Madison Cawthorn Accused Of Ditching Constituents, Ghosting Successor
North Carolina Rep. Chuck Edwards currently has "no way of knowing" which constituents need help, he said in a statement about his extremist predecessor.
GOP leaders and McCarthy holdouts defend deals as some Republicans complain they’re in the dark
House GOP leaders and key negotiators won’t commit to publicly releasing details about the side deals Kevin McCarthy cut in order to secure the speakership, undercutting the Republican pledge to run their chamber openly and transparently and as some rank-and-file members call for more information about the promises that were made.
Biden’s classified documents issue adds to House Republicans’ growing list of investigations
As House Republicans officially take over Congress and clamor to investigate the Biden administration, a new line of attack fell squarely into their laps: classified documents recovered from one of President Joe Biden’s private offices when he served as vice president. “President Biden has been very critical of President...
Santos probe sought by Democrats over House ethics
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee was asked Tuesday to investigate Rep. George Santos, the newly-elected Republican from New York who has admitted to lying about his job experience, college education and even family heritage, and now faces questions about his campaign financial disclosures. Two Democrats requested the...
C-SPAN is calling on McCarthy to allow its cameras in the House after its unprecedented coverage of the leadership fight
C-SPAN isn’t packing up its cameras quietly. The public affairs network on Tuesday sent a letter to new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy asking for permission to operate its own independent cameras in the House chamber. “Allow C-SPAN to cover House floor proceedings on behalf of our network and all Congressionally-accredited news organizations,” co-chief executive Susan Swain wrote McCarthy.
Trump probe may be complicated by documents at Biden office
WASHINGTON (AP) — The volume of classified documents is different and the circumstances of their discovery worlds apart. But the revelation that lawyers for President Joe Biden located what the White House says is his own “small number” of classified documents in a locked closet is an unexpected wrinkle for the Justice Department. It could complicate things for federal prosecutors investigating Donald Trump over the retention of top-secret documents at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate and club. Despite abundant factual and legal differences in his and Biden’s situations, Trump seized on the news in hopes of neutralizing his own vulnerability — at least in the court of public opinion.
Pence courts social conservatives once loyal to Trump
Former Vice President Mike Pence is making a hard play for social conservatives as he prepares for a potential run for president. And as some evangelical and conservative leaders express disenchantment with Pence’s old running mate, Donald Trump, this reliable bloc of Republican voters may be interested in finding a new champion in 2024.
A side-by-side look at the Trump, Biden classified documents
The revelation that potentially classified materials were discovered at think tank offices formerly used by President Joe Biden has prompted questions on how the circumstance compares to the seizure last year of hundreds of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s residence. A special counsel to Biden says that “a small number of documents” were discovered last November and that the National Archives and Records Administration took custody of them the next day. In contrast, roughly 300 documents with classification markings have been recovered from Trump, including some that were recovered after his lawyers provided a sworn certification that all government records had been returned.
Watchdog group asks FEC to investigate embattled New York Rep. George Santos’ campaign finances
A campaign watchdog group is filing a complaint Monday with the Federal Election Commission, accusing newly sworn-in Rep. George Santos of illegally using campaign funds to pay personal expenses and of concealing the source of more than $700,000 that the New York Republican plowed into his election bid. The Campaign...
Here’s how the House GOP majority will try to curb federal spending and taxes
In adopting their rules package Monday, the new House Republican majority has made it clear that they want to rein in federal government spending and keep a lid on taxes. The package, which governs how the chamber will operate for the next two years, lays out several measures aimed at making it harder to hike spending and to increase taxes to pay for it. Some of the provisions have been in effect previously when the GOP has controlled the House.
Trump’s recent smears against rape accuser brought up as he tries to fend off White House-era defamation suit
A lawyer for Donald Trump on Tuesday was grilled about the former president’s recent inflammatory statements against a rape accuser during a court hearing in which Trump is trying to fend off a defamation lawsuit brought by the accuser for his earlier White House-era smears against her. Trump attorney...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders focuses on education reform as she’s sworn in as Arkansas’ first female governor
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who gained national recognition as White House press secretary in the Trump administration, was sworn in Tuesday as Arkansas’ 47th governor. She becomes the state’s first female governor and assumes a seat her father, Mike Huckabee, once held. “I did not seek this office to...
Tucker Carlson Has Some Weird Ideas About Watergate In Latest Fox News Rant
The right-wing host cooks up a conspiracy theory about the scandal that brought down Nixon.
US extends protection for ex-Trump aides from Iran threats
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has again extended government protection to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and one of his top Iran aides due to persistent threats against them from Iran. In separate notices sent to Congress late last week, the State Department said the threats to Pompeo and Brian Hook remained “serious and credible.” Hook served as the Trump administration’s special envoy for Iran. Along with Pompeo, Hook was the public face of the U.S. “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran following President Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. Iran also blamed both men for the U.S. assassination of Iran Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad in January 2020 and vowed revenge.
First on CNN: Biden administration prepares more measures to curb border crossings, keep migrants from journeying to the US
The Biden administration rolled out additional measures during Tuesday’s North American Leaders’ Summit in a desperate bid to keep migrants from journeying to the US southern border. The latest slate of efforts come at a time of unprecedented movement in the Western Hemisphere and are designed to curb...
Supreme Court debates union tactics in spoiled concrete case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is debating the lengths unions can go to when exerting pressure during a strike. The high court heard arguments in a case about concrete that was wasted when cement truck drivers walked off the job. The case comes to the justices following losses for organized labor at the high court in recent years. In 2018, the court’s conservative majority overturned a decades-old pro-union decision involving fees paid by government workers. More recently, the justices rejected a California regulation giving unions access to farm property in order to organize workers. This time, several justices seemed inclined to rule narrowly.
New NC congressman says Cawthorn didn’t forward casework
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — New U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards of North Carolina says the office of predecessor Madison Cawthorn left his staff unaware of pending constituent requests and casework. Edwards now represents the 11th Congressional District. He asked anyone with outstanding casework to contact his office because it lacks such information. Edwards says Cawthorn’s office didn’t transfer casework despite repeated attempts to gather it. Cawthorn didn’t respond to a text seeking comment Tuesday. Cawthorn wrote last week that he had moved to Florida, but it’s unclear if that will become his permanent residence. Cawthorn was elected in 2020 at age 25 but lost to Edwards in the Republican primary last May in the wake of numerous political and personal errors.
Jury chosen to hear Proud Boys Jan. 6 sedition trial
WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury has been chosen for the seditious conspiracy trial of former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four other members of the far-right extremist group. The defendants are charged with conspiring to stop the transfer of presidential power by attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Jurors are expected to hear attorneys’ opening statements in Washington’s federal court on Wednesday. In November, a jury convicted two leaders of another extremist group, the Oath Keepers, of seditious conspiracy. Tarrio was the Proud Boys’ national chairman when a mob disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory over then-President Donald Trump. The Proud Boys members on trial are from Florida, Washington state, Pennsylvania and New York.
Political vacuum in Haiti deepens as senators’ terms expire
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti has been stripped of its last democratically elected institution. The end of its Senate solidifies what some call a de facto dictatorship that’s only nominally in charge of a country wracked by gang violence. The 10 remaining senators were the last to represent the population of more than 11 million people because Haiti hasn’t held legislative elections since October 2019. Their terms expired at midnight Tuesday, leaving Haiti without a single elected lawmaker. Meanwhile organized crime gangs run unchecked. The appointed prime minister wants an international military intervention, but the United States and Canada, among others, have responded with sanctions, not troops.
Allen Weisselberg, former Trump Org. CFO, sentenced to 5 months in jail
Allen Weisselberg, former President Donald Trump’s long-time chief financial officer, was sentenced by a New York judge to five months in jail for his role in a decade-long tax fraud scheme after testifying as the state’s witness against the Trump Organization. Following the court hearing, Weisselberg, 75, is...
