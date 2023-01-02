ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

“There’s no improvement” - Eric Gordon calls out his Houston Rockets teammates

By Damien Peters
BasketballNetwork.net
BasketballNetwork.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vLl1C_0k0q9iUq00

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon states the team has shown no improvement this season as they sit dead last in the Western Conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3duMAz_0k0q9iUq00
Eric Gordon

© Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

It wasn’t all that long ago that the Houston Rockets organization was on the cusp of the NBA Finals led by then-franchise cornerstone James Harden .

Fast-forward to today, and Houston finds itself on the other end of that spectrum, as the front office opted for a full rebuild following Harden’s well-publicized trade request in the summer of 2020.

While the roster has been gutted since, one name remains – veteran Eric Gordon . The 34-year-old has seen it all, including the current developmental focus of the young core of high-end lottery picks Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. Unfortunately for the Rockets, Gordon isn’t impressed with their growth thus far.

There are concerns

The franchise currently sits dead last in the Western Conference at 10-26, and while that is understandable for a roster constructed for a long-term rebuild, their play on the floor raises concerns irrespective of their youthful allowance for mistakes.

Two of the main concerns are their unwillingness to defend, and their resistance to sharing the ball. Currently, the roster ranks 20th in the league in opponent's points per game, and last in the Association for assists per game - highlighting these two facets.

Gordon keeps it real

For a veteran presence and steady producer like Gordon, these concerns are frustrating, as their application defensively and a team-first mindset of sharing the ball is within their control.

Following the Rockets' recent annihilation at the hands of the New York Knicks in front of their home crowd, Gordon was asked about the team’s overall improvement, and his response was as blunt as it gets.

It’s hard to argue with his assessment, given the Rockets rolled over against the Knicks and lost by 20 in a lifeless performance.

The elephant in the room

In addition to the lackluster showings, Gordon’s personal predicament is a developing conundrum for the organization.

It’s clear he doesn’t fit with the team’s timeline, and being at the latter stage of his career nearing the end of his contract, trading him in exchange for draft capital makes sense for both parties.  Fortunately for the combo guard, he wouldn’t be short of suitors, and once made formally available the Rockets' front office would likely have several options they could explore.

Averaging 11.2 points per game off the bench, and a career 37% from behind the arc, Gordon could help any contender that puts an offer forth. His value as a secondary ball handler, scorer in the second unit, or simply a floor spacer, could take title hopefuls to the next level.

It’s now up to the Rockets if they want to part ways with their longest-tenured contributor before the trade deadline in February. If they choose to trade him, it will be a welcomed decision for Gordon, who seems fed up with his current surroundings.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game

All eyes were on Donovan Mitchell during his 71-point explosion on Monday night … including the eyes of the NBA league office. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mitchell spewed lava in an overtime win over the Chicago Bulls, producing one of the ten highest-scoring performances in NBA history. Mitchell was 22-for-34 from the floor (including seven... The post Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild

For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BasketballNetwork.net

BasketballNetwork.net

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
986
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Basketball Network covers the NBA past, present, and future. From Xs and Os to untold off-court stories, insights and breaking news.

 https://www.basketballnetwork.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy