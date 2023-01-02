Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Menter: All or nothing public policy tends to end badly
A lot happens in a decade and sometimes it’s hard to remember details from 10 years ago, or how those details might be affecting things today. But occasionally, you hear or watch or read something that brings some of those memories surging back. Last week provided one of those...
Aspen Daily News
Unravel Coffee opens Aspen location, aims to be versatile and affordable gathering place
Adding to Aspen’s collection of go-to coffee houses for locals and visitors alike, Unravel Aspen opened its doors to the community on Dec. 24. Unravel Aspen is Gravity Haus’ newest coffee shop location, bringing its community of modern adventurers to the Roaring Fork Valley. Gravity Haus was founded in 2019 in Breckenridge and has since grown to include locations in Vail, Winter Park, Steamboat Springs and northern California. Unravel, Gravity Haus’ coffee brand, offers 16 different kinds of Ethiopian coffee online and in stores in Denver, Vail, Breckenridge and Winter Park.
Aspen Daily News
Family-friendly NYE events in Aspen brought nostalgia, international relationships
Aspen’s New Year’s Eve celebration kicked off on Saturday with plenty of time during the day to ring in 2023 before the clock struck midnight. The city of Aspen hosted a full afternoon of holiday activities downtown, beginning at noon in Sister Cities Plaza. With free s’mores and hot chocolate, a live DJ, street performers and a booth manned by representatives from Aspen’s Sister Cities program, there was something for everyone. The family-friendly feel was a big hit, especially with no age limit on making s’mores, said Wesy Armour-Cook, the city’s special events assistant manager.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
A little flare of Aspen just setup shop here in Glenwood Springs — at the Aspenite
Natural light fills the entryway showcasing a miscellany of designer items inside the tiny brick and mortar storefront at 212 Sixth St. Furs, sequins, silk, cashmere and other fashionable items line the walls, with every section filled with unique finds in Glenwood Springs’ newest upscale consignment store. The diversity in its products is thanks to its three owners.
Aspen Daily News
Marolt: The unknown price of forgetful thinking
A local battle over widening Highway 82 from two to four traffic lanes began about 40 years ago. It was waged mile by mile, town by town from Glenwood Springs to Aspen. The widening started without much notice, when it was four-laned to Carbondale. It took some time after that to widen its way to Basalt. The most recent expansion from there to the Aspen Chapel started in the early 1990s and took nearly a decade for that twisting 14 miles to be converted.
Aspen Daily News
2023 Aspen Hall of Fame inductees announced
Tom and Jody Cardamone, Georgia Hanson and the late Walt Smith will be officially inducted and honored at the annual Aspen Hall of Fame banquet on April 15 at the Hotel Jerome. Like more than 100 inductees before them, they were chosen for the Hall of Fame because of their...
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado
The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen real estate snapshot, Jan. 2
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This four-bedroom penthouse condo offers an open floor plan and incredible views of Ajax from the heart of Aspen. $25,875,000. Low. Aspen. This one-bedroom Aspen...
Breckenridge snowshoer has close call with avalanche
A snowshoer in Breckenridge is thankful to be alive after he said an avalanche was triggered and tumbled his way on Red Mountain.
Son of University of Northern Colorado president dies in avalanche
The son of University of Northern Colorado President Andy Feinstein died in an avalanche on Saturday while skiing with his father, who survived the avalanche without serious injury despite being buried. In a statement, the president’s chief of staff, Jennifer Almquist, confirmed Feinstein and his 22-year-old son, Nick, were caught...
KDVR.com
UNC president's son dies in avalanche
Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim. Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
A year of learning, sharing for Glenwood Springs Middle School’s Autumn Rivera as Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year
Teachers are dedicated professionals, but they’re not robots. And neither are students. That was one of the major points Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Glenwood Springs Middle School sixth-grade science teacher Autumn Rivera, emphasized during a whirlwind year in which she said she learned as much as she was able to share.
Aspen Daily News
Let the good times flow
An innovative program is releasing a little more water from Ruedi Reservoir dam this winter to provide a lot of environmental benefits on the 14 miles of the lower Fryingpan River. Multiple local and statewide groups have teamed to raise the funds necessary to lease water from Ruedi and increase...
Chicken-suited demonstrator cited for trespassing in Vail
A local demonstrator who has been using a bright yellow chicken suit to attract eyes to his protest signs has been issued a ticket for trespassing on Vail Resorts property. Vail Police Department spokesperson Ryan Kenney said protestor Tim McMahon, of Avon, is allowed to demonstrate on Town of Vail property, but as soon as he crossed onto Vail Resorts property, the Vail Police Department was notified by the resort company.
Aspen Daily News
Preserve Marolt open space
My wife and I own a home near Marolt Open Space and frequently walk our dog there. It is treasured land to be preserved and cherished. The diverse uses of Marolt, year round, are a testament to the enduring value of open space. Indeed, the voters of Aspen just overwhelmingly approved maintaining a tax for open space. It therefore comes as a great surprise that on the heels of that vote the city would put forth a proposition which would irrevocably transform and destroy the Marolt space as we know it.
Aspen Daily News
Airport advisory committee seeks to improve its public relations
A citizens’ committee advising Pitkin County commissioners on the local airport is preparing to tackle several meaty issues in 2023 — greenhouse gas emissions, safety of flight operations, planning for a new passenger terminal and assessing the types of commercial aircraft that will serve the market in the future.
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
Exhausted skier rescued after group leaves her behind in Colorado backcountry
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue. The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division...
Skier Dies After Getting Trapped in Terrifying Avalanche
A skier died after he and his father got caught in an avalanche on Saturday. The tragic incident occurred near Breckenridge Ski Resort. Summit County Rescue Group reports that a father and adult son were skiing in a backcountry area called “Numbers.” This area lied outside of the Breckenridge Resort boundary.
Leadville hospital paid $169K for equipment it can't use at altitude, accepts bailout from county
LEADVILLE, Colo. — St. Vincent General Hospital District purchased equipment that was not properly rated for altitude, according to invoices obtained by 9NEWS and statements from hospital leadership. The district reached an agreement with the Lake County Board of Commissioners to receive up to $480,000 from the county to...
