On this day in history, Dec. 21, 1945, Gen. Patton dies in Germany after he was paralyzed in auto crash
General George S. Patton was paralyzed in an auto accident in Germany on Dec. 9, 1945, and died in a Heidelberg hospital 12 days later. His death spared conspiracy theories.
Former Nazi ‘Secretary of Evil’, 97, speaks out for the first time
The former Nazi death camp secretary on trial for her complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people broke her silence for the first time this week, saying she was “sorry” for the horrors inflicted on prisoners. “I’m sorry for everything that happened,” Irmgard Furchner told the Itzehoe Regional Court on Tuesday. Now 97, Furchner was a secretary at the Sutthof concentration camp in Poland from June 1943 through April 1945. Under German law, any person who helped Nazi death camps operate, even if they did not work directly on the site, can be held responsible as an accessory to the...
See a New Photo of World's Only Nonuplets After They Arrived Home 'Safe and Sound' in Mali
Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies — five girls and four boys — at a clinic in Morocco more than a year ago and brought them home earlier this week The world's only nonuplets were photographed at home in Mali for the first time since they were born last year. Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies — five girls and four boys — in Morocco in May 2021. The children, who were born at 30 weeks and weighed between about 1-2 lbs., spent months...
Loss of the SS Cap Arcona: The German Prison Ship Sunk By the RAF with 5,000 Concentration Camp Prisoners Onboard
The SS Cap Arcona was at the heart of one of the largest loss of life incidents during the Second World War. Compared to events where those onboard were enlisted men, she was used as a prison ship housing thousands of concentration camp prisoners who’d been moved once the Allies had started liberating camps throughout Germany and Eastern Europe.
What Happened to the Jewish Soldiers Who Served with the German Army in World War I?
Prior to the Second World War, Jewish soldiers actively fought in the German Army. This included World War I and a number of conflicts fought by the Prussians throughout the 19th century. The following is a look at what happened to these veterans during World War II, and how their prior military service didn’t always protect them from the Führer’s anti-semitic beliefs and policies.
Stutthof survivor: Entering Nazi camp meant a death sentence
Manfred Goldberg was 13 when he was sent to Stutthof concentration camp near the coast of the Baltic Sea in August 1943. That same summer, Irmgard Furchner had begun working in the camp commander's headquarters as a shorthand typist. Now 97, she has been found guilty of aiding and abetting the murders of more than 10,500 detainees.
Then and Now: Incredible Photos Show France During WWII and Today
There’s nothing that better showcases the true impact of the Second World War than photos of the locations where the fighting took place. While it might be hard to picture the scenes with images captured in modern times, a photographer by the name of Falcon® Photography on Flickr found an ingenious way to meld then and now photos of France during WWII, bringing to life what life was like throughout the conflict.
France's African ex-soldiers win last battle - over pensions
PARIS — (AP) — Some of the last survivors in France from a colonial-era infantry corps that recruited tens of thousands of African soldiers to fight in French wars around the world will be able to live out their final days with family members back in Africa after a French government U-turn on their pension rights.
Sweden, Germany, United Kingdom jointly acquire 436 BAE Systems BvS10 all-terrain vehicles
STOCKHOLM, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- Sweden, Germany, and the United Kingdom have reached an agreement with BAE Systems to purchase 436 BvS10 all-terrain vehicles. The joint procurement, worth $760 million, is in support of Arctic operations for the Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005034/en/ Sweden, Germany, and the United Kingdom have reached an agreement with BAE Systems to purchase 436 BvS10 all-terrain vehicles. (Credit: BAE Systems)
Prince Harry says William knocked him to the floor in dispute - Guardian
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry says in an upcoming book that his older brother and heir to the throne Prince William knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument over Harry's wife Meghan, the Guardian reported on Wednesday.
American college student who went missing in France reunited with family and heading back to U.S., officials say
An American college student who was reported missing during a study abroad trip in France has been reunited with his mother and is heading back to the United States, authorities said Saturday. Ken DeLand Jr. "is currently in Lyon with his mother and they should be taking a plane together...
35 Horrifying Images of World War II
To those who haven’t lived – or aren’t living – through it, war often seems distant, geographically and notionally. We read of sieges, battles, destruction, death and understand how tragic they are, but mere words don’t always fully capture war’s horrors – or, for that matter, its triumphs. Photographs – along with films and videos […]
Famous author Roald Dahl & Jazz Age icon Josephine Baker both doubled as top secret spies during WWII against the Nazis
Before becoming the well-known children's author of books like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl was a participant in a British spy ring headquartered in Washington, D.C. Dahl joined the Royal Air Force in 1939, training as a fighter pilot. He flew several combat missions until he was injured in a crash landing in the North African desert, ending his military flying career. [i]
MG 13: The German Second-String Light Machine Gun That Saw Frontline Service In France
The Maschinengewehr 13 (MG 13) was a German light machine gun adapted from an earlier model. Despite having a short service life with both the German and Portuguese armies, it helped modernize its style of firearm, giving way to a number of successors. The MG 13 was adapted from an...
Poland asks UN to step in as it pushes Germany for WWII reparations
Poland on Tuesday appealed to the United Nations to step in and assist with Warsaw’s attempts to have Germany pay reparations for damages incurred during World War II. Poland’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arkadiusz Muliarczyk made a direct appeal to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk and the U.N. Human Rights Council for their "cooperation and support" and claimed Berlin had been unresponsive in its calls for "compensation for the damage caused by German aggression and occupation in 1939-1945."
Greta Thunberg: Climate activist celebrates 20th birthday
Greta Thunberg celebrated her 20th birthday on Tuesday, 3 January.The Swedish climate activist is well known for challenging world leaders on their environmental policies.She rose to fame when she started the “school strike for climate” outside the Swedish parliament in 2018.Thunberg made headlines last week when she challenged former kickboxer Andrew Tate on Twitter, before he was detained in Romania as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More 'Has he been charged?': Tucker Carlson defends Andrew Tate in resurfaced clipAndrew Tate posts bizarre two-minute response after being roasted by Greta ThunbergMoment 3ft snake is freed from drainpipe on Worcestershire high street
