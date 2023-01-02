Read full article on original website
Commentary: Credit System Discriminates Against Rural Communities; Banks Can Do Better
Why do banks struggle to trust rural America with their money?. This is the question I spent this summer attempting to answer in Whitesburg, Kentucky, with the Letcher County Culture Hub, a group of organizations advancing cultural and economic development in a county where one in four residents lives below the poverty line. Three years prior, the hub had facilitated a half a million dollar investment into a community solar project. That I was surprised at the scale and magnitude of the investment made me frustrated.
Poor Plant Health Slashes Earnings of an Ag Innovator and Job Creator in Rural Kentucky
While officials at an indoor farming operation in Kentucky say their plan to re-invent agriculture in Appalachia is on track, experts are wondering whether their plan remains financially viable after a low earnings report. In November, AppHarvest’s third quarter earnings call reported net quarterly sales of only $542,000, a precipitous...
"Too Many People": UN Says a Growing World Population Makes Combating Poverty, Hunger Harder
On November 15, 2022, the world's population reached a milestone of 8 billion people, according to the United Nations. However, despite the overall growth of the global population, its rate of growth has slowed significantly since 1950.
