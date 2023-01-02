ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats and a handful of Republicans picked the Pennsylvania House’s new speaker

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania House Democrats and a handful of Republicans joined together Tuesday to pick the chamber’s new speaker — but not the person most expected. State Rep. Mark Rozzi of Berks County, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse who...
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

The Pa. Legislature returns: Three storylines to follow today | Tuesday Morning Coffee

Welcome to the first Tuesday of 2023. At high noon today, incoming members of the state House and Senate will take the oath of office, officially kicking off the new, two-year legislative session. And while last November’s general election is squarely in the rearview mirror, that doesn’t mean the coming weeks and months are going […] The post The Pa. Legislature returns: Three storylines to follow today | Tuesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Let us now praise Tom Wolf, the political scientist who did good | Fletcher McClellan

Gov. Tom Wolf’s time in office is ending and, unlike some Pennsylvania politicians, he is going out on a high note. Wolf will return to York County with the commonwealth’s finances in good shape, record low unemployment, huge investments in public education, and an absence of scandal. Despite often bitter relations with the Republican-controlled legislature […] The post Let us now praise Tom Wolf, the political scientist who did good | Fletcher McClellan appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
lehighvalleynews.com

Obscure rule lets Pennsylvania lawmakers hold two offices at the same time

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Just weeks before he was scheduled to be sworn in as a state senator, Republican Jarrett Coleman reversed course and resigned from the Parkland School Board. State Senator-elect Jarrett Coleman, R-Lehigh/Bucks, opted to resign from the Parkland School Board. Most Pennsylvania elected officials can't hold...
WGAL

Harrisburg City Council member resigns to take Pennsylvania House seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg City Council member resigned on Tuesday to take state office. Dave Madsen stepped down to be sworn in as the representative for the 104th District in the Pennsylvania House. The council is taking applications for the vacated position through Jan. 13. Applications are available...
cranberryeagle.com

Metcalfe waves goodbye to 24-year political career

State Rep. Daryle Metcalfe’s official last day in office was Monday, Jan. 2, as newcomer Stephenie Scialabba is slated to take over representing the state House’s 12th District seat. Metcalfe, a Republican, whose strict conservative views and actions were sometimes controversial, was elected in 1998 at age 36...
lvpnews.com

Medical prior authorization reform begins Jan. 2024

On Nov. 3, Gov. Tom Wolf signed SB 225 into law. The new Act 146 of 2022 creates, via the Pa. Insurance Department, a defined process for both public and private insurers for medications and treatments that require insurer preauthorization. State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) sponsored the bill, which received broad bipartisan support, including co-sponsorship by State Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-Northampton/Lehigh). Notably, the bill did not receive a single “Nay” vote in the General Assembly; it will go into effect in January 2024.
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
977rocks.com

Michelle Henry To Become Next PA Attorney General

As Attorney General Josh Shapiro gets ready to be sworn-in as the next governor of Pennsylvania, his chief deputy is preparing to take over his office. Michelle Henry will become the top law enforcement official in Pennsylvania on January 17th. Henry has served as the top deputy for Shapiro since...
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania Laws Going Into Effect on January 1, 2023

It’s officially a new year, and with it comes a heap of new Pennsylvania laws. In fact, this year brings several new laws that are starting on Jan. 1, 2023, in Pennsylvania. Depending on your lifestyle and where you travel, these laws could impact you. Read on to make sure you’re aware of the new regulations to follow to stay out of trouble.
