he was," Allison Scott said of a man she and her boyfriend rescued A man who was lost in the wilderness for two weeks was rescued by a couple who heard him screaming for help. Allison Scott and her boyfriend were camping between Big Bear Lake and Angelus Oaks on Black Friday. However, their holiday trip took a detour, Scott told ABC 7 in Los Angeles. "We were underneath a flight...
Dad Turns Fitted Sheet Into a Child Eating Monster Much to Son’s Delight
That’s better than trying to fold it.
Woman picks up homeless Christian hitchhiker, is given a gold Jesus statue and bubblegum
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Being a woman, I was taught at a very young age that it is dangerous and foolish to pick up hitchhikers on the side of the road.
pethelpful.com
Bear Walks Straight Into Tennessee Cabin Like He Owns the Joint
Even when you're staying in the heart of bear country, it can be easy to forget that they're around. For such large creatures, they're surprisingly elusive! Still, some folks are treated to an encounter in the most unexpected ways, just like @anderson.hath and the people they were staying with. The...
moneysavingmom.com
Gnome Valentine’s Day Tees only $19.99 shipped!
Jane has these Gnome Valentine’s Day Tees for just $19.99 shipped right now!. These tees are so cute! Choose from three designs and several colors. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom Jane page. our hand-picked favorite deals each day!
Villages Daily Sun
Therapy dogs cruise on Lake Sumter
A team of golden retrievers wagged their tails as they took to the water and were rewarded for all their hard work throughout the year. Surrounded by canine friends and many hands to pet them, the dogs working with the Hearts of Gold Therapy team boarded a boat on Wednesday for a cruise with Lake Sumter Lines on Lake Sumter. The team, which is part of the Mid-Florida Golden Retriever Rescue, consists of specially trained golden retrievers who give back to their communities by providing comfort. They visit assisted living facilities, schools, hospitals and more with the goal of making someone’s day brighter. “People get excited to see our dogs,” said Hearts of Gold Therapy member Toni Stephenson. “It makes everything less stressful for them.”
Nun and Monk fall in love after accidentally brushing sleeves
Like something out of a religious rom-com, a nun and a monk had the ultimate meet-cute as they fell in love after accidentally brushing sleeves. Lisa Tinkler, who went by Sister Mary Elizabeth, met friar Robert Opala for the first time at a Catholic convent in Preston in 2015. Tinkler...
WATCH: Hunter Falls From Tree Stand While Trying To Climb in the Snow
This hunter fell from a tree stand while trying to climb up a tree. Fortunately, heavy snowfall below seemed to break his fall. In the Instagram clip, a man struggles to climb on top of a tree stand in a snowy forest. It seems that a friend of the hunter films from inside a nearby stand. The man, adorned in snow-white camo and an orange vest, straddles the tree and hangs on by clasping boards nailed to the side of the tree. He moves around while holding on for dear life, and the tree stand itself swivels as it tries to grab it.
Daughter Embarks on 20-Hour Road Trip to Surprise Her Mom With Mini Cows for Christmas: VIDEO
This daughter is going above and beyond to surprise her mom with the most adorable Christmas present, a pair of fuzzy mini cows. In a TikTok video that is now going viral, we see the journey being detailed as the TikToker, Torri travels 20 hours round trip to bring home this precious surprise.
