ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Gives Out Underrated First-Person Shooter for Free

A first-person shooter game that has flown under the radar since releasing back in 2021 is now available to download for free on the Epic Games Store. For more than a week at this point, Epic's PC marketplace has been doling out new, free titles on a daily basis. And while this promotion has already seen quite a bit of variety in terms of genre, today's offer is.
Tom's Guide

11 most anticipated games of 2023

We've rounded up the most anticipated games of 2023, from Hogwarts Legacy and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to Final Fantasy XVI and beyond.
topgear.com

Five new racing games you need for 2023

There's nothing quite like the start of a new year. The renewal of hope, the opportunity to take stock of your life and, most importantly, a whole 12 months' worth of new upcoming racing games to salivate over. 2023 will see the return of two huge racing game franchises that have been dormant for some time, a realistic pretender to Mario Kart's throne and no doubt much more that's yet to be announced. Here are the five new driving games for 2023 that we're most excited about, let us know yours in the comments below...
Digital Trends

The Nintendo 3DS’ best (and weirdest) cult hit is coming to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is kicking off 2023 by adding three new titles in January. Most notable among them is Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!, a mobile port of one of the Nintendo 3DS cult hits set to launch on January 20. The original Pocket Card Jockey, released in 2013 in Japan...
ComicBook

Limited Run Games Hosting Blowout Sale on Games for PS4, PS5, and More

2022 has officially come to an end, which means that it's almost time for the annual blowout sale from Limited Run Games. Set to take place on January 2nd, the sale will last for 24 hours, giving fans a second chance at snagging leftover copies of games produced by the company. As with previous years, quantities will be extremely limited, so those interested will want to be ready to go when the sale begins at 12 p.m. ET. Standard games will be featured in the sale, as well leftover collector's editions, including the following:
Polygon

Xbox Games With Gold opens 2023 with two more from the bargain bin

If you were hoping Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass subscribers would start off 2023 by getting a couple of AAA games from Games With Gold, or maybe a well known indie, well ... you probably know where this is headed. The two titles Xbox Live Gold subscribers (it’s included...
ComicBook

First Xbox Game Pass Game 2023 Is a Big Surprise

The first Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game is here and it's a big surprise for subscribers who were not anticipating a new game today. And they weren't participating a new game today because Xbox didn't announce that there was a new addition coming today, but that's exactly what has happened. In other words, today there was an Xbox Game Pass stealth release.
Digital Trends

The Hitman trilogy is turning into one $70 collection this month

Io Interactive is making a major change to how Hitman players access the series’ most recent trilogy. On January 26, Hitman 3 will turn into Hitman: World of Assassination, a $70 collection featuring Hitman, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3. The shift likely won’t come as too much of a...
ComicBook

Classic Nintendo 3DS Game Returning This Month

A cult-classic Nintendo 3DS game is returning this month with a new release on mobile phones via Apple Arcade. The Nintendo 3DS has a vast library that is largely trapped on the machine for a variety of reasons. As a result, when a 3DS game comes forward it catches the attention of Nintendo fans. Typically, when a 3DS game is brought forward it's via the Nintendo Switch, but this time it's via mobile phones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy