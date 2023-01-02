ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, VA

Flames engulf Carrollton home on New Year’s Day

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Officials are now investigating a fire that engulfed a home on New Year’s Day in Carrollton.

According to fire officials, crews were sent to the house fire around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday in the 21000 block of Brewers Neck Boulevard. When they got to the scene, crews found heavy smoke and fire surrounding the home.

According to the Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department, crews were pulled out of the home due to a roof collapse. One firefighter was treated for a minor injury and was released on the scene.

There were no residents inside the house at the time of the fire. Crews were on the scene for six hours trying to extinguish hot spots. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

