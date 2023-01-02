If you’ve been thinking of experiencing omakase or it’s a favorite, put Sushi by Bou Miami on your list. Last week was my first time at an omakase restaurant. Though, as you know, I’m a fish lover, I don’t like, shall we say, exotic specimens (sea urchin, eel, etc) and didn’t want to pay over a hundred dollars to try it. I found out I was wrong on both counts and now you’ll see me going back multiple times. Omakase means “I’ll leave it up to you” and originated as Japanese street food. It’s a chance to interact with the chef, in this case in an intimate and attractive space, a menu adapted to your needs and likes, and a fair price.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO