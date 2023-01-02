ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Police: 14 people arrested for DWI in Suffolk, 13 in Nassau over holiday weekend

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOrDW_0k0q9d5D00

Police on Long Island were out in full force over the holiday weekend to crack down on drunk drivers.

Suffolk County police arrested 14 people for DWI and Nassau County police arrested 13 people for drinking and driving between New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says police are starting to see improvements in DWI education and awareness.

"We got smart kids out there, Uber and the taxis are just an app on your phone," Ryder said. "Someone will pick you up, the $15 Uber ride is a lot cheaper than the $3,000 for your attorney and the seizure of your vehicle."

Ryder also told News 12 that there were no deadly or serious car accidents.

Comments / 11

mememcgee
2d ago

Wow, that number is kinda low. I'm glad. But, they would get more illegal drivers if they pulled people over for no license, no registration, and NO INSURANCE. Most of them drive like they don't care, own the road, and speed.

Reply
2
Related
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Selden Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly stole a package from a porch in Selden in December. A woman rode up to a house on Owen Circle and allegedly stole a package containing two pairs of Ugg boots on December 7.
SELDEN, NY
Daily Voice

Duo Wanted For Knifepoint Robbery Of Coram Speedway, Police Say

Authorities asked the public for help identifying two men who are accused of robbing a Long Island gas station. Two men entered a Speedway in Coram at about 10:50 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, and displayed what appeared to be a knife to an employee while demanding cash, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
CORAM, NY
Shore News Network

Cops “murdered’ suspect, New York professor claims

Alexa Schwerha on January 3, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – According to the New York Post, a professor has accused two Suffolk County police officers of murdering their attackers after they were stabbed while responding to a call. An NYP report indicates that the officers were called to a Medford residence on Dec. 28 when the suspect threatened his roommate with a fire extinguisher. The suspect stabbed both officers before being fatally shot by one of the officers. In a comment on a Stony Brook Medicine Instagram post updating the community on the two officers’ injuries, Anna Hayward, who teaches The post Cops “murdered’ suspect, New York professor claims appeared first on Shore News Network.
MEDFORD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for two Suffolk County robberies

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad and Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who robbed two businesses in December. A man entered Nirvana Smoke Shop, located at 382 Medford Ave. in North Patchogue, struck an...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Police seek suspect connected in RVC bank robbery

Chase Bank in Rockville Centre was robbed in broad daylight on Jan. 3, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Robbery Squad detectives with Nassau County Police said an unknown male entered the bank and approached the teller. He presented her with a note demanding money and threatened the use of a weapon, according to police.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
longisland.com

Police Arrest Three During Island Park Traffic Stop for Possession of Illegal Firearms

The Fourth Squad reports on the arrest of three South Carolina men for the Criminal Possession of a Weapon that occurred on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 1:05 AM in Island Park. According to Detectives, Fourth Precinct Officers on routine patrol did observe a 2022 black Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Austin Boulevard that failed to maintain its lane properly.
ISLAND PARK, NY
News 12

News 12

130K+
Followers
44K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy