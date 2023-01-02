ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

How experts say to maintain your 2023 New Year’s resolutions

By Kristen Gallant
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q2boE_0k0qAuPw00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s a new year and many will set new goals for 2023.

According to Good Housekeeping , some of the top resolutions for 2023 are building a better budget, practicing mindfulness, and creating a cleaning schedule.

Justin Powell from Knoxville said, “my New Year’s resolution is to ride in a helicopter and to get more attention.”

Cayla Graner said, “I don’t have any specific new years resolutions, but I think just continue to try to stay healthy, try to be better I think.”

3 injured in shooting at Knoxville rap concert

Many will add health and wellness to their 2023 to-do list.

“This time of year is our busiest season and the COVID pandemic has opened people’s eyes to the fact that they really need to prioritize not only their physical fitness but their mental fitness as well and the gym and daily exercise and routines of that nature help increase mental health as well as physical health,” said Fitness Training Support Manager at Planet Fitness , Alyssa Latham.

Although January is a busy time for gyms, as the year goes on, some people make their gym visits less frequent. Latham said a good way to keep these resolutions going is to take it one day at a time.

“It’s okay to just take small steps. We don’t have to jump into it head first. Whether it’s 30 minutes a day three times a week, two times a week, whatever the case may be we celebrate the small wins and we celebrate every victory just by just coming through the doors of our gym,” said Latham.

2 bystanders rescue teen who fell through icy pond in Claiborne County

If your goal is to be more organized in the new year Tayrn McLean the owner of Help You Dwell says to start with one space at a time.

“So the first thing I usually talk to somebody about which is usually surprising is how do you relate to your belongings? People are like, what does that even mean? And having people recognize if they’re more of a sentimentalist, or if they’re more of a practical person or having an esthetic is really important can be a great place to start before you begin the process of streamlining the space,” said McLean.

She says kitchens, closets, playrooms, attics, and garages are some of her most requested spaces.

KCSO deputy, family picking up the pieces after house fire

McLean adds, “we teach a lot of people what we call the four-box method. So say you do have one space that’s causing you a lot of frustration. Instead of saying, I’m going to tackle this today, and going in without any preparation, go ahead and get four containers, laundry baskets work great, you can use a box. But the idea is each of these containers has a purpose.”

The purpose of each box is to keep, relocate, donate, or dispose of items.

RELATED│Get a jump on your NYE resolution with these top picks

These are just a few tips to get you started off on the right foot in the new year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. man loses 200 pounds, hopes to inspire others

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s time to make those New Year’s resolutions. Jason Lyles hopes to inspire others who are looking to lose weight. Lyles used to weigh 526 pounds and was diagnosed with diabetes. “I let myself go and get this big. I can get myself out...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Volunteer opportunities available for anyone to get involved in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — During the holidays, there are numerous volunteer opportunities that allows residents to give back to their community. However, now that the ‘season of giving’ has come to an end, Volunteer East Tennessee isn’t putting an end date on helping those throughout the region.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Zoo Knoxville offering cool experience before kids return to school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As students inch closer to starting the spring semester, Zoo Knoxville is offering special animal experiences to help kids enjoy the few remaining days of the holiday break now through Jan. 8. Visitors can expect to see Stevie the chimp on display, experience special feeding...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Weight loss drugs proven effective; costs remain high

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anti-obesity drugs are growing in popularity across the United States. Weekly injectable medications WeGovy and Ozempic have been approved by the FDA to treat weight loss. Mounjaro, a diabetes drug like Ozempic, is on the FDA fast track to treat obesity. “There’s always risks and benefits...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

What to do if someone goes into cardiac arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is a scary thought – somebody collapses and goes into cardiac arrest but you have the potential to save somebody’s life by knowing how to react in that emergency situation. James Pesterfield is the East Tennessee Program Specialist with The American Red Cross. He has his advanced EMT license, and before working in […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

First baby of the new year

A Knoxville couple had their new year start by having a baby at the start of 2023. A Knoxville couple had their new year start by having a baby at the start of 2023. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group is sharing some numbers from 2022 as program agencies start fresh in the new year. WATE Midday News.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

What are Good Samaritan laws

Following Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapse on the field, legal analyst Greg Isaacs and WATE's Lori Tucker discuss the laws surrounding good samaritan laws in Tennessee. Following Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapse on the field, legal analyst Greg Isaacs and WATE's Lori Tucker discuss the laws surrounding good samaritan laws in Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

KPD: Welfare check turns into standoff

Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon. Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon. What to do if someone goes into Cardiac...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

New grocery store opens in Downtown Knoxville

A medical flight crew from the Tennessee National Guard rescued two hikers who had become stranded on the Appalachian Trail Saturday, according to a report. EMT's encouraging people to get certified in CPR after Bills player collapses. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cox said it could take up to 17 minutes...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Negotiators called during welfare check at Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers called negotiators and co-responders “out of an abundance of caution” while conducting a welfare check, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said. At around 12:00 p.m. on Monday, KPD officers responded to a house in the 3200 block of Boright Drive to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy