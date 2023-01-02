ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herald and News

49ers set to welcome back Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell for finale

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers could have their full complement of playmakers for the regular season finale with receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Elijah Mitchell set to return from injuries. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Samuel will have no injury designation and is cleared...
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals why Patriots suspended players

The New England Patriots have suspended two players ahead of their Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills, and now some details on the suspensions have emerged. The NFL’s transaction wire revealed on Friday that the Pats moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones from the “reserve/injured” list to the “reserve/suspended” list. The moves... The post Report reveals why Patriots suspended players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

