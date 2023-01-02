Giants-Colts Week 17: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

The New York Giants defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 38-10, on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in a game that wasn’t as close as the scoreboard indicated.

The victory punched the Giants’ first playoff ticket since 2016 and guaranteed a regular season finish above .500.

There’s a lot to break down and a lot to go over but before we look ahead, let’s look back. Here are the snap counts that contributed to the Giants’ latest win.

Offensive snaps: 63

Defensive snaps: 58

Special teams snaps: 24

The snap counts are obviously all over the place because the Giants were able to pull their starters in the fourth quarter. Right tackle Evan Neal, who played well, was the exception. He was the only player to take a full workload on Sunday.

In his return from NFI, safety Xavier McKinney saw an 83% snap share. He was taken for precautionary X-rays after the game and everything checked out.

Also returning was linebacker Azeez Ojulari. He was obviously on a much stricter pitch count as he took just seven defensive snaps.