A Mexican citizen living in Leesburg was arrested on New Year’s Day by a Fruitland Park officer. The officer was on traffic patrol near the intersection of State Road 25 and Eagles Nest Road when he clocked a black Nissan traveling 68 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone. The officer put on his emergency lights on and stopped 22-year-old Nicolas Perez Melchor. He gave the officer a Mexican driver’s license and told him that he did not speak English. A bilingual Leesburg officer arrived to help question Melchor, who told the officers that he has been living in the area for the past year and never had a Florida driver’s license.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO