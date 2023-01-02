Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will execute Phase II of a complex of 3 buildings and 321 professional offices in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Madrid

Read full article on original website
Related
Exclusive: Inside the $19.8 Million Beachside Penthouse at the Four Seasons Cabo Del Sol
With the Casa 9 Penthouse at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol, you get the best of resort living plus the comfort of your own home. This sprawling abode is one of the largest and most expensive private residences of the 61 private homes at Four Seasons. The resort and residences are located within the Cove Club at Cabo Del Sol, a 500-acre private club and community within the master-planned Cabo Del Sol development. Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol is set to open in late 2023, yet all...
CNBC
This 29-year-old and her partner pay $1,000/month for a 3-bedroom apartment in San Juan, Puerto Rico
Months into their hunt for an apartment in San Juan, Valentina Valldejuli and her partner, Rafael, pivoted from searching local real estate websites to browsing Facebook Marketplace. Valldejuli was born and raised in Puerto Rico and has lived her entire life in San Juan. The 29-year-old "Modo de Vida" art...
architizer.com
La Calderona House // Hector Navarro Architects
La Calderona House is located in Vernejo, a village on the outskirts of of Cabezón de la Sal (Cantabria). It is a heterogeneous environment in which single-family homes, semi-detached dwellings predominate. Also, some buildings for agricultural and livestock use that gradually disappear under pressure from the real estate market. Many of these constructions could be framed within a typology that could be named pseudo-mountain dwellings.
Mom's Tour of Family's Upgraded Suite in Cabo Is Downright Incredible
This place is bigger than most apartments.
amazingarchitecture.com
Sandton Residence in Johannesburg, South Africa by Nico van der Meulen Architects
Nico van der Meulen Architects: A new house where the architects worked with the clients for about twelve years before they started building. The 1200sq.m. home is situated on a 4000sq.m. east sloping/facing stand though the house itself is north facing with the major rooms having the view to the east.
Comments / 0