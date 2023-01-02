Police: Man fatally shot inside Wyandanch home

A man was shot and killed inside a Wyandanch home early Monday, police say.

First Precinct officers responded to 89 South 29th St. at around 12:10 a.m. after a 911 call.

Police say they were first alerted to the shooting by others who were inside the house at the time.

When officers arrived, they discovered Herby Legros with a gunshot wound.

"Somehow there's a dispute inside the residence and an individual pulled out a firearm striking him several times," said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison. "One time in the abdomen, one time in the upper chest."

Legros, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician's assistance from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The victim was from Wyandanch but did not live at the home he was killed inside.

Loved ones said Legros had friends who lived at the house where the shooting happened.

"I don't know what happened, but what I do know is this man has eight kids and there is no answer to how this man passed away, in a house of his friends, of people he was comfortable around," said Ashley Holland of Central Islip.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls are kept confidential.