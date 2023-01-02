Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her ToddlersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Aventura Welcomes Plum Market, a Specialty Food and Dining DestinationCorrie WritingAventura, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Mike McDaniel Has Been a Colossal Flop with DolphinsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Related
secretmiami.com
35 Restaurants Miamians Say They Would Eat At For The Rest Of Their Lives
In an attempt to narrow down Miamians’ favorite spots around the Magic City, we asked our followers: “If you could only eat at one Miami restaurant for the rest of your life, which one would it be?” Although settling on just one was a challenging task, many provided some really great picks.
Miami New Times
Against the Odds, a Peruvian Steakhouse in Pinecrest Is Bringing All the Diners to Suburbia
Meat lovers in Miami have no doubt dined in steakhouses with all kinds of ethnic inflections: American, Japanese, Italian, French, Argentine, Brazilian, and kosher. This city’s steakhouses reflect the diversity of our communities. But unless you’ve trekked to (or live in) the Village of Pinecrest, you probably haven’t had dinner in a Peruvian steakhouse.
Miami New Times
December 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
The last month of 2022 saw some significant restaurant openings and the closure of two beloved spots. Giorgio Rapicavoli reopened Eating House. The much-adored Coral Gables restaurant started as an evening pop-up. It achieved much success before closing at its original location. Now, Rapicavoli has opened a much more sophisticated version of the restaurant just a few blocks from the original.
miamicurated.com
Sushi by Bou, An Experience
If you’ve been thinking of experiencing omakase or it’s a favorite, put Sushi by Bou Miami on your list. Last week was my first time at an omakase restaurant. Though, as you know, I’m a fish lover, I don’t like, shall we say, exotic specimens (sea urchin, eel, etc) and didn’t want to pay over a hundred dollars to try it. I found out I was wrong on both counts and now you’ll see me going back multiple times. Omakase means “I’ll leave it up to you” and originated as Japanese street food. It’s a chance to interact with the chef, in this case in an intimate and attractive space, a menu adapted to your needs and likes, and a fair price.
lacademie.com
A Guide To The Best Restaurants Miami Gardens (Florida) 2023
Speaking about the best restaurants in Miami Gardens (Florida), many people will immediately recall the wealth of soul food and Caribbean eateries. However, this charming city has more tricks, and it’s up to you to find these hidden cards. There’s always something to do in Miami Gardens, such as...
progressivegrocer.com
Plum Market Opens in Southern Florida
Service-forward Plum Market, an independently owned grocery store chain that carries organic, natural, specialty and locally sourced foods and essentials, as well as featuring a fast-casual dining component, is now open in Aventura, Fla., near the Aventura Mall. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13at 10 a.m., will kick off the store’s grand-opening celebrations.
calleochonews.com
Miami International Airport does it best to remedy traveler behavior
This dangerous practice and behavior at MIA is becoming a deadly issue right in front of our eyes. Florida’s Magic City is a travel destination for visitors around the US. People come over from their cities to meet families and friends during the holiday season and celebrate New Year’s in a fantastic way.
New Mexican Restaurant to Open in Coconut Grove
Little is known yet about the upcoming concept, called Koko
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Maison Mura, Rebel Wine Bar, and Wet Burger
Miami's latest round of openings includes a new wine and spirit store dubbed Maison Mura, a hidden-gem wine bar in Oakland Park, and the addition of Turkish-style "wet" burgers at Smorgasburg Miami. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Maison Mura. 333 SE Third Ave.,...
WSVN-TV
Visit Lauderdale wine and Food Festival set to begin
Next week, Fort Lauderdale becomes the center of the South Florida food scene. That’s when “Visit Lauderdale Wine & Food Festival” takes over the town. Seven days of sublime sips and extraordinary eats. Here’s a taste of what to expect. Things will be hot in Broward...
communitynewspapers.com
Mayor Levine Cava, Miami Foundation launch first Extreme Heat Action Plan
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, together with the Resilient305 partnership and The Miami Foundation, recently announced the official launch of the county’s Extreme Heat Action Plan, the first in the county’s history. The plan seeks to mitigate the effects of extreme heat through education, improved personal and...
communitynewspapers.com
YMCA of S. Fla. to host annual MLK Inspirational Weekend, Jan. 13-16
The YMCA of South Florida’s 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Inspirational Weekend, which honors Dr. King and his legacy through activities that bring communities together in celebration and service to others, is set for Friday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 16 and includes a breakfast, luncheon, Teen Town Hall and Day of Service projects throughout South Florida.
wlrn.org
Food drives bring nutrition, health checks and fun to South Florida
For volunteers like Terry Smith, a food distribution event is a fun occasion. While families lined up down the block in Liberty City one weekday morning to receive free meals, Smith, who goes by “Terry the Terrible,” danced to the music blaring from a nearby speaker, and cracked smiles visible through his face-mask.
Miami Portal Tracker: South Florida Native Anthony Lucas Leaving Texas AM
Track the player movement with the Miami Hurricanes football roster following the 2022 college football season.
The History Channel investigates mysterious objects spotted over Miami
The video quickly went viral and even prompted the History Channel to investigate, here is what they believe happened.
NBC Miami
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
Miami Signee Rueben Bain Is Underrated, Next Hurricanes Portal Arrival? | Donno Mailbag
Why is Rueben Bain, one of the most decorated high school football players of all time, only a 4-star recruit? Who will the next transfer portal signee be? Alex Donno tackles your questions on a new mailbag!
British tourist has painful brush with Portuguese man o' war in South Beach
MIAMI - A tourist from the UK, who does not want to reveal her identity, had a painful brush with a Portuguese man o' war. "I stood up and viciously got tentacles all over me. On the arms, a little on my torso. I was screaming in agonizing pain I never experienced before," she said.It all began when she and her boyfriend went for a swim at 5:30 in the afternoon on Friday in South Beach. They raced out of the water screaming for help. "The hotel got vinegar and started pouring it on my arms. The paramedics came, they started...
Man Takes Train From Miami To Alaska, And Documented It All!
Would you ever take a train from Miami to Alaska?
JetBlue-Spirit merger would raise fares at two major Florida airports, lawsuit says
The JetBlue-Spirit Airlines merger, already under scrutiny by federal regulators, is the target of a lawsuit that seeks to kill the planned transaction. The merger, which would eliminate Spirit, will hurt air travel throughout the country, the lawsuit alleges, and especially at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Orlando international airports, where both airlines vigorously compete. Nineteen routes overlap in Fort Lauderdale and 12 in Orlando.
Comments / 0