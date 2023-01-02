Read full article on original website
Macomb County Health Department giving away free radon testing kits
The Macomb County Health Department is giving away free radon testing kits to residents during Radon Action Month.
Henry Ford Hospital in Jackson sees rise in flu cases
As winter rolls into the new year, doctors at Henry Ford Hospital in Jackson say cases of the flu are rising. This comes as Covid-19 hospitalizations remain steady.
wemu.org
Washtenaw United: Legacy Land Conservancy works to create greater agricultural equity
Krista Jacob is the development associate at Legacy Land Conservancy and a 15-year resident of Ypsilanti. With a degree in journalism from Eastern Michigan University and more than 10 years of experience in communications and storytelling, she has a deep passion for building community through shared experiences. TRANSCRIPTION:. David Fair:...
Ann Arbor Public Schools no longer purchasing 52 acres near Arborland
ANN ARBOR, MI - As Ann Arbor Public Schools outlines its blueprint for expansion in the coming years, one land acquisition is no longer part of its future plans. AAPS is no longer considering purchasing 52 acres of vacant land north of the Arborland shopping center that the Ann Arbor School Board approved purchasing in June, AAPS Spokesman Andrew Cluley said, while not commenting on the rationale for not moving forward with the purchase.
wemu.org
Ypsilanti Township confirms a new Aldi will be built in the community
Officials in Ypsilanti Township have confirmed that a new Aldi grocery store will be coming to the community. A plan to bring Aldi to Ypsilanti Township was made public back in November. That’s when the Board of Trustees unanimously approved a purchase agreement for the land. Just before the...
Over 10 counties in Southeast Michigan under Dense Fog Advisory as visibility drops to 1/4 mile or less
Metro Detroiters are waking up to yet another foggy morning on Wednesday, prompting a Dense Fog Advisory for almost a dozen counties in Southeast Michigan.
WILX-TV
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a familiar phone scam. According to authorities, people have reported phone calls from someone pretending to be a sergeant in order to scam Jackson residents out of money. The Sheriff’s Office said they will never ask...
wemu.org
City of Ypsilanti offering Christmas tree curbside pickup; artificial trees not welcome
For Ypsilanti residents who need to get rid of their Christmas or holiday trees, the city is offering to pick them up beginning Tuesday, Jan. 6. If your normal trash pickup day is Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, you can put your tree out on the curb on Friday and it will be picked up. If you miss out this week, there are two more pickup dates scheduled for all Ypsilanti residents: Friday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 20.
HometownLife.com
Find a different route: 10 Mile between Haggerty, Meadowbrook in Novi closing for months
Those who regularly drive 10 Mile Road in eastern Novi will want to make finding a new route one of their New Year's resolutions. The Road Commission for Oakland County will close 10 Mile between Haggerty and Meadowbrook roads to traffic going in both directions. The closure, which is to replace two culverts along the road, will remain in place through mid-April. That closure is expected to start Jan. 5.
Small area with a lot of Michiganders makes a run at 60 degrees today
Much of the southern half of Lower Michigan will have mild temperatures for early January. One corner will come close to cracking the magical winter 60-degree mark. The southeast corner of Lower Michigan will sit in the warmest sector just ahead of a low pressure system. While most of southern Lower will have temperatures warming into the 40s, the Ann Arbor area, Detroit area and Monroe will have temperatures climbing an incredible 27 degrees warmer than a usual January 4.
wemu.org
Washtenaw County government launches new program to help small businesses
Washtenaw County’s small businesses were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to offer some relief, the county’s Office of Community and Economic Development is launching a new program to help local small businesses stabilize, and in some cases, expand. The Small Business Growth Activator Program...
Local hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio — Traditionally, many of us welcome the new year with celebrations we hope will keep us out of trouble or potentially the hospital, but a lucky few got to celebrate the new year in the hospital with a newborn. And while many took the streets to witness...
Skyrocketing price of eggs cracking local shoppers' budgets
Breakfast in the new year is expected to cost more. Prices of eggs are going up and are now a concern for many.
thesalinepost.com
Saline Police Provide No Update on Hit and Run Case
Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said the Saline Police Department will not release more information about the Dec. 21 hit and run on Michigan Avenue because the case had been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office and no charges have been made yet. Radzik did confirm that a woman...
The Oakland Press
Dearborn welcomes 1st baby of new year
The first Dearborn baby of the new year arrived at 2:27 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Corewell Health Dearborn Hospital, formerly Beaumont Hospital. Sawyer Faye Grubke, weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces and measuring 19 ¾ inches, was born to Adriana and Isaac Grubke of Newport. Her middle name is...
Fuel, bricks spilled all over I-75 in Oakland County after pickup causes 4-vehicle crash; MSP expecting lengthy closure
A portion of I-75 is closed in Metro Detroit Tuesday night after a crash led to a fuel spill on the freeway. Michigan State Police officials say the crash was caused by an improper lane change.
wemu.org
Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners to swear in three members tonight
The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners will elect a new chair and vice-chair tonight. At the first meeting of 2023, they will also swear in two new commissioners and welcome another one back to the board. Two of the three new faces on the board are familiar to those who...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dense fog advisory issued for 4 SE Michigan counties Monday morning
A dense fog advisory has been issued for Southeast Michigan’s Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties through most of Monday morning. The National Weather Service says the four counties will experience low visibility, of a half mile or less, due to dense fog the morning of Jan. 2. The dense fog advisory is in effect until noon.
Next phase of I-96 Flex Route construction set to begin early March
The I-96 Flex Route project is set to enter its 2nd year of construction this Spring. Work will begin along the highway between Kent Lake Road and the I-275/I-696/M-5 interchange.
What’s that on Stadium Boulevard? Ann Arbor Catholic church expanding
ANN ARBOR, MI — A big expansion at a 73-year-old Catholic church in Ann Arbor is nearing completion. After months of construction, the new Assisi Center at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 2250 E. Stadium Blvd., is due to open this spring.
