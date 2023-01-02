Read full article on original website
Business Report: High demand for workers, hospital data breaches, SNAP benefits boosted
Over the next few days we’ll get a good sense of how the job market is faring, as a series of reports are released. The first one out on Wednesday shows that demand for workers remained high at the end of last year, with nearly 10.5 million unfilled positions in November. Bottom line, this report showed continued strength in the job market. More to come later this week, including closely watched data on wages.
NJ Food Stamps Benefits Going Up: Are You Eligible?
New Jerseyans who receive food assistance through the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are getting at least a 15% increase in benefits starting this month, with the minimum monthly SNAP benefit rising to $50. The New Jersey Department of Human Services reports the increase was included in recently signed...
Gov. Murphy signs mandate for insurance companies to fund abortion care
Some health insurers in New Jersey are now required by state law to fully pay for abortion care, as part of the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act. New Jersey is the 8th state to mandate abortion access for health insurance providers.
proclaimerscv.com
$1,500 Paycheck for Residents in New Jersey from ANCHOR Program is Now Open for Applications!
New Jersey residents’ deadline for applications will be at the end of the month, this will support them thru cash this year. The ANCHOR, also known as the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is now open for applications from homeowners until the 31st of January in the Garden State. $1,500 amount of money will be given to homeowners if their yearly income is less than or equal to $150,000. $1,000 if their yearly income is more than $150,000, as attested by the New Jersey Department of Taxation.
New Jersey minimum wage workers begin seeing pay increases: "Everyone deserves it"
HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- Workers in New Jersey who are earning minimum wage have started seeing pay bumps as a result of a state law passed in 2019. New Jersey's minimum wage rose from $13 an hour to $14.13 an hour.At Passariello's Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen in Haddonfield, about 25% of its staff, mostly students, will see the wage hike. "I think it's amazing," William Cody, a student and worker, said. "I think it'll help me a lot with my student loans and paying bills." Manager Clemente Passariello said the restaurant's already paying the other 75% of their staff well over minimum wage. "We just think everyone deserves it," Passariello said. "As inflation goes up, we think everyone's pay should go up as well." Some public policy research nonprofits, including the Employment Policies Institute, argue a higher minimum wage will cause businesses to shut down because they can't afford to pay higher wages, which, in turn, would mean people losing their jobs. By this time next year, New Jersey's minimum wage will go up once more to $15 an hour.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs bipartisan legislation establishing first in the nation K-12 information literacy education
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday signed legislation (S588) establishing the requirement of K-12 instruction on information literacy under the implementation of the New Jersey Student Learning Standards. The signing of this bipartisan legislation reaffirms the Governor’s commitment to leading the nation in public education while preparing students...
Push on to promote NJ property tax benefit
Time is beginning to run out for New Jersey residents who have yet to apply for Anchor property-tax relief benefits that will total as much as $1,500 for many recipients when distributed later this year. The application deadline is Jan. 31 for the state-funded relief benefits after a prior deadline...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey SNAP Recipients Now Get $50 Minimum Per Month
New Jersey residents who receive food assistance through the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are getting an increase in benefits starting this month, with the minimum SNAP benefit now rising to $50 per month. The increase in SNAP benefits was included in a bill passed late last year by...
Be Careful, New Gun Laws Took Effect In New Jersey
If you are a gun owner, be careful where you bring your gun. There are new laws in place in New Jersey for the new year. Wherever you fall on this controversial topic, you should know the new rules in New Jersey. A new law just went into effect for...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy will deliver in-person State of the State next week
Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that he’ll deliver the 2023 State of the State Address in the Assembly Chamber at 2 p.m. next Tuesday, January 10. It will be Murphy’s first in-person State of the State since 2020; the last two addresses were both virtual due to Covid concerns. The address will also be livestreamed on the governor’s YouTube channel.
beckerspayer.com
New Jersey now requires individual, small business plans to cover abortion care
New Jersey has become the eighth state to require state-regulated health plans to cover abortion services. The coverage requirement began Jan. 1 for the individual and small employer markets, with larger employers being required later in 2023, according to a Dec. 30 news release from the state's insurance department. The...
fox29.com
New Jersey minimum wage increases to more than $14 on New Year's Day
TRENTON, N.J. - New year, new (and larger) paycheck for some New Jersey employees!. The statewide minimum wage is set increase by $1.13 to $14.13 an hour for most hourly employees starting January 1, 2023, according to an announcement made by N.J. Department of Labor and Workforce Development earlier this year.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Proposed Constitutional Amendment In New Jersey Would Allow Volunteer Firefighters, First Aid Members To Not Pay Property Tax
A newly proposed constitutional amendment in New Jersey would authorize municipalities to provide a property tax credit to volunteer firefighters or volunteer first aid squad members, including Hatzolah members, of up to 100% for their primary residence. According to the proposed amendment, the governing body of a municipality, by ordinance,...
The lowest property taxes in NJ are in a town you’d never live in (Opinion)
Of all of his smoke and mirrors and his posturing, the most aggravating thing about Gov. Murphy is his absolute reluctance to do what needs to be done about New Jersey’s soaring property taxes. Not only has the governor actually done nothing to alleviate our property tax burden (We...
N.J. implements new rules targeting power plants
The new regulations target power plants seeking permits, renewals, or expansions in “overburdened communities." The post N.J. implements new rules targeting power plants appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
New Jersey minimum wage increases to $14.13 per hour
The new year will start off a bit better for some New Jersey residents as the state minimum wage increases by $1.13 to $14.13 per hour.
trentondaily.com
NJEDA Announces New Cannabis Equity Grant Program
On December 21st, 2022, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority announced the launch of their brand-new Cannabis Equity Grant Program. This initiative was developed in order to assist with early-stage expenses and technical training in the ever-growing cannabis industry. $10 million in total funding will be available during the initial program pilot. Of that $10 million, 60% of those funds will go towards qualifying social equity applicants, including those who had previous cannabis convictions or reside in economically disadvantaged areas. Economically disadvantaged areas are determined by by the NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission, who has identified zip codes that meet certain socioeconomic criteria. Qualifying businesses can receive up to $250,000 in funds to help with costs such as regulatory fees, rental expenses, utilities, and wages. Grantees may also access technical assistance and business education courses provided by the NJEDA.
For more than a million in New Jersey, new year means higher auto insurance premiums
Over one million registered New Jersey drivers will see their insurance rates go up this month after a state law that increases the minimum liability coverage took effect on January 1st. In August, Governor Phil Murphy signed the Democrat-backed insurance hike into law. Under the bill, minimum liability coverage amounts increase from $15,000 to $25,00 which translates to about $125 more per year for drivers with minimum liability coverage policies. The bill was passed among party lines in August in both the state senate and assembly. Republican Assemblyman Brian Bergen said the bill represented more assaults against the poor and The post For more than a million in New Jersey, new year means higher auto insurance premiums appeared first on Shore News Network.
Racial justice measures languish as advocates fear backsliding
Advocates say anti-crime focus could stymie advances for nonwhite New Jerseyans. After the racial justice protests of 2020, local and state leaders in New Jersey vowed they would break down systemic racism in policy decisions. Advocates and sociologists warned that discussing the ways in which racism seeped through the daily...
These 10 States Have the Best Public School Systems
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. As...
