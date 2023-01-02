Police: 14 people arrested for DWI in Suffolk, 13 in Nassau over holiday weekend

Police on Long Island were out in full force over the holiday weekend to crack down on drunk drivers.

Suffolk County police arrested 14 people for DWI and Nassau County police arrested 13 people for drinking and driving between New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says police are starting to see improvements in DWI education and awareness.

"We got smart kids out there, Uber and the taxis are just an app on your phone," Ryder said. "Someone will pick you up, the $15 Uber ride is a lot cheaper than the $3,000 for your attorney and the seizure of your vehicle."

Ryder also told News 12 that there were no deadly or serious car accidents.