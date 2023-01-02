Read full article on original website
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
POLITICO Playbook: How long can McCarthy hang on?
So how does this end? And how long will it take to end it?. Those are the questions towering over the new House Republican majority, which for the first time in 100 years found itself unable to choose a speaker on the first ballot — or two others afterward.
Inside the isolated Mennonite community in Bolivia where 8 men were accused of raping more than a hundred women and girls, the horrific crime that inspired the film 'Women Talking'
The film "Women Talking," starring Rooney Mara and Claire Foy, is loosely based on the horrific crimes that occurred in the Manitoba Mennonite Colony.
Faithful mourn Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope
VATICAN CITY — With bells tolling, tens of thousands of faithful, political leaders and the pope himself mourned Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by resigning the papacy, at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pontiff presided over by a living one. The crowd applauded as pallbearers carried Benedict's...
Republicans at odds over border security, adding to deadlock in vote for Speaker
Republicans failed to unify behind a single leader for Speaker of the House of Representatives despite multiple rounds of deadlocked voting that continued on Wednesday, and one of the issues dogging GOP unification is enforcement of the Southwest border.
POLITICO Playbook PM: Day Two of speaker votes gets underway
“Democracy is messy!” Rep. MIKE GALLAGHER (R-Wis.) declared this afternoon as he put up KEVIN McCARTHY to be speaker for a fourth time. “By design. … I’m proud to be part of a party that welcomes debate, that invites different views.”. If democracy is messy, there...
