Democrats and a handful of Republicans picked the Pennsylvania House’s new speaker
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania House Democrats and a handful of Republicans joined together Tuesday to pick the chamber’s new speaker — but not the person most expected. State Rep. Mark Rozzi of Berks County, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse who...
Democrat voted Pennsylvania speaker, foiling GOP hopes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Democrat who promised to govern as an independent was elected speaker of the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday on the strength of about a dozen GOP votes. Rep. Mark Rozzi was elected speaker by a vote of 115-85 after Republicans were unable...
After month of Democrat-Republican sniping, the new Pa. House speaker is an independent
The monthlong drama in the Pennsylvania House over who would be the next speaker came to a conclusion Tuesday — with a surprise twist — when a Republican rose to nominate a Democrat for the position.
The Pa. Legislature returns: Three storylines to follow today | Tuesday Morning Coffee
Welcome to the first Tuesday of 2023. At high noon today, incoming members of the state House and Senate will take the oath of office, officially kicking off the new, two-year legislative session. And while last November’s general election is squarely in the rearview mirror, that doesn’t mean the coming weeks and months are going […] The post The Pa. Legislature returns: Three storylines to follow today | Tuesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Ward begins brief lieutenant governor term as Fetterman goes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Kim Ward, Pennsylvania’s ranking state senator, ascended to the job of state lieutenant governor on Tuesday after Democrat John Fetterman resigned minutes before he was sworn in to office as the state’s newest U.S. senator. Ward, a Republican from Westmoreland County and the...
Let us now praise Tom Wolf, the political scientist who did good | Fletcher McClellan
Gov. Tom Wolf’s time in office is ending and, unlike some Pennsylvania politicians, he is going out on a high note. Wolf will return to York County with the commonwealth’s finances in good shape, record low unemployment, huge investments in public education, and an absence of scandal. Despite often bitter relations with the Republican-controlled legislature […] The post Let us now praise Tom Wolf, the political scientist who did good | Fletcher McClellan appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
lehighvalleynews.com
Obscure rule lets Pennsylvania lawmakers hold two offices at the same time
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Just weeks before he was scheduled to be sworn in as a state senator, Republican Jarrett Coleman reversed course and resigned from the Parkland School Board. State Senator-elect Jarrett Coleman, R-Lehigh/Bucks, opted to resign from the Parkland School Board. Most Pennsylvania elected officials can't hold...
WGAL
Harrisburg City Council member resigns to take Pennsylvania House seat
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg City Council member resigned on Tuesday to take state office. Dave Madsen stepped down to be sworn in as the representative for the 104th District in the Pennsylvania House. The council is taking applications for the vacated position through Jan. 13. Applications are available...
abc27.com
Governor Tom Wolf announces more than $350,000 in funding for Franklin County business
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced earlier today on Jan. 4 the approval of more than $350,000 in funding to support business growth and job retention in Franklin County. The newly approved $354,742 in funding is being provided in the form of a new low-interest loan through...
Hey PA! Police Can’t Pull You Over For This Minor Infraction Anymore
If you've ever been pulled over for this minor infraction in Pennsylvania, you can breathe a sigh of relief. In a round of new laws now in effect in 2023, Pennsylvania is cutting some slack on one of their license plate laws. As of Jan 1, 2023, police can no longer pull over drivers whose license plates are partially obstructed.
local21news.com
Pa. Treasury expands efforts to reunite $4B in unclaimed property with rightful owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – The Pennsylvania Treasury holds more than $4 billion worth of unclaimed property. Returning it all to its rightful owners remains a top priority for Treasurer Stacy Garrity, who gave CBS 21 News a tour through the vault on Wednesday. The Treasury distributed over $2 million...
Pa. finished 2022 with $19.7B in tax collections; ahead of projections so far | Wednesday Coffee
December tax revenues totaled $4B, 8.6 percent ahead of estimates, officials said. The post Pa. finished 2022 with $19.7B in tax collections; ahead of projections so far | Wednesday Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
cranberryeagle.com
Metcalfe waves goodbye to 24-year political career
State Rep. Daryle Metcalfe’s official last day in office was Monday, Jan. 2, as newcomer Stephenie Scialabba is slated to take over representing the state House’s 12th District seat. Metcalfe, a Republican, whose strict conservative views and actions were sometimes controversial, was elected in 1998 at age 36...
Top stories of 2022: How did election conspiracy theorists affect the 2022 midterms?
In the weeks leading up to Election Day, the Pennsylvania Department of State issued reminders that vote counting could take days or weeks — due to the number of mail-in ballots submitted. But at his victory party, midstate Republican Congressman Scott Perry – who encouraged efforts to baselessly overturn...
lvpnews.com
Medical prior authorization reform begins Jan. 2024
On Nov. 3, Gov. Tom Wolf signed SB 225 into law. The new Act 146 of 2022 creates, via the Pa. Insurance Department, a defined process for both public and private insurers for medications and treatments that require insurer preauthorization. State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) sponsored the bill, which received broad bipartisan support, including co-sponsorship by State Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-Northampton/Lehigh). Notably, the bill did not receive a single “Nay” vote in the General Assembly; it will go into effect in January 2024.
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
977rocks.com
Michelle Henry To Become Next PA Attorney General
As Attorney General Josh Shapiro gets ready to be sworn-in as the next governor of Pennsylvania, his chief deputy is preparing to take over his office. Michelle Henry will become the top law enforcement official in Pennsylvania on January 17th. Henry has served as the top deputy for Shapiro since...
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to Pennsylvania
( CNN ) - The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November gave up extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania so that he could face murder charges in Idaho.
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania Laws Going Into Effect on January 1, 2023
It’s officially a new year, and with it comes a heap of new Pennsylvania laws. In fact, this year brings several new laws that are starting on Jan. 1, 2023, in Pennsylvania. Depending on your lifestyle and where you travel, these laws could impact you. Read on to make sure you’re aware of the new regulations to follow to stay out of trouble.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Pennsylvania's population decrease among largest in nation, census reports
Following a year of historic low change, the United States enjoyed a modest 0.4% population increase between July 2021 and July 2022, thanks to nearly 250,000 births and more than one million immigrants moving in, the U.S. Census Bureau announced last month. “There was a sizable uptick in population growth...
