Star Wars fandom still salty about this once-proud villain being reduced to a joke
Over the past few years we’ve seen countless Star Wars shows, spin-offs, and sequel films that either blow our minds or leave us wanting more — and that’s not a good thing. It’s true that Disney has given us some truly inspired storytelling through shows like The Mandalorian or Tales of the Jedi, but then you have certain aspects of the Sequel trilogy that make us want to jump into the Sarlacc pit. General Hux? We’re looking at you.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
‘Star Wars’ fans have a suggestion for how to make the ‘Rey Skywalker’ reveal more palatable
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has a deservedly terrible reputation. Other entries in the franchise have their defenders, with Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi continually dividing opinion and generating debate, but there’s practically a consensus that The Rise of Skywalker – with its tin-eared dialogue, nonsensical plot, and the boneheaded decision to “somehow” resurrect Emperor Palpatine – is beyond redemption.
Netflix’s ambitiously flawed new adventure bamboozles the Top 10 in 78 countries
A great deal of Netflix’s original content can generously be described as forgettable, but the platform’s semi-regular forays into interactive storytelling have at least offered plenty of ambition, with Kaleidoscope the latest project that allows subscribers to decide how the story plays out. Marking a huge step up...
Star Wars Joins PopSockets Dimensionals Collection
PopSockets has partnered with Star Wars for the second wave of releases in their Dimensionals series collection of premium phone grips. Dimensionals PopSockets are heavy-duty metal statement pieces that can be swapped out for other designs on a whim. In this case, you have Darth Vader and Stormtrooper helmet options, both of which look pretty fantastic.
Ryan Reynolds already on damage control after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks ‘Deadpool 3’ title
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
How Arnold Schwarzenegger tricked Stallone into making his worst movie
When it comes to the battle of the brawns, it would be hard to separate Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, but if it’s brains you’re after, this little trick Arnie played on Sly back in the ’90s puts him in pole position. Apparently, the actors’ intense rivalry over who was the best action movie star was so heated that Stallone accepted a role in one of the worst movies ever made, just to spite his Austrian adversary.
After Superman and ‘The Witcher’, Henry Cavill to Ace the Role of Antagonist in ‘Hercules’ Live-Action Remake?
If one door is closed, there is always another door that is opened for you. When Henry Cavill closed two of his iconic characters’ doors, plenty of other doors are waiting for him. After The Witcher, James Gunn didn’t continue Cavill’s Superman. Now, the British actor has plenty of other opportunities for him. He is now associated with Amazon to make a series based on his favorite game Warhammer 40,000. Meanwhile, Disney has an eye on the actor to play another larger-than-life character in their upcoming film.
‘She-Hulk’ writer blasts the trolls for their uninformed and unjust hatred of the MCU series
Charlie Cox probably put it best when he addressed the criticisms of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law by suggesting that if people don’t like the show, then maybe they should quit complaining and simply watch something else instead. That’s not how the internet works, as has been made abundantly clear...
‘Glass Onion’ fans rejoice as Hugh Grant confirms what we were all waiting to hear
There’s so much to love about Glass Onion, the long-awaited sequel to 2019’s smash-hit murder mystery Knives Out that finally hit Netflix over the Christmas season. You might expect viewers to be most enamored with the twisty-turny narrative, or the A-list ensemble cast, but actually it’s a toss-up between Daniel Craig living his best life as Benoit Blanc and a certain hilarious cameo that we were not expecting.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ proves to be an eye-opening experience for fans in more ways than one
Some Marvel fans experienced a powerful in their perspective after watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Redditor JBTriple revealed that they had previously been aboard the #RecastTChalla train until they took a second glance at the sequel to Black Panther. They were deeply moved by the grace of the tribute to the late King of Wakanda and enchanted by Shuri’s story arc. They shared their thoughts in the r/Marvel subreddit: “I just saw Wakanda Forever, and it really turned me around on some things.”
Netflix users embrace the delicious irony of ‘Wednesday’ potentially being snatched by Prime Video for season 2
Netflix has been on a rampage recently when it comes to canceling hugely popular fantasy shows, with no less than 14 having been axed in the last year and a half. Throughout it all, Wednesday seemed like the one project that was safe from the chopping block, but a deliciously ironic twist could be on the cards.
Justin Long is facing serious competition as horror fans state the case for another iconic scream king
It’s been common knowledge for a long time now that Justin Long is the scream king of the horror realm. Competing only with the likes of Daniel Kaluuya and Patrick Wilson, Long has been an horror icon since his breakout role in Jeepers Creepers back in 2001. Since then, he’s appeared in 2009’s Drag Me to Hell, 2014’s Tusk, and 2022’s Barbarian. While Reddit have spoken out about their favorite scream kings in the past, there’s no denying that Justin Long’s incredible screen presence is the secret ingredient to a successful horror formula. Over the last year, however, which has been undoubtedly groundbreaking for horror, there are assumptions that Long is getting dethroned by a newcomer. Since Scream (2022) and Smile, Kyle Gallner — who started out in 2005’s thriller/mystery Red Eye — is coming for the crown.
Latest Marvel News: Phase 5 is already making a fatal mistake as ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star admits ‘relief’ over MCU exit
We’re now right on the cusp of Phase Five, what with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiering in February, but unfortunately it seems Marvel‘s next era is already making some potentially hype-killing mistakes. Elsewhere, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds might be hiding a major Deadpool 3 spoiler in plain sight as a Guardians of the Galaxy veteran comes clean on why they’re eager to put the franchise behind them after a decade in the MCU.
Evil Dead Rise Trailer Teaser Released by Bruce Campbell
After years of waiting and anticipation building, which includes the release of photos, the first footage from Evil Dead Rise has been released by none other than longtime franchise star Bruce Campbell, who also confirmed that a full-length trailer is right around the corner. The trailer teaser itself doesn't offer much insight into the experience, as it primarily consists of highlights from previous films and Campbell reminding audiences that he doesn't star in this new film, but the brief glimpses at the new sequel offer plenty to be excited about. Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21st.
'The Bad Batch' Season 2 Showrunners on Working With Dave Filoni and & Creating the Clones' Personalities
With Andor in the rearview mirror, Star Wars is venturing back to the familiar comfort of its animated world as The Bad Batch returns for its highly anticipated second season. The series sees the return of the titular Bad Batch—Hunter, Wrecker, Echo, and Tech (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker)—and their newest addition Omega (Michelle Ang) as they continue to avoid the watchful eye of the Empire and face new dangers as the galaxy becomes a dangerous place for clones.
Comic Review: Star Wars (2020) #30
Hoping to solve the Rebellion’s dire fuel shortages, Amilyn Holdo took a desperate gamble. Centuries ago, tankerships known as the Kezarat Convoy vanished into hyperspace. Dismissed by many as legend, the Kezarat Convoy possessed an abundance of fuel supplies. With a garbled transmission from the Kezarat as her only clue, Amilyn decided to track the long-lost convoy.
DC fans left speechless with report that Ezra Miller may reprise role after ‘The Flash’
New year, new DC film shenanigans with The Flash drawing ever closer, but it may not be the last we see of Ezra Miller as the character — and fans are not happy they could stay. Most things that get greenlit at Warner Bros. Discovery seem to face the...
Conflicting reports claim you’ll have to wait a little longer for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ on Disney Plus
Earlier today we reported the exciting news that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would be coming to Disney Plus on Jan. 20. This news was picked up by outlets all over claiming that was indeed the date we were going to get the box office smash to watch at home. Now we’re getting some conflicting reports.
