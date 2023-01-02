ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

secretmiami.com

35 Restaurants Miamians Say They Would Eat At For The Rest Of Their Lives

In an attempt to narrow down Miamians’ favorite spots around the Magic City, we asked our followers: “If you could only eat at one Miami restaurant for the rest of your life, which one would it be?” Although settling on just one was a challenging task, many provided some really great picks.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

December 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

The last month of 2022 saw some significant restaurant openings and the closure of two beloved spots. Giorgio Rapicavoli reopened Eating House. The much-adored Coral Gables restaurant started as an evening pop-up. It achieved much success before closing at its original location. Now, Rapicavoli has opened a much more sophisticated version of the restaurant just a few blocks from the original.
MIAMI, FL
miamicurated.com

Sushi by Bou, An Experience

If you’ve been thinking of experiencing omakase or it’s a favorite, put Sushi by Bou Miami on your list. Last week was my first time at an omakase restaurant. Though, as you know, I’m a fish lover, I don’t like, shall we say, exotic specimens (sea urchin, eel, etc) and didn’t want to pay over a hundred dollars to try it. I found out I was wrong on both counts and now you’ll see me going back multiple times. Omakase means “I’ll leave it up to you” and originated as Japanese street food. It’s a chance to interact with the chef, in this case in an intimate and attractive space, a menu adapted to your needs and likes, and a fair price.
MIAMI, FL
lacademie.com

A Guide To The Best Restaurants Miami Gardens (Florida) 2023

Speaking about the best restaurants in Miami Gardens (Florida), many people will immediately recall the wealth of soul food and Caribbean eateries. However, this charming city has more tricks, and it’s up to you to find these hidden cards. There’s always something to do in Miami Gardens, such as...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
progressivegrocer.com

Plum Market Opens in Southern Florida

Service-forward Plum Market, an independently owned grocery store chain that carries organic, natural, specialty and locally sourced foods and essentials, as well as featuring a fast-casual dining component, is now open in Aventura, Fla., near the Aventura Mall. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13at 10 a.m., will kick off the store’s grand-opening celebrations.
AVENTURA, FL
calleochonews.com

Miami International Airport does it best to remedy traveler behavior

This dangerous practice and behavior at MIA is becoming a deadly issue right in front of our eyes. Florida’s Magic City is a travel destination for visitors around the US. People come over from their cities to meet families and friends during the holiday season and celebrate New Year’s in a fantastic way.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Maison Mura, Rebel Wine Bar, and Wet Burger

Miami's latest round of openings includes a new wine and spirit store dubbed Maison Mura, a hidden-gem wine bar in Oakland Park, and the addition of Turkish-style "wet" burgers at Smorgasburg Miami. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Maison Mura. 333 SE Third Ave.,...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Visit Lauderdale wine and Food Festival set to begin

Next week, Fort Lauderdale becomes the center of the South Florida food scene. That’s when “Visit Lauderdale Wine & Food Festival” takes over the town. Seven days of sublime sips and extraordinary eats. Here’s a taste of what to expect. Things will be hot in Broward...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Mayor Levine Cava, Miami Foundation launch first Extreme Heat Action Plan

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, together with the Resilient305 partnership and The Miami Foundation, recently announced the official launch of the county’s Extreme Heat Action Plan, the first in the county’s history. The plan seeks to mitigate the effects of extreme heat through education, improved personal and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

YMCA of S. Fla. to host annual MLK Inspirational Weekend, Jan. 13-16

The YMCA of South Florida’s 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Inspirational Weekend, which honors Dr. King and his legacy through activities that bring communities together in celebration and service to others, is set for Friday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 16 and includes a breakfast, luncheon, Teen Town Hall and Day of Service projects throughout South Florida.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Food drives bring nutrition, health checks and fun to South Florida

For volunteers like Terry Smith, a food distribution event is a fun occasion. While families lined up down the block in Liberty City one weekday morning to receive free meals, Smith, who goes by “Terry the Terrible,” danced to the music blaring from a nearby speaker, and cracked smiles visible through his face-mask.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities

While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Miami

British tourist has painful brush with Portuguese man o' war in South Beach

MIAMI - A tourist from the UK, who does not want to reveal her identity, had a painful brush with a Portuguese man o' war.  "I stood up and viciously got tentacles all over me. On the arms, a little on my torso. I was screaming in agonizing pain I never experienced before," she said.It all began when she and her boyfriend went for a swim at 5:30 in the afternoon on Friday in South Beach.  They raced out of the water screaming for help. "The hotel got vinegar and started pouring it on my arms. The paramedics came, they started...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

JetBlue-Spirit merger would raise fares at two major Florida airports, lawsuit says

The JetBlue-Spirit Airlines merger, already under scrutiny by federal regulators, is the target of a lawsuit that seeks to kill the planned transaction. The merger, which would eliminate Spirit, will hurt air travel throughout the country, the lawsuit alleges, and especially at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Orlando international airports, where both airlines vigorously compete. Nineteen routes overlap in Fort Lauderdale and 12 in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL

