Ryan Day reveals how injuries cost Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in Saturday’s Peach Bowl after a highly-competitive game . But the way it played out left head caoch Ryan Day wondering “what if?”

Ohio State superstar wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr . was nearly unguardable for much of the game , hauling in five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns. But at the end of the third quarter, Harrison was knocked out of the game after a brutal hit to the head. The Buckeyes also lost starting tight end Cade Stover early in the game. Ryan Day said both of those injuries made things very difficult for the Buckeyes.

“We lost Cade early in the game, which really sent us into a little tailspin in a couple of groupings. … To say that losing Marv didn’t have an impact on the game, it absolutely did,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said after the loss according to On3.

Despite the injuries, Ohio State still almost pulled off the upset, thanks to a heroic performance from star quarterback C.J. Stroud.

“What this guy did and the way he competed in the second half with all those things coming at him, I just can’t say enough. I’m so proud of the way he played,” Day said. “He’s not the only one, but he’s sitting right here, and he’s the quarterback of this team. Just the way he attacked this game, I couldn’t be any prouder of the way he did that. Like you said, we were missing some guys out there, and we were trying to figure it out. On the biggest stage, he played one of his best games, in my opinion.”

Ultimately, the Buckeyes fell just short.

