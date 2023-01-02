Fact or Fiction: Ryan Day's Failures, Jim Harbaugh to the NFL, Sonny Dykes

In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he figures out if Ryan Day should be considered a failure, if Jim Harbaugh...

In today’s Fact or Fiction , I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

1. Ryan Day is a disappointment.

Farrell’s take: FICTION

This is dumb but it’s what some Ohio State fans say. Day once again lost to Michigan and once again lost in the playoff but let’s be real. This was a team that lost RB TreVeyon Henderson and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba pretty much for the season and lost TE Cade Stover and WR Marvin Harrison Jr. in the playoff loss to Georgia. And yet Day had them a field goal attempt away from beating the defending champs in a game some thought would be a UGA rout. He’s under fire from the fan base but it’s dumb.

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day yells from the sideline during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

2. Jim Harbaugh will head to the NFL.

Farrell’s take: FICTION

The Denver Broncos are the first NFL team to reach out to Harbaugh and we know the Indianapolis Colts will as well. And others could follow. So does Harbaugh bolt after two playoff runs that finished in disappointment? I think he stays. He has a good thing going and he’s beloved at UM while the NFL landscape is his favorite but also treacherous. He’ll get a huge extension and stay.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh signals for a timeout in the first quarter against TCU during the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

3. What Sonny Dykes has done won’t be replicated.

Farrell’s take: FACT

How can this be done again? How can you take a losing program to the title game in one season? Maybe with NIL and the portal , you could make a case as USC is a good example of coming close, but to do it at a middling school like TCU and not a blue blood? We are seeing something we won’t see again.