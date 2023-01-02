Read full article on original website
Related
Weather improving for the week
The rain is mostly over and the storm systems are winding down across the region. The day will be mild, with an afternoon high in the low 70s.
Massive Winter Storm Coming Through The US Midwest
Currently, there is a massive winter storm cutting through the United States of America is bringing severe weather to the country with dangerous blizzard conditions affecting the Great Plains region of the U.S. The icy weather is also affecting the upper Midwest and there are expected to be some severe storms along the Gulf Coast. There are more than ten million people living in seventeen states that are currently experiencing winter weather alerts as the massive storm continues to head from west to east. The storm is expected to strengthen into Thursday as it travels bringing strong winds, snow, and freezing rain. The southern end of the storm is expected to bring some late-season tornadoes to certain regions of the country along with some strong thunderstorms.
National Weather Service Says A "Historic" Winter Storm Has Hit The United States
The National Weather Service (NWS) has called the winter storm currently battering the United States “historic.” The government agency also said 200 million people are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory. Quoting an article published by The Guardian:
The Weather Channel
January Temperature Outlook Trends Warmer In East, Midwest
Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. January's temperature outlook east of the Rockies will make the historic pre-Christmas cold outbreak feel like a distant memory, according to an update released Friday by The Weather Company, an IBM Business, and Atmospheric G2.
Tracking the winter storm as it moves east
Blizzard warnings are posted in parts of the West and Midwest, the Southern Plains is bracing for violent thunderstorms and hail, and the South is on the lookout for a possible tornado outbreak. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
TikTok video shows frost coating a woman's bed frame in Montana as wind chills hit minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit
Temperatures continue to plummet as a "life-threatening" blast of arctic air surges into the US, according to the National Weather Service.
Millions across US under 'bomb cyclone' winter weather alert
A fast-approaching arctic blast has put parts of the United States under a winter weather alert, with temperatures expected to drop to 50 degrees below zero in some areas. CNN's meteorologist Derek Van Dam reports.
'Big mess' is days away: Major winter storm to bring snow, arctic temps and travel headaches
Frigid temperatures and a significant winter storm could threaten holiday travel plans for millions from the Plains to the Eastern Seaboard.
Christmas Arctic Blast Will Plunge U.S. Into Deep Freeze Nightmare
A NASA image shows how cold much of the U.S. is going to get this week, revealing how much lower temperatures are compared to the December average.
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm Might Bring Blizzard, Heavy Snow, Howling Winds in Upper Midwest
A major winter storm, possibly a blizzard, is forecast for the Upper Midwest of the United States. It may also bring with it heavy snow and howling winds. The storm will spread heavy snow and strong winds into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest starting late Monday or early Tuesday after dumping feet of snow across the western mountains this weekend. It may also linger over some areas of those regions into the next midweek.
natureworldnews.com
Storms to Bring Tornadoes, Blizzard Conditions and Widespread Thunderstorms to Portions of US Next Week
The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could emerge next week that could unload blizzard conditions, heavy snow, widespread thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Central United States. The forecast explained that the storm could cause a life-threatening situation to property and lives. For many Americans, the early weeks of...
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US
MISSION, Kan. — (AP) — Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.
BBC
Weather alert warns of heavy rain and flooding
Forecasters warned that heavy rain could lead to flooding and travel disruption this week. The Met Office issued a yellow warning of rain for southern, western and central Scotland as well as Aberdeenshire and the Highlands. It was valid from 14:00 on Tuesday until 06:00 on Wednesday. It said that...
Gizmodo
The U.S. Is Kicking Off 2023 With Another Dangerous Winter Storm
A little over a week after severe winter weather pummeled much of the U.S., another winter storm is barreling its way across the country. The “multi-hazard” storm is going to bring a medley of hazardous conditions to several states this week, CNN reported. “A significant winter storm will...
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Hudson Spreading Snow, Ice And Strong Winds Into Plains, Midwest
A winter storm is spreading snow into the Plains and Midwest. Heavy snow and possibly damaging ice will accompany the storm. Strong winds will cause blowing snow and low visibility, contributing to dangerous travel. A winter storm is tracking across the Plains and upper Midwest where it will continue to...
Big weather changes are on the way for the Midwest, Northeast
Following one of the coldest Christmases in decades across parts of the eastern United States, a thaw began during the final days of 2022 in the Midwest and Northeast. The springlike spell of warmth has promoted record-challenging high temperatures during the first few days of 2023, but AccuWeather meteorologists say changes are on the way. Colder air along with the potential for some snow chances will arrive later this week into the weekend.
Time Out Global
Montreal freezing rain warning: severe weather alert
After a start to the year with unusually warm weather, a severe weather alert by Environment Canada has been issued for Montreal, Vaudreuil, Richelieu and the Eastern Townships. We’re talking about ice pellets, freezing rain and snow. Between two and five millimetres of precipitation is initially expected for parts...
Record-challenging warmth to bring taste of spring to Midwest, Northeast
A surge of unseasonable warmth is ringing in the new year across the eastern United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. The warm air will make it feel like spring has arrived several months ahead of schedule and challenge record highs that date back more than a century. The final days of...
Comments / 0