Boston, MA

Jaylen Brown sends a message to the Denver Nuggets - “We don't get to play them again, so that's good for them!”

By Orel Dizon
 3 days ago

Jaylen Brown seems irked by the Boston Celtics' defeat to the Denver Nuggets in the battle of the two conference leaders.

Jaylen Brown

Is a rivalry brewing between the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets? There are only a few reasons to believe so. But with what happened between the teams on Sunday, you'd think they have an antagonistic relationship. After the game, Celtics star Jaylen Brown shared an emphatic message to their opponents.

Fighting for trophies

It's worth noting that Brown's remarks came after Boston lost to the Nuggets 123-111. Usually, those words come from a player from the winning team. But evidently, the former All-Star was irked by the defeat.

Perhaps the playoff atmosphere surrounding the contest prompted Brown's comments. After all, the two teams lead their respective conferences, with the Celtics pacing the East 26-11 and Denver leading the West with a 24-12 record.

In addition, both squads feature MVP contenders - Jayson Tatum and Nikola Jokic . Interestingly enough, Tatum received MVP chants on the road from a section of Celtics fans on Sunday. Of course, the Nuggets faithful returned the favor and cheered for their two-time MVP.

Extra-curricular activities

The contest was also quite eventful, as it was delayed by roughly 40 minutes due to a bent rim - the one that was on Boston's side. It was unclear why it took that long to repair or replace the ring and backboard. But the length of the process and that the rim still wasn't seemingly up to standard afterward also piqued Brown.

Another occurrence during the game was a run-in between Brown and Nuggets youngster Bones Hyland. The two players clashed in an altercation after Hyland apparently tripped Brown following a foul call on the Celtics wing. Double technical fouls were whistled, and things didn't escalate further.

Next Celtics-Nuggets meeting

Given how heated the contest was, it's unfortunate for fans that a Boston-Denver matchup won't occur again this regular season. The protagonists already met earlier this season, with the Celtics winning that tiff at home 131-112.

The season series is now even at 1-1. And because they play in opposite conferences, they only meet twice in the regular season, which means that the series tie cannot be broken - unless they meet in the Finals.

The possibility is certainly not off the table, considering how well both Boston and Denver are playing.

