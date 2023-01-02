For Ypsilanti residents who need to get rid of their Christmas or holiday trees, the city is offering to pick them up beginning Tuesday, Jan. 6. If your normal trash pickup day is Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, you can put your tree out on the curb on Friday and it will be picked up. If you miss out this week, there are two more pickup dates scheduled for all Ypsilanti residents: Friday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 20.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO