WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Lebanon Road in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 12000 block of Lebanon Road in Sharonville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Police respond to reported assault with injuries at Kroger in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Police respond to reported assault with injuries at Kroger in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Fox 19
Victim taken to hospital from Cincinnati shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill. It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says. Lt. Brent McCurley says the victim was shot at least three times. McCurley says he believes...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Report of a robbery and assault on Reading Road at Summit in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of a robbery and assault on Reading Road at Summit in Roselawn. Complainant says he was robbed of money and a cell phone. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was...
WLWT 5
Officers respond to reported stabbing on Kings Run Drive in Winton Hills
CINCINNATI — Officers respond to reported stabbing on Kings Run Drive in Winton Hills. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported assault with injuries near Goebel Park in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews responding to reported assault with injuries near Goebel Park in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, car into a building on East Galbraith in Sycamore Township
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, a car into a building, at 5534 E. Galbraith in Sycamore Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Heavy police presence on Fairway Court in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — There is a heavy police presence in the 1000 block of Fairway Court in Independence. avoid this area if possible. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a shooting on Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill
CINCINNATI — Police responded to a shooting on Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials with the Cincinnati Police Department say that shortly after 10 a.m. District Three officers responded to the...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Houston Road and Bankers St. in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Houston Road and Bankers Street, near KY 18, in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
WLWT 5
Report of a car into a fence at West 8th Street in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a car into a fence on West 8th Street, at St. Joes Cemetery, in West Price Hill. Injury status unknown. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to Reading Road in Avondale for a reported assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to Reading Road in Avondale for a reported assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a crash with injuries on Ft. Washington Way westbound
CINCINNATI — Crews on scene of a crash with injuries on Ft. Washington Way westbound. Lanes are blocked. Use caution in this area or seek alternate route. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria
COLD SPRING, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike, in front of KFC, in Alexandria. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Police responding to High Street in Hamilton for reports of a crash with injuries
HAMILTON, Ohio — Police responding to High Street in Hamilton for reports of a crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Electrical fire reported at an Anderson Township business on Beechmont Avenue
CINCINNATI — Electrical fire reported at an Anderson Township business on Beechmont Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
