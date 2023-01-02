ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"They rose my game up to a different level!" - Tim Hardaway names the toughest point guards

By John Jefferson Tan
 3 days ago

Sometimes, the best players in the NBA weren't the most celebrated ones

Tim Hardaway

Every NBA star had his ultimate nemesis on the court. Some even formed epic rivalries with their foes, but if we are to ask NBA Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway Sr ., his toughest battles weren’t against fellow big-name superstars.

The toughest guards were actually underrated

Indeed, playing as a point guard in the 90s was no walk in the park. One must tick all the boxes to be able to match the repertoire of guys like John Stockton, Gary Payton, and Jason Kidd. In retrospect, it’s safe to say Hardaway had earned his stripes to be placed on the same breath as the aforementioned all-time point gods.

But according to “Tim Bug,” the toughest backcourt matchups he had during his time weren’t against any of his fellow top-tier point guards. Instead, the ones who gave him the most “headaches” were lowkey NBA stars Rod Strickland and Kevin Johnson.

“I always say these two guys. They never get the recognition that they’re supposed to get. Never. I’m talking about Kevin Johnson and Rod Strickland,” Hardaway told Slam in 2020 . “A lot of people don’t talk about those two guys but, man, they gave me some headaches on the court. I mean, some headaches. They played just like me. Rod didn’t have a jumpshot but when he was on, he’d make a couple here and there. And any time he went to the rim, it was a possible three-point play. Anytime. That’s how much stuff he had. I loved playing against them. They rose my game up to a different level. I have to say those two.”

What’s the meaning of the word underrated for Tim

Undeniably, Hardaway will go down in history as one of the most celebrated point guards of his generation. He’ll forever be glorified for perfecting one of the most lethal crossover moves of all time, but apparently, many believe the man called “Mr. Crossover” too, was also somewhat underrated .

However, Hardaway said people can call him whatever they want but none of it will change how he views his legacy.

“I don't look at it or think about it," Hardaway said about being underrated. "I let you all look at that and talk about that. The way I look at, I came in and played the way I was supposed to play. I gave my team confidence and put my team in position to win each and every night. I had a lot of fun because I love the game of basketball. That's what I'm all about. I'll let you all say if I'm underrated or overrated or this or that."

Hardaway’s take on underrated players only goes to show that fame is never synonymous with talent.

