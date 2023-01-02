ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Lebanon Road in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 12000 block of Lebanon Road in Sharonville.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Victim taken to hospital from Cincinnati shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill. It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says. Lt. Brent McCurley says the victim was shot at least three times. McCurley says he believes...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford.
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Heavy police presence on Fairway Court in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — There is a heavy police presence in the 1000 block of Fairway Court in Independence. avoid this area if possible.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria

COLD SPRING, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike, in front of KFC, in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, KY

