FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifPuyallup, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Yardbarker
2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)
This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
tigerdroppings.com
Chris Simms Goes Off On ESPN and 'SportsCenter' Instagram Account During Interview
NFL analyst Chris Simms was on PFT Live recently and said the following about injured Eagles star QB Jalen Hurts...“. There’s just no way he’s more valuable to his team than Mahomes, Burrow, or Allen. Those teams are not the same teams if they don’t have them at quarterback. If you put Gardner Minshew (in for) the Eagles, they’d still be really damn good.”
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Brian Daboll addresses sitting key starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles
Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are playoff bound for the first time since 2016 after a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. With one regular season game left against the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles and nothing left to prove in the NFC East, Daboll has not made any decisions about who will play and who will sit.
thecomeback.com
Browns player trashes Carson Wentz after win
The Cleveland Browns defeated Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day, 24-10. Oddsmakers listed the Commanders as 1.5-point favorites entering the contest. The usually inconsistent Browns defense held Wentz to a pitiful performance: 16 completions on 28 attempts for 148 yards and three interceptions. It was...
Bold Jared Goff, Lions prediction will scare the hell out of Seahawks, Packers
The Detroit Lions are fighting for their playoff lives as Week 18 approaches. However, one former NFL coach believes not only can they make it, but the Lions can go on a run. Mike Martz joined The 33rd Team on Monday and discussed the Lions upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The 71-year-old dropped an incredibly bold take regarding the Jared Goff-led team.
Boomer Esiason: Why Raiders’ Derek Carr is a terrible fit for Jets
The NFL quarterback market is going to be wild this off-season — so many teams in need, so many so-so free-agent or trade-bait quarterback looking for pay days. Will the Giants keep Daniel Jones, or will the one-time turnover machine, who suddenly has stickier fingers than Gerrit Cole, test the market?
Jets must go in new QB direction — no matter how much Robert Saleh spins it
Unmercifully, there’s still a game to play for the Jets — one agonizingly inconsequential game at Miami on Sunday — before the 2022 season is put to bed. Once this season is mercifully tucked under the covers, there will be fallout, beginning at the quarterback position. The Jets might as well post a “HELP WANTED’’ sign at their Florham Park facility or across their social media channels, because they’ll be in the market for a new quarterback the moment the offseason begins. There’s no avoiding fallout considering what’s transpired over the final six weeks, which has been one of the worst collapses in...
Jets: Who’s to blame for epic end-of-season collapse? Robert Saleh, Joe Douglas, Mike LaFleur?
SEATTLE — Seven or eight wins would have seemed like a big step in the right direction for the Jets before the season. But Sunday, after the Jets lost their fifth straight game to miss the playoffs — after starting with seven wins in their first 11 games — it was hard to view this season as anything but a huge missed opportunity.
Yardbarker
Seahawks Worked Out Five Players
Of this group, Seattle signed Steele and Wedington to their practice squad. Strong, 23, finished his senior season at Nevada but opted to forego his final year of eligibility and enter this year’s draft. Unfortunately, Strong went undrafted. The Eagles later signed Strong to a rookie contract but released...
Yardbarker
Raiders 7-Round Mock Draft: Massive Trade Shakes Up Roster & Adds NFL Draft Capital
The Las Vegas Raiders enter the offseason with a cloudy quarterback situation, but the performance of Jarrett Stidham on Sunday offers optimism for Raider Nation. Benching Derek Carr opened the door for Stidham to start, and the former fourth-round pick made the most of it. What is next for the Raiders? The latest 7-round mock draft features a trade that will shake everything up.
Jets Coach Makes Bold Statement Regarding Zach Wilson’s Future
The New York Jets aren’t giving up on Zach Wilson. Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has had a disastrous sophomore season with the Jets, casting doubt over his future with the organization, but New York head coach Robert Saleh on Wednesday boldly threw his full support behind the young quarterback.
markerzone.com
SHARKS TO REPORTEDLY ACCOMMODATE TRADE REQUEST FROM FORMER 1ST-ROUND PICK
A former 1st-round pick of the San Jose Sharks wants a trade, and the team is reportedly willing to facilitate it. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, defenceman Ryan Merkley has asked for an exchange. Merkley, who was taken 21st overall in 2018, definitely has talent. He was considered...
MyNorthwest.com
Huard: 4 numbers tell story of Seahawks QB Geno Smith’s season
In the context of recent Seahawks history, where the 2022 team stands right now might not jump out as anything all that extraordinary. Seattle has made the postseason in nine of Pete Carroll’s 12 years as head coach, so the fact that the Hawks are 8-8 and still have the window open to make the playoffs entering the final game of the regular season may not be getting the same kind of attention it would in other cities.
Heading to Houston, Jazz look to get back on track
For the first month of the season, the Utah Jazz were the surprise of the NBA, and even a stretch
markerzone.com
NHL ANNOUNCES LOCATION, OPPONENTS FOR THE 2024 WINTER CLASSIC
After weeks of rumours, it's official. The National Hockey League will be heading to the Pacific Northwest for the 2024 Winter Classic. Just before the start of this year's event, the National Hockey League announced that the 2024 Winter Classic will be hosted by the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park, home of the MLB's Seattle Mariners.
Interesting player favored to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year for 2023
An interesting player is already listed as the betting favorite to win 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year. SportsBetting.ag has already listed odds for who will win Comeback Player of the Year in the NFL next season. The odds include players who either had down years, or missed significant time due to season-ending injuries.... The post Interesting player favored to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
