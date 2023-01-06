Read full article on original website
2023 01/06 – Nancy Lee Speidel
Nancy Lee Speidel, 86, of Mount Vernon, Illinois passed away on January 2, 2023. Nancy was born May 28, 1936, in Flora, Illinois, the daughter of Ralph and Martha Neff. She was preceded in death by her brothers Bob Neff and James Neff. She also lost two sons, Michael Eugene Speidel in 2010 and Jeffrey Wayne Speidel in 2018.
2023 01/14 – Nettie Louise Rudd
Nettie Louise Rudd, 70, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 8:22 pm December 30, 2022, at Crossroads Community Hospital in Mount Vernon. She was born January 23, 1952, in Batesville, Mississippi to the late Miles and Nettie (Bronner) Porter. Nettie married Howard Rudd and he survives. In addition to...
2023 01/05 – Katherine M. Toney
Katherine M. Toney, 95, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 3:56 pm on January 2, 2023, at Mt. Vernon Countryside Manor in Mount Vernon, Illinois. She was born February 23, 1927, in Boyd, Illinois to the late Walter E. and Ora (Elliston) Piercy. Katherine is survived by her son,...
Wildcats Fall At Home To Mount Vernon
The Salem Wildcats saw their 3-game win streak snapped falling at home to the Mount Vernon Rams 69-33. The Rams hit 9 three’s in the game as they ran out to a 36-14 halftime lead. Salem was led by Connor Tennyson with 12 points and Sam Greene added 8. Mount Vernon put 5 in double figures led by Karey Richardson with 12, 11 each from Rolen Adams and Navontae Nesbit Jr and 10 from Jacob Morrison and Marlin Price. The Rams improved to 10-4 on the year while the Wildcats fell to 4-12. Salem returns to action on Friday when they host Cahokia rival foe Roxana before traveling to Vandalia for an early 5:30 varsity tip on Saturday.
State enters 2023 with official State Snake and Rock
Illinois is getting a few new designations in 2023. Among the new laws taking effect in January included naming Dolostone as the official state rock of Illinois and choosing the Eastern Milksnake as the official state senate. Senator Dale Fowler sponsored that bill last spring, saying the name came from...
First baby of the New Year born at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital
The first baby of the New Year has been born at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. Axton Joseph Reed was born at 2:07 New Year’s morning to Austin Joe Reed and Victoria Dawn Thorn gate of Meyers Road in rural Centralia. Axton weighed in at seven pounds no ounces and was 20 inches in length. He is the couple’s first child.
Mt Vernon Police investigating shooting of 17-year-old juvenile
Mt. Vernon Police are investigating the Friday night shooting of a 17-year-old Mt. Vernon juvenile boy. Police report they were notified of the shooting when the juvenile showed up at the emergency room of SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital. The juvenile sustained one gunshot wound, but Assistant Chief Roger Brands says at this point they are not saying where the juvenile was hit. The juvenile was later transported by medical helicopter to a St. Louis hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Michigan AG sounds alarm on domestic terrorism after militia members sentenced in plot to kidnap governor
(LANSING, Mich.) — On the heels of last week’s sentencing of two men convicted of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says domestic terrorism is “one of the biggest existential threats” facing the United States and urged officials to take action.
