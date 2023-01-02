Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Gives Out Underrated First-Person Shooter for Free
A first-person shooter game that has flown under the radar since releasing back in 2021 is now available to download for free on the Epic Games Store. For more than a week at this point, Epic's PC marketplace has been doling out new, free titles on a daily basis. And while this promotion has already seen quite a bit of variety in terms of genre, today's offer is.
11 most anticipated games of 2023
We've rounded up the most anticipated games of 2023, from Hogwarts Legacy and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to Final Fantasy XVI and beyond.
The rise, fall, and curious afterlife of splitscreen multiplayer
Charting the winding path of one of video games' most familiar yet unusual features
All the new games confirmed for Xbox Game Pass in 2023
XBOX Game Pass is Xbox’s subscription service which allows people to enjoy new releases on day one. Giving it the edge over PlayStation’s PS Plus, subscribers to Game Pass can play games as soon as they release at no extra cost. A number of amazing games were released...
topgear.com
Five new racing games you need for 2023
There's nothing quite like the start of a new year. The renewal of hope, the opportunity to take stock of your life and, most importantly, a whole 12 months' worth of new upcoming racing games to salivate over. 2023 will see the return of two huge racing game franchises that have been dormant for some time, a realistic pretender to Mario Kart's throne and no doubt much more that's yet to be announced. Here are the five new driving games for 2023 that we're most excited about, let us know yours in the comments below...
Amazon Prime is giving away Dishonored 2 and nine more games
Here's how to claim the stealth game and a few more titles at no cost.
Digital Trends
The Nintendo 3DS’ best (and weirdest) cult hit is coming to Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade is kicking off 2023 by adding three new titles in January. Most notable among them is Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!, a mobile port of one of the Nintendo 3DS cult hits set to launch on January 20. The original Pocket Card Jockey, released in 2013 in Japan...
ComicBook
Limited Run Games Hosting Blowout Sale on Games for PS4, PS5, and More
2022 has officially come to an end, which means that it's almost time for the annual blowout sale from Limited Run Games. Set to take place on January 2nd, the sale will last for 24 hours, giving fans a second chance at snagging leftover copies of games produced by the company. As with previous years, quantities will be extremely limited, so those interested will want to be ready to go when the sale begins at 12 p.m. ET. Standard games will be featured in the sale, as well leftover collector's editions, including the following:
The making of BioShock: How Irrational Games created an FPS that's still celebrated 15 years on
This year marked the 15th anniversary of BioShock, Retro Gamer looks back on the development of the celebrated FPS
IGN
Ubisoft Creative Director's Tweet Teases Early Testing for Upcoming Star Wars Title; Massive Dev Could Monetise Upcoming Titles
If you were living under a rock, then you probably do not know that Ubisoft has announced that it is collaborating with LucasFilm, Disney and Massive Entertainment. This collaboration is taking place for a new story-driven open-world video game set in the Star Wars galaxy. The game itself will be...
Polygon
Xbox Games With Gold opens 2023 with two more from the bargain bin
If you were hoping Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass subscribers would start off 2023 by getting a couple of AAA games from Games With Gold, or maybe a well known indie, well ... you probably know where this is headed. The two titles Xbox Live Gold subscribers (it’s included...
ComicBook
First Xbox Game Pass Game 2023 Is a Big Surprise
The first Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game is here and it's a big surprise for subscribers who were not anticipating a new game today. And they weren't participating a new game today because Xbox didn't announce that there was a new addition coming today, but that's exactly what has happened. In other words, today there was an Xbox Game Pass stealth release.
King's Field: How FromSoftware’s first game started a cycle that's still in motion
From King's Field to Elden Ring, there's more to the cycle of mythology than you may have realized
15 hidden gems to grab before the Steam Winter Sale ends
All of these games came out in 2022 and deserve a spot in your library.
Digital Trends
The Hitman trilogy is turning into one $70 collection this month
Io Interactive is making a major change to how Hitman players access the series’ most recent trilogy. On January 26, Hitman 3 will turn into Hitman: World of Assassination, a $70 collection featuring Hitman, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3. The shift likely won’t come as too much of a...
Baldur's Gate 3 unaffected as Dungeons & Dragons publisher cancels five games and cuts roles
Under 15 roles will be cut at Wizards of the Coast
ComicBook
Classic Nintendo 3DS Game Returning This Month
A cult-classic Nintendo 3DS game is returning this month with a new release on mobile phones via Apple Arcade. The Nintendo 3DS has a vast library that is largely trapped on the machine for a variety of reasons. As a result, when a 3DS game comes forward it catches the attention of Nintendo fans. Typically, when a 3DS game is brought forward it's via the Nintendo Switch, but this time it's via mobile phones.
