WTVC
Crawl space fire causes $100K damage to Signal Mountain home early Wednesday
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — A homeowner's smoke detector got him safely out of his smoke-filled home on Signal Mountain early Wednesday morning. The fire broke out at about 2 a.m. at the home on the 4800 block of Chestnut Avenue, according to Amy Maxwell of Hamilton County's Office of Emergency Management.
WTVC
Fire at Chattanooga home displaces 8 people Tuesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Eight people are without a place to call home after a fire late Tuesday night. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Dorris Street, which is near Rossville, just before 11:00 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. They...
WTVC
Chattanooga saw increase in house fires in 2022, here's why
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A family of eight is now looking for a place to live after a fire destroyed their home. It's becoming a more common issue in the area with the Chattanooga Fire Department reporting 7% more fires in 2022 than the year before. Wednesday we looked into...
WTVC
Mailboxes at post office in Ooltewah vandalized Tuesday
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after 5 mailboxes and a vehicle were vandalized at a U.S. Post Office in Ooltewah, police say. A post on the Collegedale Police Facebook page on Tuesday says "A vandalism report was filed at the Ooltewah Post Office after several mailboxes were found to have been vandalized over the weekend. A post office vehicle was also found to have been damaged."
WTVC
Vehicle hit by train on Coulterville Road in Hamilton County, HCSO says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A vehicle was hit by a train on Coulterville Road in Hamilton County Wednesday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. Around 1p.m. HCSO says a female driver of a 1994 Dodge pickup drove off the roadway in the 16100 block of Coulterville Road at the railroad crossing:
WTVC
Upcoming winter workshop schedule for Outdoor Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Erik Hancock comes to discuss the upcoming winter workshop schedule at Outdoor Chattanooga.
WTVC
Cleveland woman buys heaters for neighbor during snow storm, forming lifelong bond
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cold weather and warm hearts go hand in hand in this Pay it Forward sponsored by the McMahan Law Firm. Five years ago, a Cleveland woman bought heaters to keep her neighbor from freezing when they said a landlord was slow to fix the heat. Bliss...
WTVC
Large field fire and vehicle fire put out before spreading to nearby structures in Trion
TRION, Georgia — The Trion Fire Department says one of its engines was responding to emergency traffic sparked by a vehicle fire in the Spring Creek area in Trion when the alarm sounded for a large field fire. Trion FD says the field fire on Nellie Lane grew to...
WDEF
Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75
CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
WDEF
Son Saves Mother From Sale Creek House Fire
SALE CREEK, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man in Sale Creek drove home after church today to find his mother’s house was on fire. Hamilton County Emergency Management say that the son called in the fire shortly before 12:30 this afternoon on Gothard Street. The son went into the burning house...
WTVC
Behind the Curtain with The Golden Gays
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Get ready to laugh! This crazy and unique tribute to the Golden Girls came all the way down to Chattanooga for their Golden Girls Musical: Hot Flashbacks. Find out how the group got started and about their musical. They didn’t just come here to talk though....
allongeorgia.com
Walker County to host Dumpster Day
Walker County Dumpster Day will be this Saturday, January 7th from 8:30 until 12:00. For those who have had a tough time finding Public Works, it is at 1829 Lula Lake Road. From City Hall, you will travel south on Lula Lake Road for approximately 1.7 miles. There will be a new six-foot banner at the entrance to Public Works to help mark the turn.
WTVCFOX
Man drives to see mom after church, finds her home on fire
Hamilton County, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management says one man drove to his mother's home after church, only to find it on fire. Officials say it happened on the 100 block of Gothard Street in Sale Creek, at around noon on Sunday. They say the...
WTVC
Robbery suspect, 3 others detained in standoff on Tunnel Boulevard Wednesday, CPD says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A juvenile Robbery suspect and 3 others were detained in a standoff at a home on Tunnel Boulevard Wednesday, Chattanooga police say. CPD says they responded to the 1000 block of Tunnel Boulevard where they heard multiple shots fired:. Police were able to detain three...
GA mother left toddler in car alone on Christmas while she played coin slots, again, deputies say
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother has been arrested after deputies say she left her young child in the car while she played slot machines -- again. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office said Mishaela Dawn Rayls, 32, of...
wutc.org
For Broad Street, A Reimagining With People In Mind
In the heart of Chattanooga, Broad Street links the downtown with the Riverfront. “Reimagining Broad Street” is a planning process to redevelop the corridor as a - quote - “premier public street.”. River City Company - along with the City of Chattanooga and Chattanooga Design Studio - have...
WTVC
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-75 in Bradley County identified
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A pedestrian was killed in a crash on I-75 in Bradley County Tuesday, the sheriff's office confirms. A Tennessee Highway Patrol report identifies the victim as 73-year-old Robert Willingham of Tennessee. The report says Willingham was walking in the passing lane on I-75, near...
WDEF
Sheriff releases names of officers involved in fatal shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office releases the names of the officers involved in a shooting on Thursday. Last Thursday, both Hamilton County and Chattanooga City officers chased a suspect who they say was driving a stolen vehicle from Catoosa County. They say that during the...
WTVC
Dread Hollow's New Year's Nightmare
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — There’s always a good time to be scared! Todd Paton from Dread Hollow is here with a ghastly guest to tell you how to get scared for the new year. There’s only one more day to attend and you don’t want to miss out. Visit https://www.dreadhollow.com/ to get your ticket now.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for January 4
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-000098- 4214 Ringgold Road- Disorder/Arrest- While at the police department officers witnessed a male putting his fist in the face of a female. Upon separating the parties and placing the aggressive male into cuffs police determined the male was Joshua Coffman, the son of the woman. When police spoke with her she was visibly upset and stated she felt very threated. Police took Coffman into custody for domestic assault. While in transport Coffman positioned himself in the back of the police car and attempted to break a rear window of the police vehicle with his knee. Coffman will also be charged with vandalism and resisting arrest.
