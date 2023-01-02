ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)

This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
ATLANTA, GA
tigerdroppings.com

Chris Simms Goes Off On ESPN and 'SportsCenter' Instagram Account During Interview

NFL analyst Chris Simms was on PFT Live recently and said the following about injured Eagles star QB Jalen Hurts...“. There’s just no way he’s more valuable to his team than Mahomes, Burrow, or Allen. Those teams are not the same teams if they don’t have them at quarterback. If you put Gardner Minshew (in for) the Eagles, they’d still be really damn good.”
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
thecomeback.com

Browns player trashes Carson Wentz after win

The Cleveland Browns defeated Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day, 24-10. Oddsmakers listed the Commanders as 1.5-point favorites entering the contest. The usually inconsistent Browns defense held Wentz to a pitiful performance: 16 completions on 28 attempts for 148 yards and three interceptions. It was...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Bold Jared Goff, Lions prediction will scare the hell out of Seahawks, Packers

The Detroit Lions are fighting for their playoff lives as Week 18 approaches. However, one former NFL coach believes not only can they make it, but the Lions can go on a run. Mike Martz joined The 33rd Team on Monday and discussed the Lions upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The 71-year-old dropped an incredibly bold take regarding the Jared Goff-led team.
DETROIT, MI
NJ.com

Boomer Esiason: Why Raiders’ Derek Carr is a terrible fit for Jets

The NFL quarterback market is going to be wild this off-season — so many teams in need, so many so-so free-agent or trade-bait quarterback looking for pay days. Will the Giants keep Daniel Jones, or will the one-time turnover machine, who suddenly has stickier fingers than Gerrit Cole, test the market?
New York Post

Jets must go in new QB direction — no matter how much Robert Saleh spins it

Unmercifully, there’s still a game to play for the Jets — one agonizingly inconsequential game at Miami on Sunday — before the 2022 season is put to bed. Once this season is mercifully tucked under the covers, there will be fallout, beginning at the quarterback position. The Jets might as well post a “HELP WANTED’’ sign at their Florham Park facility or across their social media channels, because they’ll be in the market for a new quarterback the moment the offseason begins. There’s no avoiding fallout considering what’s transpired over the final six weeks, which has been one of the worst collapses in...
Yardbarker

Seahawks Worked Out Five Players

Of this group, Seattle signed Steele and Wedington to their practice squad. Strong, 23, finished his senior season at Nevada but opted to forego his final year of eligibility and enter this year’s draft. Unfortunately, Strong went undrafted. The Eagles later signed Strong to a rookie contract but released...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Raiders 7-Round Mock Draft: Massive Trade Shakes Up Roster & Adds NFL Draft Capital

The Las Vegas Raiders enter the offseason with a cloudy quarterback situation, but the performance of Jarrett Stidham on Sunday offers optimism for Raider Nation. Benching Derek Carr opened the door for Stidham to start, and the former fourth-round pick made the most of it. What is next for the Raiders? The latest 7-round mock draft features a trade that will shake everything up.
WISCONSIN STATE
NESN

Jets Coach Makes Bold Statement Regarding Zach Wilson’s Future

The New York Jets aren’t giving up on Zach Wilson. Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has had a disastrous sophomore season with the Jets, casting doubt over his future with the organization, but New York head coach Robert Saleh on Wednesday boldly threw his full support behind the young quarterback.
NEW YORK STATE
markerzone.com

SHARKS TO REPORTEDLY ACCOMMODATE TRADE REQUEST FROM FORMER 1ST-ROUND PICK

A former 1st-round pick of the San Jose Sharks wants a trade, and the team is reportedly willing to facilitate it. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, defenceman Ryan Merkley has asked for an exchange. Merkley, who was taken 21st overall in 2018, definitely has talent. He was considered...
SAN JOSE, CA
MyNorthwest.com

Huard: 4 numbers tell story of Seahawks QB Geno Smith’s season

In the context of recent Seahawks history, where the 2022 team stands right now might not jump out as anything all that extraordinary. Seattle has made the postseason in nine of Pete Carroll’s 12 years as head coach, so the fact that the Hawks are 8-8 and still have the window open to make the playoffs entering the final game of the regular season may not be getting the same kind of attention it would in other cities.
SEATTLE, WA
markerzone.com

NHL ANNOUNCES LOCATION, OPPONENTS FOR THE 2024 WINTER CLASSIC

After weeks of rumours, it's official. The National Hockey League will be heading to the Pacific Northwest for the 2024 Winter Classic. Just before the start of this year's event, the National Hockey League announced that the 2024 Winter Classic will be hosted by the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park, home of the MLB's Seattle Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Interesting player favored to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year for 2023

An interesting player is already listed as the betting favorite to win 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year. SportsBetting.ag has already listed odds for who will win Comeback Player of the Year in the NFL next season. The odds include players who either had down years, or missed significant time due to season-ending injuries.... The post Interesting player favored to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

