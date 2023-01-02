ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: How long can McCarthy hang on?

So how does this end? And how long will it take to end it?. Those are the questions towering over the new House Republican majority, which for the first time in 100 years found itself unable to choose a speaker on the first ballot — or two others afterward.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Day Two of speaker votes gets underway

“Democracy is messy!” Rep. MIKE GALLAGHER (R-Wis.) declared this afternoon as he put up KEVIN McCARTHY to be speaker for a fourth time. “By design. … I’m proud to be part of a party that welcomes debate, that invites different views.”. If democracy is messy, there...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy