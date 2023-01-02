ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Ocala Gazette

Ocala dog handler hits big with Harrier

Noah Milam is going big during his final year as a junior dog handler. He recently garnered one of the nation’s most coveted championship ribbons for his age group. The 18-year-old competitor won Best Junior Handler at the American Kennel Club National Junior Showmanship in Orlando last month. Because he began the season as a 17-year-old “junior,” he is allowed to continue in the category through the end of the competing period this spring.
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Couple visits every pool in The Villages

Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake man arrested after allegedly knocking elderly mother to the ground

A Lady Lake man was arrested after allegedly knocking his elderly mother to the ground. Preston Eugene Graf Jr., 60, who lives with his mother at 428 Alma St., had attempted Monday afternoon to block his mother from leaving the home, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She wanted to step outside of the house to speak to a man who was going to help her paint and clean up a shed.
LADY LAKE, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit Diner

The Twisted Biscuit Diner is open from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm daily.Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening. This morning I visited the Twisted Biscuit Diner in Tavares. They're located at 4101 County Road 561 just behind Circle K at the intersection of 561 and 448. We arrived early so they weren't busy. I've heard from friends that they draw a crowd so we decided to go early. They are open daily from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Mexican national living in Leesburg arrested for driving without valid license

A Mexican citizen living in Leesburg was arrested on New Year’s Day by a Fruitland Park officer. The officer was on traffic patrol near the intersection of State Road 25 and Eagles Nest Road when he clocked a black Nissan traveling 68 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone. The officer put on his emergency lights on and stopped 22-year-old Nicolas Perez Melchor. He gave the officer a Mexican driver’s license and told him that he did not speak English. A bilingual Leesburg officer arrived to help question Melchor, who told the officers that he has been living in the area for the past year and never had a Florida driver’s license.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Kayaking classes to be offered at Lake Okahumpka Recreation Center

Kayaking classes will be offered at the new Lake Okahumpka Recreation Center. Open kayaking will be offered at 8 and 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursdays and an introduction kayaking class will be offered on Wednesdays and Fridays. Classes will begin Jan. 10. Classes are free, but registration is required and...
OKAHUMPKA, FL
villages-news.com

Ocklawaha couple arrested after discovery of severely emaciated horse

An Ocklawaha couple has been arrested after the discovery of a severely emaciated horse on their property. The Bay Mare Thoroughbred known as Lucky was examined this past November by Marion County Animal Services. The horse was in such an emaciated condition that it had to be put down. Lucky...
OCKLAWAHA, FL
californianewswire.com

ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Newborn surrendered at Florida fire station 'Baby Box'

OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala newborn was the 23rd baby to be surrendered inside a Baby Box since 2017, also marking the first surrendered baby in 2023. The baby was reportedly dropped off at Ocala Fire Rescue’s Station #1, located at the MLK First Responder Campus. The Ocala Baby...
OCALA, FL
luxury-houses.net

ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Mary Sue Rich Community Center to host painting classes for veterans

A new artistic program for veterans is heading to the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place later this month. Local veterans are invited to join visual artist and U.S. Army veteran Aaron Thomas for free art classes on Wednesday, January 18 and Wednesday, January 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center (1812 NW 21st Avenue in Ocala).
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Densan Park father arrested after allegedly slapping his daughter

A Densan Park father was arrested after allegedly slapping his daughter. Martin Leo Shifflette, 56, of the development off County Road 101 in Oxford, was arrested after his daughter reported the incident to the Wildwood Police Department. She said she had locked herself in her bedroom and did not want...
OXFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Tunnels will be closed for painting this week

Painting projects will continue this week, prompting the closure of some tunnels:. M9 (Under Morse Boulevard at Odell Circle South): at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. MB1 (Under Marsh Bend Trail at Everglades Recreation): at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. WS2 (Under Warm Springs Ave at Marsh Bend Trail): at 5...

