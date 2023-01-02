Read full article on original website
Corydon Times-Republican
Jeremy Renner’s family confirm he is out of surgery and in critical but stable condition
Jeremy Renner’s family confirm he is out of surgery and in critical but stable condition. Jeremy Renner’s family has confirmed he is out of surgery in a critical but stable condition after he suffered “blunt chest trauma” and “orthopedic injuries”.
Jeremy Renner thanks fans for messages after accident
Jeremy Renner thanks fans for messages after accident. Jeremy Renner has thanked fans for their "kind words" following his snow plough accident but admitted he is "too messed up" to say much at the moment.
